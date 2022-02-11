Introduction

Directus is a free and open-source data platform for headless content management. It can be installed on top of any new or existing SQL database, instantly providing a dynamic API (REST+GraphQL) and accompanying App for managing content. Built entirely in TypeScript (in Node and Vue), Directus is completely modular and end-to-end extensible... with absolutely no paywalls or artificial limitations.

Modern and intuitive, the Directus App enables no-code data discovery, allowing for even the most non-technical users to view, author, and manage your raw database content. Our performant and flexible API is able to adapt to any relational schema, and includes rule-based permissions, event/web hooks, custom endpoints, numerous auth options, configurable storage adapters, and much more.

Current database support includes: PostgreSQL, MySQL, SQLite, MS-SQL Server, OracleDB, MariaDB, and varients such as AWS Aurora/Redshift or Google Cloud Platform SQL.

Learn more at...

Installing

Directus requires NodeJS 10+. Create a new project with our simple CLI tool:

npm init directus-project my-project

Or using yarn:

yarn create directus-project my-project

The above command will create a directory with your project name, then walk you through the database configuration and creation of your first admin user.

Updating

To update an existing Directus project, navigate to your project directory and run:

npm update

Contributing

Please report any and all issues on our GitHub.

Pull-requests are more than welcome, and always appreciated. Please be sure to read our Contributors Guide before starting work on a new feature/fix, or reach out a member of the Core Team via GitHub or Discord with any questions.

Supporting

Directus is a free and open-source project with development made possible by support from our passionate core team, amazing contributors, and generous sponsors. It's not easy building premium open-source software; if you would like to help ensure Directus stays free, please consider becoming a sponsor.

License

Directus is released under the GPLv3 license. Monospace Inc owns all Directus trademarks, logos, and intellectual property on behalf of our project's community. Copyright © 2004-2020, Monospace Inc.