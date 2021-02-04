disconnect is a Node.js client library that connects with the Discogs.com API v2.0.
function(err, data, rateLimit) format for the callback or return a
native JS Promise when no callback is provided
Discogs Auth
The global structure of
disconnect looks as follows:
require('disconnect') -> new Client() -> oauth()
-> database()
-> marketplace()
-> user() -> collection()
-> wantlist()
-> list()
-> util
Here are some basic usage examples that connect with the public API. Error handling has been left out for demonstrational purposes.
var Discogs = require('disconnect').Client;
Get the release data for a release with the id 176126.
var db = new Discogs().database();
db.getRelease(176126, function(err, data){
console.log(data);
});
Set your own custom User-Agent. This is optional as when omitted
disconnect will set a default one with the value
DisConnectClient/x.x.x where
x.x.x is the installed version of
disconnect.
var dis = new Discogs('MyUserAgent/1.0');
Get page 2 of USER_NAME's public collection showing 75 releases. The second param is the collection folder ID where 0 is always the "All" folder.
var col = new Discogs().user().collection();
col.getReleases('USER_NAME', 0, {page: 2, per_page: 75}, function(err, data){
console.log(data);
});
When no callback is provided, the API functions return a native JS Promise for easy chaining.
var db = new Discogs().database();
db.getRelease(1)
.then(function(release){
return db.getArtist(release.artists[0].id);
})
.then(function(artist){
console.log(artist.name);
});
User, artist and label profiles can be formatted in different ways:
plaintext,
html and
discogs.
disconnect defaults to
discogs, but the output format can be set for each client instance.
// Set the output format to HTML
var dis = new Discogs().setConfig({outputFormat: 'html'});
Just provide the client constructor with your preferred way of authentication.
// Authenticate by user token
var dis = new Discogs({userToken: 'YOUR_USER_TOKEN'});
// Authenticate by consumer key and secret
var dis = new Discogs({
consumerKey: 'YOUR_CONSUMER_KEY',
consumerSecret: 'YOUR_CONSUMER_SECRET'
});
The User-Agent can still be passed for authenticated calls.
var dis = new Discogs('MyUserAgent/1.0', {userToken: 'YOUR_USER_TOKEN'});
Below are the steps that involve getting a valid OAuth access token from Discogs. Note that in the following examples the
app variable is an Express instance to handle incoming HTTP requests.
app.get('/authorize', function(req, res){
var oAuth = new Discogs().oauth();
oAuth.getRequestToken(
'YOUR_CONSUMER_KEY',
'YOUR_CONSUMER_SECRET',
'http://your-script-url/callback',
function(err, requestData){
// Persist "requestData" here so that the callback handler can
// access it later after returning from the authorize url
res.redirect(requestData.authorizeUrl);
}
);
});
After redirection to the Discogs authorize URL in step 1, authorize the application.
app.get('/callback', function(req, res){
var oAuth = new Discogs(requestData).oauth();
oAuth.getAccessToken(
req.query.oauth_verifier, // Verification code sent back by Discogs
function(err, accessData){
// Persist "accessData" here for following OAuth calls
res.send('Received access token!');
}
);
});
Simply provide the constructor with the
accessData object persisted in step 3.
app.get('/identity', function(req, res){
var dis = new Discogs(accessData);
dis.getIdentity(function(err, data){
res.send(data);
});
});
Image requests themselves don't require authentication, but obtaining the image URLs through, for example, release data does.
var db = new Discogs(accessData).database();
db.getRelease(176126, function(err, data){
var url = data.images[0].resource_url;
db.getImage(url, function(err, data, rateLimit){
// Data contains the raw binary image data
require('fs').writeFile('/tmp/image.jpg', data, 'binary', function(err){
console.log('Image saved!');
});
});
});
MIT