dis

disableautofill

by Terry L.
2.0.0 (see all)

Disable form auto-fill and auto-complete functions.

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

Documentation
Popularity

Downloads/wk

244

244

216

216

Last Commit

1yr ago

1yr ago

10

10

Package

0

0

MIT

MIT

DefinitelyTyped

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

disableautofill.js

Disable auto-fill, auto-complete functions

The easiest solution for disabling Google Chrome auto-fill, auto-complete functions.

This library does the following steps:

  • Replace type="password" with type="text". [1]
  • Replace the text of password with asterisk symbols.
  • Add an attribute autocomplete="off" on form.
  • Randomize the attribute name in order to prevent Google Chrome to remember what you filled.

Note:

[1] It is recommended to use type="text" directly, or it might not work depends on browser's version and page rendering speed.

Install

NPM

npm install disableautofill

Bower

bower install terrylinooo/disableautofill.js

CDN

# Pure JS, without jQuery
https://cdn.jsdelivr.net/npm/disableautofill@2.0.0/dist/disableautofill.min.js

# jQuery plugin.
https://cdn.jsdelivr.net/npm/disableautofill@2.0.0/dist/jquery.disableautofill.min.js

Usage

HTML

<form id="login-form">
    ...
</form>

JS

var daf = new disableautofill({
    'form': '#login-form',
    // settings...
});

daf.init();

Or, if you like to use jQuery plugin.

$('#login-form').disableAutoFill({
    // settings...
});

Options

optiondefaulttypenote
formnullstringThe id or class of the form. For example: #my-form, .custom-form. This option is ignored if using jQuery plugin..
fields[]arrayThe id or class of the fields (the input elements for filling password in the form). For example: ['.newpass', 'newpass2']
asteriskstringCharacter use to hide the real password value.
debugfalseboolPrint colorful message in browser's development console.
callbacknullfunctionTo validate form fields or something you can do.

Examples

This example form presents the main functionality of disableautofill.js A HTML form and a JavaScript function that is a form validator.

<form id="testForm" method="get" action="/">
    <div class="input-group">
        <label>Username</label>
        <input type="text" name="username">
    </div>
    <div class="input-group">
        <label>Password</label>
        <input type="text" name="password" class="test-pass">
    </div>
    <div class="input-group">
        <label>Confirm password</label>
        <input type="text" name="confirm_password" class="test-pass2">
    </div>
    <div class="button-section">
        <button type="submit">Submit</button>
    </div>
</form>
<script>

/**
 * Callback function is usually a form validator.
 *
 * @return bool
 */
function checkForm() {
    form = document.getElementById('login-form');
    if (form.password.value == '' || form.confirm_password.value == '') {
        alert('Cannot leave Password field blank.');
        form.password.focus();
        return false;
    }
    if (form.username.value == '') {
        alert('Cannot leave User Id field blank.');
        form.username.focus();
        return false;
    }
    return true;
}
</script>

JS

 var daf = new disableautofill({
    'form': '#testForm',
    'fields': [
        '.test-pass',  // password
        '.test-pass2'  // confirm password
    ],
    'debug': true,
    'callback': function() {
        return checkForm();
    }
});

daf.init();

jQuery

$('#test-form').disableAutoFill({
    'fields': [
        '.test-pass', // password
        '.test-pass2' // confirm password
    ],
    'debug': true
    'callback': function() {
        return checkForm();
    }
});

Development

If you would like to contribute code to this project.

# Clone project.
git clone git@github.com:terrylinooo/jquery.disableAutoFill.git your-branch-name

# Get into the `your-branch-name` directory, run:
npm install

# Run a develpment web server, listen to port: `8000`
npm run start

Test pages

http://127.0.0.1:8000

# This page is for jQuery plugin.
http://127.0.0.1:8000/jquery

A test page will be showed and you can modify the code and see the results in real time.

The Debugging messages will be showed in the development console.

License

MIT

Authors

disableautofill.js is brought to you by Terry Lin from Taiwan.

