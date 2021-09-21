master requires Webpack V4, please use 2.x versions for Webpack V2.x & V3.x and 1.x versions for Webpack V1

What

Normally, Webpack looks for index file when the path passed to require points to a directory; which means there may have a lot of index files.

This plugin makes it possible to control what file within directory will be treated as entry file.

Usage

Add the following to Webpack's config file:

var DirectoryNamedWebpackPlugin = require ( "directory-named-webpack-plugin" ); resolve: { plugins : [ new DirectoryNamedWebpackPlugin() ] }

Then when require("component/foo") and the path "component/foo" is resolved to a directory, Webpack will try to look for component/foo/foo.js as the entry (given default options).

If there is also an index file, e.g. index.js , and it should be used as entry file instead of the file with the same name of directory, pass true as the first argument when creating new instance.

var DirectoryNamedWebpackPlugin = require ( "directory-named-webpack-plugin" ); resolve: { plugins : [ new DirectoryNamedWebpackPlugin( true ) ] }

You can also pass in an options object to further customise the plugin: