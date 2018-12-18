openbase logo
directory-encoder

by filamentgroup
0.9.2 (see all)

Takes a directory of images, turns it into some CSS.

npm
GitHub
CDN

Documentation
Popularity

Downloads/wk

22.7K

GitHub Stars

34

Maintenance

Last Commit

3yrs ago

Contributors

11

Package

Dependencies

3

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Readme

Filament Group

Encode a directory of PNG or SVG images to CSS

Getting Started

Install the module with: npm install directory-encoder

var DirectoryEncoder = require('directory-encoder');
var de = new DirectoryEncoder( source, destinationCSSFile, {
            pngfolder: pngfolder, //in case you need to link out for PNGs, like when the datauri is way too long
            customselectors: { "foo": [".bar", ".baz"]}, 
            prefix: ".icon-", // used to prefix the name of the file for the CSS classname, .icon- is the default
            templatePrepend: "/* start of icon-list */", // this string is prepended to the destinationCSSFile, defaults to ""
            handlebarsCallback: function(hbs) { /* configure handlebars, with custom helpers for example */ }, // callback to configure handlebars
            template: template.hbs, //template in handlebars, FANCY!
            templateAppend: "/* end of icon-list */", // this string is appended to the destinationCSSFile, defaults to ""
            noencodepng: false // turn this to true if you want no datauris for pngs, just links out to png files
        });
de.encode(); // "Guitar solo -- File outputted"

Documentation

Constructor

Takes three arguments, source directory for encoding/an array of files you'd like to encode, destination css file for when it writes, and an options hash that includes a spot for customselectors, a hbs template in case you want to get nuts with your css, where the pngs are located if you want to link out to them (or you don't have a choice because the data uri is bigger than 32k), and a switch to turn off datauris for pngs.

encode

All the magic happens here.

Examples

var de = new DirectoryEncoder( source, destinationCSSFile, {
            pngfolder: pngfolder, //in case you need to link out for PNGs, like when the datauri is way too long
            customselectors: { "foo": [".bar", ".baz"]}, 
            template: template.hbs, //template in handlebars, FANCY!
            noencodepng: false // turn this to true if you want no datauris for pngs, just links out to png files
        });
de.encode(); // "Guitar solo -- File outputted"

Contributing

In lieu of a formal styleguide, take care to maintain the existing coding style. Add unit tests for any new or changed functionality. Lint and test your code using Grunt.

Roadmap

This repository is now using lodash style issue management for enhancements. This means enhancement issues will now be closed instead of leaving them open.

View the enhancement backlog here.

Release History

  • 0.7.0 Add templateAppend and templatePrepend options
  • 0.6.0 Fix encoding brackets and ability to take an array
  • 0.5.0 PNGpath
  • 0.4.0 Width/Height from template
  • 0.3.0 Adding custom selectors that allow for wildcards
  • 0.2.0 Adding switchable icon name prefixes
  • 0.1.0 Woo

License

Copyright (c) 2013 John Bender/Jeffrey Lembeck/Filament Group Licensed under the MIT license.

