node-dirsum is a super small library that gives you the node.js equivalent of:

find <dir> - type f | xargs md5

With the added feature that this library will summarize the hashes into one master hash so you can get a single checksum for a directory treat. Note that there is no 'standard' way to do this in UNIX, but you basically have two choices:

Pipe all the bytes of all the files into one digest

Compute a digest of all the digests

Since (1) is hard to do if your files are large, I went with (2). Again, this may or may not be useful to you, since there's not a standard client to validate this. At a minimum, you can at least get a tree of all the files and their checksums.

Usage

var dirsum = require ( '../lib/dirsum' ); dirsum.digest( '/your/tree' , 'sha1' , function ( err, hashes ) { if (err) throw err; console .log( JSON .stringify(hashes, null , 2 )); });

There you go. That's the whole API. There's the equivalent of that in the tst directory, and I copied in the openldap default files, since there's a bunch of schema files in there. Running that with 'md5' as the method gives this output:

{ "files" : { "ldap.conf" : "a1b26e90628b18bc9cea6c9573a63b7b" , "ldap.conf.default" : "a1b26e90628b18bc9cea6c9573a63b7b" , "schema" : { "files" : { "apple.schema" : "d74ab4c3522e0154fb409c9a6515ad8f" , "apple_auxillary.schema" : "20b1560538fe8cc73bc97b0ce8f8d7a4" , "collective.schema" : "139aefbd0541ad2f4198ea53d2689334" , "corba.schema" : "72684228a9d9691e458a9850f93231fb" , "core.ldif" : "0c9d2c5df2376192e02f11bc6edc96f7" , "core.schema" : "fdd7cfc44ca73698f877d64becdc8278" , "cosine.ldif" : "82c062506b1dc1786c7b1bdd56c53f1a" , "duaconf.schema" : "2503265c236a158ae5be7eb6d81b130a" , "dyngroup.schema" : "55b65ea42cec37ad0ba110752e1c20c2" , "fmserver.schema" : "928cb73c8f0dd0b5b18d2619a3a0dbc5" , "inetorgperson.ldif" : "71db554a56953e03669784270f69942c" , "inetorgperson.schema" : "7452ce52fcecad8aa97446fed52b1db2" , "java.schema" : "8f8f12b72432388e065e37e19eca0eec" , "krb5-kdc.schema" : "04df5507f0a3b1602efd523a42bd1f90" , "microsoft.std.schema" : "928686833526a63590d8d56fb15f3602" , "misc.schema" : "c2453f83012e97e84a4a2841c62cee88" , "nadf.schema" : "687e1d49faa7c0f4990eba6899e3ba7f" , "netinfo.schema" : "4ca7cc2b5cf43618cfbd540171f8ffd6" , "nis.ldif" : "4322c3f16f38f802bea8fdc0a3524274" , "nis.schema" : "fc3255f06a87dd7c360e88772b2d17de" , "openldap.ldif" : "f342787e81ac1101cf860dea78e7bb51" , "openldap.schema" : "bbf95ea610c9f28c4a7bdc4c867e8961" , "ppolicy.schema" : "8fbc0dda95c831a9ed84b2884c56a02b" , "README" : "dfe2414dc543da3fdf98b48ab3de1a94" , "samba.schema" : "a26fbdabbd97f076fcaa3b3774b7eba8" , "cosine.schema" : "0a85a2dbf9729ceb4bb6354c4c865135" , "microsoft.schema" : "2ced4df70c8e72f5fa1f857ed3a5c39d" , "microsoft.ext.schema" : "65dbf5a721b14de93fa011386025ab72"

}, "hash": "c3dce06943963c28163db6e5164844a2" } }, "hash": "440a3933672304d72660526e4fd1463e" }

Basically, every level in the tree is going to have two attributes in the returned Hashes object, a hash which is the hash of hashes, and files , which is a key/value pairing of filename to hash. Each file might be another object, which indicates there was a directory tree encountered.

Installation

npm install dirsum

License

MIT.

Bugs

See https://github.com/mcavage/node-dirsum/issues.