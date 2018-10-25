openbase logo
directory-metagen

by smartprocure
1.6.3

Generates directory meta files for things such as including entire directories in requirejs

Readme

directory-metagen

CircleCI Greenkeeper badge npm version dependencies Code Climate Standard - JavaScript Style Guide

Generates directory meta files for things such as including entire directories in requirejs.

Started as a feature request on requirejs-metagen but has grown beyond it (as it is no longer tied to requirejs).

Requires Node Version >= 4.3.2 Works on Linux, OSX and Windows

API

directory-metagen takes an object with the following parameters:

NameDescription
pathThe directory in which to look
formatThe format function to use to generate the output
outputThe relative destination file path (optional, defaults to __all.js)
exclusionsAn array of minimatch glob for exclusion, see recursive-readdir for more info
filterA function which will filter the matched files, typically to whitelist extensions. Defaults to `/.js

Customization

This library takes a custom format parameter, which is a function that recieves the (recursive) list of files in a directory and then generates an output file

Supported Formats

For each of the examples below, we will be running the metagen against the example directory tree below.

some_dependencies/
├── dependency-a/
│   ├── foo.js
├── dependency-b/
│   ├── bar.js
│   └── baz.js
└── dependency-empty/

amd

amd format is the traditional define([], function() { }) syntax. The generated object is a hash where the keys are the paths to the files without extensions, and the values are the required in modules

Example output

// some_dependencies/__all.js
define([
  'dependency-a/foo',
  'dependency-b/bar',
  'dependency-b/baz'
], function() {
  return {
    'dependency-a/foo': arguments[0],
    'dependency-b/bar': arguments[1],
    'dependency-b/baz': arguments[2]
  }
});

commonJS

commonJS format is the CommonJS sugar syntax supported by NodeJS module.exports = {}. The generated object is a hash where the keys are the paths to the files without extensions, and the values are the required in modules

Example output

// some_dependencies/__all.js
module.exports = {
  'dependency-a/foo': require('./dependency-a/foo'),
  'dependency-b/bar': require('./dependency-b/bar'),
  'dependency-b/baz': require('./dependency-b/baz')
};

AMDCommonJS

commonJS format is the CommonJS sugar syntax supported by requirejs define(function(require) {}). The generated object is a hash where the keys are the paths to the files without extensions, and the values are the required in modules

Example output

// some_dependencies/__all.js
define(function(require) {
  return {
    'dependency-a/foo': require('./dependency-a/foo'),
    'dependency-b/bar': require('./dependency-b/bar'),
    'dependency-b/baz': require('./dependency-b/baz')
  };
});

es6

es6 format outputs a es6 module (e.g. import * as FileName from 'filename' followed by export { FileName }). Also supports sanitizing filenames and deeply nested directory structures, and automatically allows referencing index js files by the parent folder name.

Example output

import * as dependency_a_foo from 'dependency-a/foo'
import * as dependency_b_baz from 'dependency-b/baz'
import * as dependency_b_bar from 'dependency-b/bar'
export {
  dependency_a_foo,
  dependency_b_baz,
  dependency_b_bar
}

deepAMD

deepAMD format is just like amd, except that the object is nested so directories have child properties corresponding to files (e.g. { a: { b: { c: file } } } instead of { 'a.b.c': file })

Example output

// some_dependencies/__all.js
define([
  'dependency-a/foo',
  'dependency-b/bar',
  'dependency-b/baz'
], function() {
  return {
    "dependency-a": {
      "foo": "arguments[0]"
    },
    "dependency-b": {
      "bar": "arguments[1]",
      "baz": "arguments[2]"
    }
  };
});

deepCommonJS

deepCommonJS format is just like commonJS, except that the object is nested so directories have child properties corresponding to files (e.g. { a: { b: { c: file } } } instead of { 'a.b.c': file })

Example output

// some_dependencies/__all.js
module.exports = {
  "dependency-a": {
    "foo": require('./dependency-a/foo')
  },
  "dependency-b": {
    "baz": require('./dependency-b/baz'),
    "bar": require('./dependency-b/bar')
  }
};

deepAMDCommonJS

deepAMDCommonJS format is just like AMDCommonJS, except that the object is nested so directories have child properties corresponding to files (e.g. { a: { b: { c: file } } } instead of { 'a.b.c': file })

Example output

// some_dependencies/__all.js
define(function(require) {
  return {
    "dependency-a": {
      "foo": require('./dependency-a/foo')
    },
    "dependency-b": {
      "baz": require('./dependency-b/baz'),
      "bar": require('./dependency-b/bar')
    }
  };
});

deepES6

deepES6 format is just like es6, except that the resulting object is nested so directories have child properties corresponding to files (e.g. { a: { b: { c: file } } } instead of { 'a.b.c': file })

Example output

import * as dependency_a_foo from 'dependency-a/foo'
import * as dependency_b_baz from 'dependency-b/baz'
import * as dependency_b_bar from 'dependency-b/bar'
export {
  dependency_a: {
    foo: dependency_a_foo
  },
  dependency_b: {
    baz: dependency_b_baz,
    bar: dependency_b_bar
  }
}

Usage with Gulp

Here's an example using with gulp including a watch mode:

// gulpfile.js
var gulp = require('gulp');
var Promise = require('bluebird');
var metagen = require('directory-metagen');
var metagenPaths = [{
  path: __dirname + '/public/someDir/',
  // exclusions: ['all.js'],
  format: metagen.formats.deepCommonJS
  //output: '__generated-all.js' // relative to path
}];
gulp.task('metagen', x => Promise.map(metagenPaths, metagen));
gulp.task('metagen-watch', function() {
  // Watch for files added and removed
  require('chokidar').watch(_.map(metagenPaths, 'path'))
    .on('add', x => gulp.start('metagen'))
    .on('unlink', x => gulp.start('metagen'));
});

CLI

This repo also provides a CLI. This CLI comes free once directory-metagen is installed, and is available in npm scripts as metagen, and directly at ./node_modules/.bin/metagen.

The CLI can be used as follows:

$ ./node_modules/.bin/metagen
usage: metagen [OPTIONS] <path> [format] [output]
options:
    -v, --version     Print tool version and exit.
    -h, --help        Print this help and exit.
    --watch           watches the input path for changes and re-generates the
                      output.
    --exclusions=ARG  expects a comma separated list of paths to exclude.
    --filter=ARG      expects a valid regular expression syntax to filter files.

The path is sent as the first parameter to the CLI (without considering the options, which are preceded either by - or by --). For example, if your current directory is like:

src/
    pages/
        page1.js
public/
...

You can run: ./node_modules/.bin/metagen src/pages/ deepES6, and it will produce an __all.js file inside of src/pages/.

You can also specify the output file with ./node_modules/.bin/metagen src/pages/ deepES6 myCustomFile.js, which will produce the output in src/pages/myCustomFile.

