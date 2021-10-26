Documentation

Available on disco-oauth.vercel.app.

Contributing

Anyone can fork this repo and make desired changes and create a pull request. Your pull request will be accepted and merged with the respective branch if: -

Has a proper description regarding the changes made and why they are required. It is syntactically correct and does what is described in the description and is not handled in the library already. It follows the coding style followed throughout the library.

If (1) or (2) is not followed, the pull request will be rejected right away.

To ensure (2) is followed, be sure to run the format and lint scripts or simply run the prepublishOnly script.

If (3) is not followed, I will make the desired changes myself in a way that it follows (3).

Reporting issues

Go to the github issues page to report a bug or request a new feature.

You can also join this discord guild to report any issues or request a new feature or propose changes.