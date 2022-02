Discord MMO Engine

Discord is highly expressive, text-based MMO engine written in JavaScript on top of Node.JS and MooTools.

This is packaged as a library. Just add discord to your package.json file, then type npm install .

Usage

Here's an example world using the Discord engine:

require ( 'discord' ) .start ({ world_name : 'DiscordMUD' , world_path : __dirname+ '/world' , start_room : 'lobby' }) .listen ( 8000 );

For more information, check out http://github.com/Yuffster/discord-example.