dih

directory-index-html

by Mathias Buus
2.1.0 (see all)

Make an plain html page containing a directory listing

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

Popularity

Downloads/wk

188

GitHub Stars

33

Maintenance

Last Commit

5yrs ago

Contributors

0

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

directory-index-html

Make an plain html page containing a directory listing. Similar in look and feel to NGINX's listing page.

npm install directory-index-html

Usage

var toHTML = require('directory-index-html')

var entries = [{
  name: 'test',
  size: 24424,
  mtime: new Date()
}, {
  name: 'a-dir/',
  mtime: new Date()
}]

console.log(toHTML('/foo/bar', entries))

API

var html = toHTML(dir, entries)

Render a directory name and listing to an plain HTML string.

dir should be a string containing the directory name.

entries should be an array of entries that are similar to this

{
  name: 'name-of-file-or-dir',
  size: 42424, // size in bytes
  mtime: new Date() // when was this modified
}

To figure out if an entry is a directory the module will one of the following things:

  • Check if the path ends with a /
  • See if entry.type === 'directory'
  • See if entry.mode specifies a directory

Demo

There is a small demo server bundled in the repo that serves a directory listing of your current working directory.

To try it out, run node demo.js and visit http://localhost:8080.

It should show something like this:

demo.png

License

MIT

