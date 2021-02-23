The easiest solution for disabling Google Chrome auto-fill, auto-complete functions.

This library does the following steps:

Replace type="password" with type="text" . [1]

with . [1] Replace the text of password with asterisk symbols.

Add an attribute autocomplete="off" on form.

on form. Randomize the attribute name in order to prevent Google Chrome to remember what you filled.

Note:

[1] It is recommended to use type="text" directly, or it might not work depends on browser's version and page rendering speed.

Install

NPM

npm install disableautofill

Bower

bower install terrylinooo/disableautofill.js

CDN

https://cdn.jsdelivr.net/npm/disableautofill@2.0.0/dist/disableautofill.min.js https://cdn.jsdelivr.net/npm/disableautofill@2.0.0/dist/jquery.disableautofill.min.js

Usage

HTML

< form id = "login-form" > ... </ form >

JS

var daf = new disableautofill({ 'form' : '#login-form' , }); daf.init();

Or, if you like to use jQuery plugin.

$( '#login-form' ).disableAutoFill({ });

Options

option default type note form null string The id or class of the form. For example: #my-form , .custom-form . This option is ignored if using jQuery plugin.. fields [] array The id or class of the fields (the input elements for filling password in the form). For example: ['.newpass', 'newpass2'] asterisk ● string Character use to hide the real password value. debug false bool Print colorful message in browser's development console. callback null function To validate form fields or something you can do.

Examples

This example form presents the main functionality of disableautofill.js A HTML form and a JavaScript function that is a form validator.

< form id = "testForm" method = "get" action = "/" > < div class = "input-group" > < label > Username </ label > < input type = "text" name = "username" > </ div > < div class = "input-group" > < label > Password </ label > < input type = "text" name = "password" class = "test-pass" > </ div > < div class = "input-group" > < label > Confirm password </ label > < input type = "text" name = "confirm_password" class = "test-pass2" > </ div > < div class = "button-section" > < button type = "submit" > Submit </ button > </ div > </ form > < script > function checkForm ( ) { form = document .getElementById( 'login-form' ); if (form.password.value == '' || form.confirm_password.value == '' ) { alert( 'Cannot leave Password field blank.' ); form.password.focus(); return false ; } if (form.username.value == '' ) { alert( 'Cannot leave User Id field blank.' ); form.username.focus(); return false ; } return true ; } </ script >

JS

var daf = new disableautofill({ 'form' : '#testForm' , 'fields' : [ '.test-pass' , '.test-pass2' ], 'debug' : true , 'callback' : function ( ) { return checkForm(); } }); daf.init();

jQuery

$( '#test-form' ).disableAutoFill({ 'fields' : [ '.test-pass' , '.test-pass2' ], 'debug' : true 'callback' : function ( ) { return checkForm(); } });

Development

If you would like to contribute code to this project.

git clone git@github.com:terrylinooo/jquery.disableAutoFill.git your-branch-name npm install npm run start

Test pages

http://127.0.0.1:8000 http://127.0.0.1:8000/jquery

A test page will be showed and you can modify the code and see the results in real time.

The Debugging messages will be showed in the development console.

License

MIT

Authors

disableautofill.js is brought to you by Terry Lin from Taiwan.