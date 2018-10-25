Generates directory meta files for things such as including entire directories in requirejs.

Started as a feature request on requirejs-metagen but has grown beyond it (as it is no longer tied to requirejs).

Requires Node Version >= 4.3.2 Works on Linux, OSX and Windows

API

directory-metagen takes an object with the following parameters:

Name Description path The directory in which to look format The format function to use to generate the output output The relative destination file path (optional, defaults to __all.js ) exclusions An array of minimatch glob for exclusion, see recursive-readdir for more info filter A function which will filter the matched files, typically to whitelist extensions. Defaults to `/.js

Customization

This library takes a custom format parameter, which is a function that recieves the (recursive) list of files in a directory and then generates an output file

Supported Formats

For each of the examples below, we will be running the metagen against the example directory tree below.

some_dependencies/ ├── dependency-a/ │ ├── foo .js ├── dependency-b/ │ ├── bar .js │ └── baz .js └── dependency-empty/

amd

amd format is the traditional define([], function() { }) syntax. The generated object is a hash where the keys are the paths to the files without extensions, and the values are the required in modules

Example output

define([ 'dependency-a/foo' , 'dependency-b/bar' , 'dependency-b/baz' ], function ( ) { return { 'dependency-a/foo' : arguments [ 0 ], 'dependency-b/bar' : arguments [ 1 ], 'dependency-b/baz' : arguments [ 2 ] } });

commonJS

commonJS format is the CommonJS sugar syntax supported by NodeJS module.exports = {} . The generated object is a hash where the keys are the paths to the files without extensions, and the values are the required in modules

Example output

module .exports = { 'dependency-a/foo' : require ( './dependency-a/foo' ), 'dependency-b/bar' : require ( './dependency-b/bar' ), 'dependency-b/baz' : require ( './dependency-b/baz' ) };

AMDCommonJS

commonJS format is the CommonJS sugar syntax supported by requirejs define(function(require) {}) . The generated object is a hash where the keys are the paths to the files without extensions, and the values are the required in modules

Example output

define( function ( require ) { return { 'dependency-a/foo' : require ( './dependency-a/foo' ), 'dependency-b/bar' : require ( './dependency-b/bar' ), 'dependency-b/baz' : require ( './dependency-b/baz' ) }; });

es6

es6 format outputs a es6 module (e.g. import * as FileName from 'filename' followed by export { FileName } ). Also supports sanitizing filenames and deeply nested directory structures, and automatically allows referencing index js files by the parent folder name.

Example output

import * as dependency_a_foo from 'dependency-a/foo' import * as dependency_b_baz from 'dependency-b/baz' import * as dependency_b_bar from 'dependency-b/bar' export { dependency_a_foo, dependency_b_baz, dependency_b_bar }

deepAMD

deepAMD format is just like amd , except that the object is nested so directories have child properties corresponding to files (e.g. { a: { b: { c: file } } } instead of { 'a.b.c': file } )

Example output

define([ 'dependency-a/foo' , 'dependency-b/bar' , 'dependency-b/baz' ], function ( ) { return { "dependency-a" : { "foo" : "arguments[0]" }, "dependency-b" : { "bar" : "arguments[1]" , "baz" : "arguments[2]" } }; });

deepCommonJS

deepCommonJS format is just like commonJS , except that the object is nested so directories have child properties corresponding to files (e.g. { a: { b: { c: file } } } instead of { 'a.b.c': file } )

Example output

module .exports = { "dependency-a" : { "foo" : require ( './dependency-a/foo' ) }, "dependency-b" : { "baz" : require ( './dependency-b/baz' ), "bar" : require ( './dependency-b/bar' ) } };

deepAMDCommonJS

deepAMDCommonJS format is just like AMDCommonJS , except that the object is nested so directories have child properties corresponding to files (e.g. { a: { b: { c: file } } } instead of { 'a.b.c': file } )

Example output

define( function ( require ) { return { "dependency-a" : { "foo" : require ( './dependency-a/foo' ) }, "dependency-b" : { "baz" : require ( './dependency-b/baz' ), "bar" : require ( './dependency-b/bar' ) } }; });

deepES6

deepES6 format is just like es6 , except that the resulting object is nested so directories have child properties corresponding to files (e.g. { a: { b: { c: file } } } instead of { 'a.b.c': file } )

Example output

import * as dependency_a_foo from 'dependency-a/foo' import * as dependency_b_baz from 'dependency-b/baz' import * as dependency_b_bar from 'dependency-b/bar' export { dependency_a : { foo : dependency_a_foo }, dependency_b : { baz : dependency_b_baz, bar : dependency_b_bar } }

Usage with Gulp

Here's an example using with gulp including a watch mode:

var gulp = require ( 'gulp' ); var Promise = require ( 'bluebird' ); var metagen = require ( 'directory-metagen' ); var metagenPaths = [{ path : __dirname + '/public/someDir/' , format : metagen.formats.deepCommonJS }]; gulp.task( 'metagen' , x => Promise .map(metagenPaths, metagen)); gulp.task( 'metagen-watch' , function ( ) { require ( 'chokidar' ).watch(_.map(metagenPaths, 'path' )) .on( 'add' , x => gulp.start( 'metagen' )) .on( 'unlink' , x => gulp.start( 'metagen' )); });

CLI

This repo also provides a CLI. This CLI comes free once directory-metagen is installed, and is available in npm scripts as metagen , and directly at ./node_modules/.bin/metagen .

The CLI can be used as follows:

$ ./node_modules/.bin/metagen usage: metagen [OPTIONS] <path> [format] [output] options: - v, --version Print tool version and exit. - h, --help Print this help and exit. - -watch watches the input path for changes and re-generates the output. - -exclusions=ARG expects a comma separated list of paths to exclude. - -filter=ARG expects a valid regular expression syntax to filter files.

The path is sent as the first parameter to the CLI (without considering the options, which are preceded either by - or by -- ). For example, if your current directory is like:

src/ pages/ page1.js public/ ...

You can run: ./node_modules/.bin/metagen src/pages/ deepES6 , and it will produce an __all.js file inside of src/pages/ .