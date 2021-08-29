A tiny & fast key value store with append-only disk log. Ideal for apps with < 1 million records.
npm install dirty
This module is called dirty because:
forEach through all records
So dirty means that you will hit a very hard wall with this database after ~1 million records, but it is a wonderful solution for anything smaller than that.
var Dirty = require('dirty');
var db = new Dirty('user.db');
db.on('load', function() {
db.set('john', {eyes: 'blue'});
console.log('Added john, he has %s eyes.', db.get('john').eyes);
db.set('bob', {eyes: 'brown'}, function() {
console.log('User bob is now saved on disk.')
});
db.forEach(function(key, val) {
console.log('Found key: %s, val: %j', key, val);
});
});
db.on('drain', function() {
console.log('All records are saved on disk now.');
});
Output:
Added john, he has blue eyes.
Found key: john, val: {"eyes":"blue"}
Found key: bob, val: {"eyes":"brown"}
User bob is now saved on disk.
All records are saved on disk now.
Creates a new dirty database. If
path does not exist yet, it is created. You
can also omit the
path if you don't want disk persistence (useful for testing).
The path of the dirty database.
Set's the given
key /
val pair. The state of the database is affected instantly,
the optional
cb callback is fired when the record was written to disk.
val can be any JSON-serializable type, it does not have to be an object.
Retrieves the value for the given
key.
Removes the record with the given
key. This is identical to setting the
key's value
to
undefined.
Updates the record of the given
key with the given
updater which is a function
that is passed the current value of the key.
The optional
cb callback is passed to
dirty.set.
Calls the given
fn function for every document in the database. The passed
arguments are
key and
val. You can return
false to abort a query (useful
if you are only interested in a limited number of records).
This function is blocking and runs at ~4 Mhz.
Close the dirty db file handle.
Emitted once the database file has finished loading. It is not safe to access records before this event fires. Writing records however should be fine.
length is the amount of records the database is holding. This only counts each
key once, even if it had been overwritten.
You can chain the on load to the contructor as follows:
var db = dirty(file).on('load', function() { ... });
Emitted whenever all records have been written to disk.
Emitted once the database file read stream closed.
Emitted once the database file write stream closed.
Dirty utilizes the Mocha test framework.
git clone https://github.com/felixge/node-dirty
cd node-dirty
npm install
npm test
node-dirty is licensed under the MIT license.