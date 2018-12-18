Color up those SVGs
Install the module with:
npm install directory-colorfy
var DirectoryColorfy = require('directory-colorfy');
var dc = new DirectoryColorfy( input, output, options );
dc.convert()
.then(function(){
// Next
});
Type:
String
Input folder of SVGs
Type:
String
Output folder
Type:
Object
Default value:
{}
A hash of colors to pass in with names.
Example:
{ "primary": "#ff0000" }
Type:
Boolean
Default value:
false
Allows you to tell directory-colorfy to ignore the original file when using colors.
For example, if given a file named like so:
bear.colors-white.svg
And
dynamicColorOnly is set to
true:
{
dynamicColorOnly: true
}
Only a single file will be generated:
bear-white.svg
If the input directory has this file in it:
bear.colors-primary-blue-red.svg
And the color hash that is passed through is:
{ "primary": "green" }
The output folder should end up with:
bear-green.svg
bear-blue.svg
bear-red.svg
Which will all be completely filled in with their specific color.
In lieu of a formal styleguide, take care to maintain the existing coding style. Add unit tests for any new or changed functionality. Lint and test your code using Grunt.
This repository is now using lodash style issue management for enhancements. This means enhancement issues will now be closed instead of leaving them open.
View the enhancement backlog here.
convert return a promise. Also, change from putting stylesheet in to just changing the
fill and
stroke attributes
Copyright (c) 2013 Jeffrey Lembeck & Filament Group
Licensed under the MIT license.