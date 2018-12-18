Color up those SVGs

Getting Started

Install the module with: npm install directory-colorfy

var DirectoryColorfy = require ( 'directory-colorfy' ); var dc = new DirectoryColorfy( input, output, options ); dc.convert() .then( function ( ) { });

Documentation

Required Params

Input

Type: String

Input folder of SVGs

Output

Type: String

Output folder

Optional Params

Type: Object Default value: {}

A hash of colors to pass in with names.

Example:

{ "primary" : "#ff0000" }

Type: Boolean Default value: false

Allows you to tell directory-colorfy to ignore the original file when using colors.

For example, if given a file named like so:

bear .colors-white .svg

And dynamicColorOnly is set to true :

{ dynamicColorOnly : true }

Only a single file will be generated:

bear-white .svg

Examples

If the input directory has this file in it:

bear .colors-primary-blue-red .svg

And the color hash that is passed through is:

{ "primary" : "green" }

The output folder should end up with:

bear-green .svg bear-blue .svg bear-red .svg

Which will all be completely filled in with their specific color.

Contributing

In lieu of a formal styleguide, take care to maintain the existing coding style. Add unit tests for any new or changed functionality. Lint and test your code using Grunt.

Roadmap

This repository is now using lodash style issue management for enhancements. This means enhancement issues will now be closed instead of leaving them open.

View the enhancement backlog here.

Release History

1.0.0 Make convert return a promise. Also, change from putting stylesheet in to just changing the fill and stroke attributes

0.3.0 Make sure custom color words (e.g. primary, secondary) are acknowledged

0.2.0 No longer needs a dir as an input, can also take an array of files

0.1.0 First release

License

Copyright (c) 2013 Jeffrey Lembeck & Filament Group

Licensed under the MIT license.