disconnected

In less than 0.5K, it enables connected and disconnected element's listeners in hyperHTML, but it can also be used with any other library/vanilla JS.

The only optional dependencies it has are constructable Event and the WeakSet . Both must be passed along as configuration object, and polyfills might be needed only for legacy browsers.

import disconnected from 'disconnected' ; const observe = disconnected({Event, WeakSet }); observe(mainElement); mainElement.addEventListener( 'connected' , () => { console .log( 'I am alive ;-)' ); }); mainElement.addEventListener( 'disconnected' , () => { console .log( 'but now I am out O_O' ); }); observe(subElement); observe(topElement); observe(anyElement);

Compatibility

Even IE9, as long as a usable Event and WeakSet are provided.

What about attributechanged ?

You got it, sharing same API, needing same Event poly, if necessary.

DOM Level 0 Like events ?

Using with-level-0 would make it possible to have el.onconnected = ... simplification too.