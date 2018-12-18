Encode a directory of PNG or SVG images to CSS
Install the module with:
npm install directory-encoder
var DirectoryEncoder = require('directory-encoder');
var de = new DirectoryEncoder( source, destinationCSSFile, {
pngfolder: pngfolder, //in case you need to link out for PNGs, like when the datauri is way too long
customselectors: { "foo": [".bar", ".baz"]},
prefix: ".icon-", // used to prefix the name of the file for the CSS classname, .icon- is the default
templatePrepend: "/* start of icon-list */", // this string is prepended to the destinationCSSFile, defaults to ""
handlebarsCallback: function(hbs) { /* configure handlebars, with custom helpers for example */ }, // callback to configure handlebars
template: template.hbs, //template in handlebars, FANCY!
templateAppend: "/* end of icon-list */", // this string is appended to the destinationCSSFile, defaults to ""
noencodepng: false // turn this to true if you want no datauris for pngs, just links out to png files
});
de.encode(); // "Guitar solo -- File outputted"
Takes three arguments, source directory for encoding/an array of files you'd like to encode, destination css file for when it writes, and an options hash that includes a spot for customselectors, a hbs template in case you want to get nuts with your css, where the pngs are located if you want to link out to them (or you don't have a choice because the data uri is bigger than 32k), and a switch to turn off datauris for pngs.
All the magic happens here.
In lieu of a formal styleguide, take care to maintain the existing coding style. Add unit tests for any new or changed functionality. Lint and test your code using Grunt.
This repository is now using lodash style issue management for enhancements. This means enhancement issues will now be closed instead of leaving them open.
Copyright (c) 2013 John Bender/Jeffrey Lembeck/Filament Group Licensed under the MIT license.