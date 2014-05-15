Sendmail alternative to send e-mails directly to recipients without a relaying service.
Require directmail object
var createDirectmail = require("directmail"),
directmail = createDirectmail(options);
Where
Push a message to the outgoing queue
directmail.send({
from: "sender@example.com",
recipients: ["receiver1@example.com", "receiver2@example.com"],
message: "Subject: test\r\n\r\nHello world!"
});
Where
to,
cc and
bcc addresses here.
You can check the count of unsent messages from the
.length property of the directmail object
console.log(directmail.length); // nr of messages to be sent
If you try to send a message with multiple recipients then every unique recipient domain counts as a different message.
Directmail is very inefficient as it queues all e-mails to be sent into memory. Additionally, if a message is not yet sent and the process is closed, all data about queued messages are lost. Thus directmail is only suitable for low throughput systems, like password remainders and such, where the message can be processed immediatelly. Directmail is not suitable for spamming.
While not being 100% reliable (remember - if process exits, entire queue is lost), directmail can still handle sending errors, graylisting and such. If a message can not be sent, it is requeued and retried later.
MIT