openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard

discord-akairo

by discord-akairo
8.1.0 (see all)

A bot framework for Discord.js.

Home
npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

935

GitHub Stars

545

Maintenance

Last Commit

6mos ago

Contributors

46

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Node.js Discord API

Reviews

Average Rating

4.4/57
Read All Reviews
RaymondJiang1

Top Feedback

3Easy to Use
3Performant
3Highly Customizable
2Responsive Maintainers
2Abandoned
1Great Documentation

Readme


discord-akairo


NPM version NPM downloads Build status

npm installnfo

Features

Completely modular commands, inhibitors, and listeners.

  • Reading files recursively from directories.
  • Adding, removing, and reloading modules.
  • Creating your own handlers and module types.

Flexible command handling and creation.

  • Command aliases.
  • Command throttling and cooldowns.
  • Client and user permission checks.
  • Running commands on edits and editing previous responses.
  • Multiple prefixes and mention prefixes.
  • Regular expression and conditional triggers.

Complex and highly customizable arguments.

  • Support for quoted arguments.
  • Arguments based on previous arguments.
  • Several ways to match arguments, such as flag arguments.
  • Casting input into certain types.
    • Simple types such as string, integer, float, url, date, etc.
    • Discord-related types such as user, member, message, etc.
    • Types that you can add yourself.
    • Asynchronous type casting.
  • Prompting for input for arguments.
    • Customizable prompts with embeds, files, etc.
    • Easily include dynamic data such as the incorrect input.
    • Infinite argument prompting.

Blocking and monitoring messages with inhibitors.

  • Run at various stages of command handling.
    • On all messages.
    • On messages that are from valid users.
    • On messages before commands.

Helpful events and modular listeners.

  • Events for handlers, such as loading modules.
  • Events for various stages of command handling.
  • Reloadable listeners to easily separate your event handling.

Useful utilities and database providers.

  • Resolvers for members, users, and others that can filter by name.
  • Shortcut methods for making embeds and collections.
  • Simple to use database providers.
    • Built-in support for sqlite and sequelize.
    • Works on entire table or single JSON column.
    • Caching data from databases.

Installation

Requires Node 16.6.0+ and Discord.js v13.

discord-akairo
npm install discord-akairo

discord.js
npm install discord.js

sqlite (optional)
npm install sqlite

sequelize (optional)
npm install sequelize

Contributing

Open an issue or a pull request!
Everyone is welcome to do so.
Make sure to run npm test before committing.

Rate & Review

Great Documentation1
Easy to Use3
Performant3
Highly Customizable3
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers2
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned2
Unwelcoming Community0
100
RaymondJiang1Edmond, Oklahoma6 Ratings0 Reviews
Just another asian who is a geek and fat
October 4, 2020
Easy to Use
Highly Customizable
Responsive Maintainers
Performant

Very simple to use in either typescript or javascript. You don't have to even create your own command handler or event handler. Commands are easy to make and so are events. Very clean and easy to use. Will use this very often in the future

0
etcrootetcroot#752153 Ratings0 Reviews
Full stack web developer, linux sys admin, photographer, designer & tech enthusiast. I also read philosophy & theoretical science.
16 days ago
CarterDenver, CO22 Ratings0 Reviews
☕coffee addicted developer & photographer | he/they
1 month ago
PlatinBaeTurkey5 Ratings0 Reviews
Trying to be optimist — Working on private stuff for now :trollface:
3 months ago
NukeSão Carlos1 Rating0 Reviews
🔭 I'm always looking to learn more.
5 months ago
Abandoned
Highly Customizable
Easy to Use
Performant
Great Documentation

Alternatives

discord.jsA powerful JavaScript library for interacting with the Discord API
GitHub Stars
17K
Weekly Downloads
248K
User Rating
4.6/ 5
85
Top Feedback
36Great Documentation
36Easy to Use
20Highly Customizable
eri
erisA NodeJS Discord library
GitHub Stars
1K
Weekly Downloads
27K
User Rating
5.0/ 5
4
Top Feedback
1Great Documentation
1Easy to Use
1Performant
random-stuff-apiMuser: A powerful Discord music bot made in DJs v13 managed by PGamerX, Peiprjs, and Luckie.
GitHub Stars
60
Weekly Downloads
71
User Rating
5.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
1Great Documentation
1Easy to Use
1Performant
dj
dbd.jsDBD.JS - Library that simplifes coding for your Discord Bot.
GitHub Stars
8
Weekly Downloads
728
User Rating
5.0/ 5
2
Top Feedback
2Great Documentation
2Easy to Use
2Responsive Maintainers
dd
dbdjs.dbdbdjs.db - JSON Database with Speed and Optimization.
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
6K
User Rating
5.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
See 19 Alternatives

Tutorials

Discord Akairo
discord-akairo.github.ioDiscord Akairodiscord-akairo is a powerful and flexible bot framework for discord.js. It allows bot creators absolute freedom in their creativity while taking care of the boilerplate and dirty work.