Set up a React App and build it as a Web Component

This setup is based on react-scripts from create-react-app

A walkthrough of the principles used in this setup, can be read in this article

Get started

Start by downloading the cli:

npm i -g direflow-cli

Create a new Direflow Component

direflow create

This will bootstrap a new Direflow Component for you. Now use the following commands:

cd <project-folder> npm install npm start

Your Direflow Component will start running on localhost:3000 and your browser opens a new window

See full documentation on direflow.io