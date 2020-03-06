openbase logo
discontinuous-range

by David Tudury
1.0.0 (see all)

DiscontinuousRange(1, 10).subtract(4, 6); // [1-3, 7-10]

Documentation
Popularity

Downloads/wk

2.6M

GitHub Stars

10

Maintenance

Last Commit

2yrs ago

Contributors

2

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Readme

this is a pretty simple module, but it exists to service another project so this'll be pretty lacking documentation. reading the test to see how this works may help. otherwise, here's an example that I think pretty much sums it up

###Example

var all_numbers = new DiscontinuousRange(1, 100); //[ 1-100 ]
var bad_numbers = DiscontinuousRange(13).add(8).add(60,80); //[8, 13, 60-80]
var good_numbers = all_numbers.clone().subtract(bad_numbers);
console.log(good_numbers.toString()); //[ 1-7, 9-12, 14-59, 81-100 ]
var random_good_number = good_numbers.index(Math.floor(Math.random() * good_numbers.length));

