Make an plain html page containing a directory listing. Similar in look and feel to NGINX's listing page.
npm install directory-index-html
var toHTML = require('directory-index-html')
var entries = [{
name: 'test',
size: 24424,
mtime: new Date()
}, {
name: 'a-dir/',
mtime: new Date()
}]
console.log(toHTML('/foo/bar', entries))
var html = toHTML(dir, entries)
Render a directory name and listing to an plain HTML string.
dir should be a string containing the directory name.
entries should be an array of entries that are similar to this
{
name: 'name-of-file-or-dir',
size: 42424, // size in bytes
mtime: new Date() // when was this modified
}
To figure out if an entry is a directory the module will one of the following things:
/
entry.type === 'directory'
entry.mode specifies a directory
There is a small demo server bundled in the repo that serves a directory listing of your current working directory.
To try it out, run
node demo.js and visit
http://localhost:8080.
It should show something like this:
MIT