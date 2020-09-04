Directus JavaScript SDK

NOTE: SDK v6+ is meant to be used with Directus v8+

Installation

Install the package using npm or Yarn:

npm install @directus/sdk-js --production yarn add @directus/sdk-js

Or use a service that distributes npm packages like unpkg, see here:

< script src = "https://unpkg.com/@directus/sdk-js/dist/umd/directus-sdk.min.js" > </ script >

TypeScript

This package provides full TypeScript support because it is built with it. No need to install declaration files or typings. For more information about usage and the signatures head over to the recipes or the generated tsdoc.

Framework agnostic

The SDK can be integrated in all modern frameworks with ease. More information about your dedicated framework can be found in the recipes. If your favorite framework is missing feel free to create a PR and/or issue on GitHub.

Directus is released under the GPLv3 license. RANGER Studio LLC owns all Directus trademarks and logos on behalf of our project's community. Copyright © 2006-2018, RANGER Studio LLC.