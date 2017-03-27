Make an plain html page containing a directory listing. Similar in look and feel to NGINX's listing page.

npm install directory-index-html

Usage

var toHTML = require ( 'directory-index-html' ) var entries = [{ name : 'test' , size : 24424 , mtime : new Date () }, { name : 'a-dir/' , mtime : new Date () }] console .log(toHTML( '/foo/bar' , entries))

API

var html = toHTML(dir, entries)

Render a directory name and listing to an plain HTML string.

dir should be a string containing the directory name.

entries should be an array of entries that are similar to this

{ name : 'name-of-file-or-dir' , size : 42424 , mtime : new Date () }

To figure out if an entry is a directory the module will one of the following things:

Check if the path ends with a /

See if entry.type === 'directory'

See if entry.mode specifies a directory

Demo

There is a small demo server bundled in the repo that serves a directory listing of your current working directory.

To try it out, run node demo.js and visit http://localhost:8080 .

It should show something like this:

License

MIT