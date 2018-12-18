Encode a directory of PNG or SVG images to CSS

Getting Started

Install the module with: npm install directory-encoder

var DirectoryEncoder = require ( 'directory-encoder' ); var de = new DirectoryEncoder( source, destinationCSSFile, { pngfolder : pngfolder, customselectors : { "foo" : [ ".bar" , ".baz" ]}, prefix : ".icon-" , templatePrepend : "/* start of icon-list */" , handlebarsCallback : function ( hbs ) { }, template : template.hbs, templateAppend : "/* end of icon-list */" , noencodepng : false }); de.encode();

Documentation

Constructor

Takes three arguments, source directory for encoding/an array of files you'd like to encode, destination css file for when it writes, and an options hash that includes a spot for customselectors, a hbs template in case you want to get nuts with your css, where the pngs are located if you want to link out to them (or you don't have a choice because the data uri is bigger than 32k), and a switch to turn off datauris for pngs.

encode

All the magic happens here.

Examples

var de = new DirectoryEncoder( source, destinationCSSFile, { pngfolder: pngfolder, // in case you need to link out for PNGs, like when the datauri is way too long customselectors: { "foo": [".bar", ".baz"]}, template : template .hbs, // template in handlebars, FANCY! noencodepng: false // turn this to true if you want no datauris for pngs, just links out to png files }); de.encode(); // "Guitar solo -- File outputted"

Contributing

In lieu of a formal styleguide, take care to maintain the existing coding style. Add unit tests for any new or changed functionality. Lint and test your code using Grunt.

Roadmap

This repository is now using lodash style issue management for enhancements. This means enhancement issues will now be closed instead of leaving them open.

View the enhancement backlog here.

Release History

0.7.0 Add templateAppend and templatePrepend options

0.6.0 Fix encoding brackets and ability to take an array

0.5.0 PNGpath

0.4.0 Width/Height from template

0.3.0 Adding custom selectors that allow for wildcards

0.2.0 Adding switchable icon name prefixes

0.1.0 Woo

License

Copyright (c) 2013 John Bender/Jeffrey Lembeck/Filament Group Licensed under the MIT license.