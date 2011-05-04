node-dirsum is a super small library that gives you the node.js equivalent of:
find <dir> -type f | xargs md5
With the added feature that this library will summarize the hashes into one master hash so you can get a single checksum for a directory treat. Note that there is no 'standard' way to do this in UNIX, but you basically have two choices:
Since (1) is hard to do if your files are large, I went with (2). Again, this may or may not be useful to you, since there's not a standard client to validate this. At a minimum, you can at least get a tree of all the files and their checksums.
var dirsum = require('../lib/dirsum');
dirsum.digest('/your/tree', 'sha1', function(err, hashes) {
if (err) throw err;
console.log(JSON.stringify(hashes, null, 2));
});
There you go. That's the whole API. There's the equivalent of that in the tst directory, and I copied in the openldap default files, since there's a bunch of schema files in there. Running that with 'md5' as the method gives this output:
{
"files": {
"ldap.conf": "a1b26e90628b18bc9cea6c9573a63b7b",
"ldap.conf.default": "a1b26e90628b18bc9cea6c9573a63b7b",
"schema": {
"files": {
"apple.schema": "d74ab4c3522e0154fb409c9a6515ad8f",
"apple_auxillary.schema": "20b1560538fe8cc73bc97b0ce8f8d7a4",
"collective.schema": "139aefbd0541ad2f4198ea53d2689334",
"corba.schema": "72684228a9d9691e458a9850f93231fb",
"core.ldif": "0c9d2c5df2376192e02f11bc6edc96f7",
"core.schema": "fdd7cfc44ca73698f877d64becdc8278",
"cosine.ldif": "82c062506b1dc1786c7b1bdd56c53f1a",
"duaconf.schema": "2503265c236a158ae5be7eb6d81b130a",
"dyngroup.schema": "55b65ea42cec37ad0ba110752e1c20c2",
"fmserver.schema": "928cb73c8f0dd0b5b18d2619a3a0dbc5",
"inetorgperson.ldif": "71db554a56953e03669784270f69942c",
"inetorgperson.schema": "7452ce52fcecad8aa97446fed52b1db2",
"java.schema": "8f8f12b72432388e065e37e19eca0eec",
"krb5-kdc.schema": "04df5507f0a3b1602efd523a42bd1f90",
"microsoft.std.schema": "928686833526a63590d8d56fb15f3602",
"misc.schema": "c2453f83012e97e84a4a2841c62cee88",
"nadf.schema": "687e1d49faa7c0f4990eba6899e3ba7f",
"netinfo.schema": "4ca7cc2b5cf43618cfbd540171f8ffd6",
"nis.ldif": "4322c3f16f38f802bea8fdc0a3524274",
"nis.schema": "fc3255f06a87dd7c360e88772b2d17de",
"openldap.ldif": "f342787e81ac1101cf860dea78e7bb51",
"openldap.schema": "bbf95ea610c9f28c4a7bdc4c867e8961",
"ppolicy.schema": "8fbc0dda95c831a9ed84b2884c56a02b",
"README": "dfe2414dc543da3fdf98b48ab3de1a94",
"samba.schema": "a26fbdabbd97f076fcaa3b3774b7eba8",
"cosine.schema": "0a85a2dbf9729ceb4bb6354c4c865135",
"microsoft.schema": "2ced4df70c8e72f5fa1f857ed3a5c39d",
"microsoft.ext.schema": "65dbf5a721b14de93fa011386025ab72"
}, "hash": "c3dce06943963c28163db6e5164844a2" } }, "hash": "440a3933672304d72660526e4fd1463e" }
Basically, every level in the tree is going to have two attributes in the
returned
Hashes object, a
hash which is the hash of hashes, and
files,
which is a key/value pairing of filename to hash. Each file might be another
object, which indicates there was a directory tree encountered.
npm install dirsum
MIT.