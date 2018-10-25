Generates directory meta files for things such as including entire directories in requirejs.
Started as a feature request on
requirejs-metagen but has grown beyond it (as it is no longer tied to requirejs).
Requires Node Version >= 4.3.2 Works on Linux, OSX and Windows
directory-metagen takes an object with the following parameters:
|Name
|Description
path
|The directory in which to look
format
|The format function to use to generate the output
output
|The relative destination file path (optional, defaults to
__all.js)
exclusions
|An array of minimatch glob for exclusion, see recursive-readdir for more info
filter
|A function which will filter the matched files, typically to whitelist extensions. Defaults to `/.js
This library takes a custom format parameter, which is a function that recieves the (recursive) list of files in a directory and then generates an output file
For each of the examples below, we will be running the metagen against the example directory tree below.
some_dependencies/
├── dependency-a/
│ ├── foo.js
├── dependency-b/
│ ├── bar.js
│ └── baz.js
└── dependency-empty/
amd format is the traditional
define([], function() { }) syntax. The generated object is a hash where the keys are the paths to the files without extensions, and the values are the required in modules
// some_dependencies/__all.js
define([
'dependency-a/foo',
'dependency-b/bar',
'dependency-b/baz'
], function() {
return {
'dependency-a/foo': arguments[0],
'dependency-b/bar': arguments[1],
'dependency-b/baz': arguments[2]
}
});
commonJS format is the CommonJS sugar syntax supported by NodeJS
module.exports = {}. The generated object is a hash where the keys are the paths to the files without extensions, and the values are the required in modules
// some_dependencies/__all.js
module.exports = {
'dependency-a/foo': require('./dependency-a/foo'),
'dependency-b/bar': require('./dependency-b/bar'),
'dependency-b/baz': require('./dependency-b/baz')
};
commonJS format is the CommonJS sugar syntax supported by requirejs
define(function(require) {}). The generated object is a hash where the keys are the paths to the files without extensions, and the values are the required in modules
// some_dependencies/__all.js
define(function(require) {
return {
'dependency-a/foo': require('./dependency-a/foo'),
'dependency-b/bar': require('./dependency-b/bar'),
'dependency-b/baz': require('./dependency-b/baz')
};
});
es6 format outputs a es6 module (e.g.
import * as FileName from 'filename' followed by
export { FileName }). Also supports sanitizing filenames and deeply nested directory structures, and automatically allows referencing
index js files by the parent folder name.
import * as dependency_a_foo from 'dependency-a/foo'
import * as dependency_b_baz from 'dependency-b/baz'
import * as dependency_b_bar from 'dependency-b/bar'
export {
dependency_a_foo,
dependency_b_baz,
dependency_b_bar
}
deepAMD format is just like
amd, except that the object is nested so directories have child properties corresponding to files (e.g.
{ a: { b: { c: file } } } instead of
{ 'a.b.c': file })
// some_dependencies/__all.js
define([
'dependency-a/foo',
'dependency-b/bar',
'dependency-b/baz'
], function() {
return {
"dependency-a": {
"foo": "arguments[0]"
},
"dependency-b": {
"bar": "arguments[1]",
"baz": "arguments[2]"
}
};
});
deepCommonJS format is just like
commonJS, except that the object is nested so directories have child properties corresponding to files (e.g.
{ a: { b: { c: file } } } instead of
{ 'a.b.c': file })
// some_dependencies/__all.js
module.exports = {
"dependency-a": {
"foo": require('./dependency-a/foo')
},
"dependency-b": {
"baz": require('./dependency-b/baz'),
"bar": require('./dependency-b/bar')
}
};
deepAMDCommonJS format is just like
AMDCommonJS, except that the object is nested so directories have child properties corresponding to files (e.g.
{ a: { b: { c: file } } } instead of
{ 'a.b.c': file })
// some_dependencies/__all.js
define(function(require) {
return {
"dependency-a": {
"foo": require('./dependency-a/foo')
},
"dependency-b": {
"baz": require('./dependency-b/baz'),
"bar": require('./dependency-b/bar')
}
};
});
deepES6 format is just like
es6, except that the resulting object is nested so directories have child properties corresponding to files (e.g.
{ a: { b: { c: file } } } instead of
{ 'a.b.c': file })
import * as dependency_a_foo from 'dependency-a/foo'
import * as dependency_b_baz from 'dependency-b/baz'
import * as dependency_b_bar from 'dependency-b/bar'
export {
dependency_a: {
foo: dependency_a_foo
},
dependency_b: {
baz: dependency_b_baz,
bar: dependency_b_bar
}
}
Here's an example using with gulp including a watch mode:
// gulpfile.js
var gulp = require('gulp');
var Promise = require('bluebird');
var metagen = require('directory-metagen');
var metagenPaths = [{
path: __dirname + '/public/someDir/',
// exclusions: ['all.js'],
format: metagen.formats.deepCommonJS
//output: '__generated-all.js' // relative to path
}];
gulp.task('metagen', x => Promise.map(metagenPaths, metagen));
gulp.task('metagen-watch', function() {
// Watch for files added and removed
require('chokidar').watch(_.map(metagenPaths, 'path'))
.on('add', x => gulp.start('metagen'))
.on('unlink', x => gulp.start('metagen'));
});
This repo also provides a CLI. This CLI comes free once
directory-metagen is installed, and is available in npm scripts as
metagen, and directly at
./node_modules/.bin/metagen.
The CLI can be used as follows:
$ ./node_modules/.bin/metagen
usage: metagen [OPTIONS] <path> [format] [output]
options:
-v, --version Print tool version and exit.
-h, --help Print this help and exit.
--watch watches the input path for changes and re-generates the
output.
--exclusions=ARG expects a comma separated list of paths to exclude.
--filter=ARG expects a valid regular expression syntax to filter files.
The path is sent as the first parameter to the CLI (without considering the options, which are preceded either by
- or by
--). For example, if your current directory is like:
src/
pages/
page1.js
public/
...
You can run:
./node_modules/.bin/metagen src/pages/ deepES6, and it will produce an
__all.js file inside of
src/pages/.
You can also specify the output file with
./node_modules/.bin/metagen src/pages/ deepES6 myCustomFile.js, which will produce the output in
src/pages/myCustomFile.