directus-sdk-javascript

by directus
2.15.0 (see all)

Directus JS SDK — JavaScript Software Development Kit for Node and Browser

Documentation
446

GitHub Stars

117

Maintenance

Last Commit

1yr ago

Contributors

45

Package

Dependencies

2

License

GPL-3.0

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

Yes?

Readme

Directus Logo

Directus JavaScript SDK

Website Docs API Reference Recipes TSDoc User Guide Demo Contribute

 

NOTE: SDK v6+ is meant to be used with Directus v8+

Installation

Install the package using npm or Yarn:

npm install @directus/sdk-js --production
# or with yarn
yarn add @directus/sdk-js

Or use a service that distributes npm packages like unpkg, see here:

<script src="https://unpkg.com/@directus/sdk-js/dist/umd/directus-sdk.min.js"></script>

TypeScript

This package provides full TypeScript support because it is built with it. No need to install declaration files or typings. For more information about usage and the signatures head over to the recipes or the generated tsdoc.

Framework agnostic

The SDK can be integrated in all modern frameworks with ease. More information about your dedicated framework can be found in the recipes. If your favorite framework is missing feel free to create a PR and/or issue on GitHub.

Directus is released under the GPLv3 license. RANGER Studio LLC owns all Directus trademarks and logos on behalf of our project's community. Copyright © 2006-2018, RANGER Studio LLC.

