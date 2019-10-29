In less than 0.5K, it enables
connected and
disconnected element's listeners in hyperHTML, but it can also be used with any other library/vanilla JS.
The only optional dependencies it has are constructable
Event and the
WeakSet. Both must be passed along as configuration object, and polyfills might be needed only for legacy browsers.
// requires both modern Event and WeakSet
import disconnected from 'disconnected';
const observe = disconnected({Event, WeakSet});
observe(mainElement);
mainElement.addEventListener('connected', () => {
console.log('I am alive ;-)');
});
mainElement.addEventListener('disconnected', () => {
console.log('but now I am out O_O');
});
observe(subElement);
observe(topElement);
observe(anyElement);
Even IE9, as long as a usable
Event and
WeakSet are provided.
attributechanged ?
You got it, sharing same API, needing same
Event poly, if necessary.
Using with-level-0 would make it possible to have
el.onconnected = ... simplification too.
withLevel0('connected');
withLevel0('disconnected');
// remember to observe the node
var div = observe(document.createElement('div'));
// add your Level 0 listener
div.onconnected = function () {
div.textContent = 'Level 0';
};
// that's it!
document.body.appendChild(div);
// feel free to clean it up via
div.onconnected = null;