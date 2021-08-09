RaymondJiang1 ● Edmond, Oklahoma ● 6 Rating s ● 0 Review s ● Just another asian who is a geek and fat

October 4, 2020

Easy to Use Highly Customizable Responsive Maintainers Performant

Very simple to use in either typescript or javascript. You don't have to even create your own command handler or event handler. Commands are easy to make and so are events. Very clean and easy to use. Will use this very often in the future