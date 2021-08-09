Features
Completely modular commands, inhibitors, and listeners.
- Reading files recursively from directories.
- Adding, removing, and reloading modules.
- Creating your own handlers and module types.
Flexible command handling and creation.
- Command aliases.
- Command throttling and cooldowns.
- Client and user permission checks.
- Running commands on edits and editing previous responses.
- Multiple prefixes and mention prefixes.
- Regular expression and conditional triggers.
Complex and highly customizable arguments.
- Support for quoted arguments.
- Arguments based on previous arguments.
- Several ways to match arguments, such as flag arguments.
- Casting input into certain types.
- Simple types such as string, integer, float, url, date, etc.
- Discord-related types such as user, member, message, etc.
- Types that you can add yourself.
- Asynchronous type casting.
- Prompting for input for arguments.
- Customizable prompts with embeds, files, etc.
- Easily include dynamic data such as the incorrect input.
- Infinite argument prompting.
Blocking and monitoring messages with inhibitors.
- Run at various stages of command handling.
- On all messages.
- On messages that are from valid users.
- On messages before commands.
Helpful events and modular listeners.
- Events for handlers, such as loading modules.
- Events for various stages of command handling.
- Reloadable listeners to easily separate your event handling.
Useful utilities and database providers.
- Resolvers for members, users, and others that can filter by name.
- Shortcut methods for making embeds and collections.
- Simple to use database providers.
- Built-in support for
sqlite and
sequelize.
- Works on entire table or single JSON column.
- Caching data from databases.
Installation
Requires Node 16.6.0+ and Discord.js v13.
discord-akairo
npm install discord-akairo
discord.js
npm install discord.js
sqlite (optional)
npm install sqlite
sequelize (optional)
npm install sequelize
Links
Contributing
Open an issue or a pull request!
Everyone is welcome to do so.
Make sure to run
npm test before committing.