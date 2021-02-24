Use and implement your Vuex store with TypeScript types. Direct-vuex doesn't require classes, therefore it is compatible with the Vue 3 composition API.
First, add
direct-vuex to a Vue 2 application:
npm install direct-vuex
Or, in a Vue 3 application:
npm install direct-vuex@next
The store can be implemented almost in the same way as usual.
Create the store:
import Vue from "vue"
import Vuex from "vuex"
import { createDirectStore } from "direct-vuex"
Vue.use(Vuex)
const {
store,
rootActionContext,
moduleActionContext,
rootGetterContext,
moduleGetterContext
} = createDirectStore({
// … store implementation here …
})
// Export the direct-store instead of the classic Vuex store.
export default store
// The following exports will be used to enable types in the
// implementation of actions and getters.
export {
rootActionContext,
moduleActionContext,
rootGetterContext,
moduleGetterContext
}
// The following lines enable types in the injected store '$store'.
export type AppStore = typeof store
declare module "vuex" {
interface Store<S> {
direct: AppStore
}
}
The classic Vuex store is still accessible through the
store.original property. We need it to initialize the Vue application:
import Vue from "vue"
import store from "./store"
new Vue({
store: store.original, // Inject the classic Vuex store.
// …
}).$mount("#app")
From a component, the direct store is accessible through the
direct property of the classic store:
const store = context.root.$store.direct // or: this.$store.direct
Or, you can just import it:
import store from "./store"
Then, the old way to call an action:
store.dispatch("mod1/myAction", myPayload)
… is replaced by the following wrapper:
store.dispatch.mod1.myAction(myPayload)
… which is fully typed.
Typed getters and mutations are accessible the same way:
store.getters.mod1.myGetter
store.commit.mod1.myMutation(myPayload)
Notice: The underlying Vuex store can be used simultaneously if you wish, through the injected
$store or
store.original.
In store and module options, the
state property shouldn't be declared with the ES6 method syntax.
Valid:
state: { p1: string } as Mod1State
state: (): Mod1State => { p1: string }
state: function (): Mod1State { return { p1: string } }
Invalid:
state(): Mod1State { return { p1: string } }
I'm not sure why but TypeScript doesn't infer the state type correctly when we write that.
Direct-vuex provides several useful helpers for implementation of the store. They are all optional. However, if you want to keep your classic implementation of a Vuex Store, then direct-vuex needs to infer the literal type of the
namespaced property. You can write
namespaced: true as true where there is a
namespaced property. But you don't need to worry about that if you use
defineModule.
The function
defineModule is provided solely for type inference. It is a no-op behavior-wise. It expects a module implementation and returns the argument as-is. This behaviour is similar to (and inspired from) the function
defineComponent from the composition API.
The generated functions
moduleActionContext and
moduleGetterContext are factories for creating functions
mod1ActionContext and
mod1GetterContext, which converts injected action and getter contexts to their direct-vuex equivalent.
Here is how to use
defineModule,
moduleActionContext and
moduleGetterContext:
import { defineModule } from "direct-vuex"
import { moduleActionContext, moduleGetterContext } from "./store"
export interface Mod1State {
p1: string
}
const mod1 = defineModule({
state: (): Mod1State => {
return {
p1: ""
}
},
getters: {
p1OrDefault(...args): string {
const { state, getters, rootState, rootGetters } = mod1GetterContext(args)
// Here, 'getters', 'state', 'rootGetters' and 'rootState' are typed.
// Without 'mod1GetterContext' only 'state' would be typed.
return state.p1 || "default"
}
},
mutations: {
SET_P1(state, p1: string) {
// Here, the type of 'state' is 'Mod1State'.
state.p1 = p1
}
},
actions: {
loadP1(context, payload: { id: string }) {
const { dispatch, commit, getters, state } = mod1ActionContext(context)
// Here, 'dispatch', 'commit', 'getters' and 'state' are typed.
}
},
})
export default mod1
const mod1GetterContext = (args: [any, any, any, any]) => moduleGetterContext(args, mod1)
const mod1ActionContext = (context: any) => moduleActionContext(context, mod1)
2 Warnings:
any. Tl;dr; Declare the return type of actions where it exists!
moduleGetterContext is used!
The generated function
rootGetterContext converts the injected action context to the direct-vuex one, at the root level (not in a module).
getters: {
getterInTheRootStore(...args) {
const { state, getters } = rootGetterContext(args)
// Here, 'getters', 'state' are typed.
// Without 'rootGetterContext' only 'state' would be typed.
}
}
The generated function
rootActionContext converts the injected action context to the direct-vuex one, at the root level (not in a module).
actions: {
async actionInTheRootStore(context, payload) {
const { commit, state } = rootActionContext(context)
// … Here, 'commit' and 'state' are typed.
}
}
localGetterContext and
localActionContext
Instead of
moduleActionContext and
moduleGetterContext, which imply circular dependencies, it is possible to use
localGetterContext and
localActionContext:
import { defineModule, localActionContext, localGetterContext } from "direct-vuex"
const mod1 = defineModule({
// …
})
export default mod1
const mod1GetterContext = (args: [any, any, any, any]) => localGetterContext(args, mod1)
const mod1ActionContext = (context: any) => localActionContext(context, mod1)
Now there isn't circular dependency, but getter and action contexts don't provide access to
rootState,
rootGetters,
rootCommit,
rootDispatch.
Functions
localGetterContext and
localActionContext can be used in place of
rootGetterContext and
rootActionContext too.
defineGetters
The function
defineGetters is provided solely for type inference. It is a no-op behavior-wise. It is a factory for a function, which expects the object of a
getters property and returns the argument as-is.
import { defineGetters } from "direct-vuex"
import { Mod1State } from "./mod1" // Import the local definition of the state (for example from the current module)
export default defineGetters<Mod1State>()({
getter1(...args) {
const { state, getters, rootState, rootGetters } = mod1GetterContext(args)
// Here, 'getters', 'state', 'rootGetters' and 'rootState' are typed.
// Without 'mod1GetterContext' only 'state' would be typed.
},
})
Note: There is a limitation. The second parameters
getters in a getter implementation, is not typed.
defineMutations
The function
defineMutations is provided solely for type inference. It is a no-op behavior-wise. It is a factory for a function, which expects the object of a
mutations property and returns the argument as-is.
import { defineMutations } from "direct-vuex"
import { Mod1State } from "./mod1" // Import the local definition of the state (for example from the current module)
export default defineMutations<Mod1State>()({
SET_P1(state, p1: string) {
// Here, the type of 'state' is 'Mod1State'.
state.p1 = p1
}
})
defineActions
The function
defineActions is provided solely for type inference. It is a no-op behavior-wise. It expects the object of an
actions property and returns the argument as-is.
import { defineActions } from "direct-vuex"
export default defineActions({
loadP1(context, payload: { id: string }) {
const { dispatch, commit, getters, state } = mod1ActionContext(context)
// Here, 'dispatch', 'commit', 'getters' and 'state' are typed.
}
})
When the helper
moduleActionContext and
moduleGetterContext are used, linters may warn about an issue: "Variable used before it's assigned". I couldn't avoid circular dependencies. Action contexts and getter contexts need to be inferred at the store level, because they contain
rootState etc.
Here is an example of a Vuex module implementation:
import { moduleActionContext } from "./store"
const mod1 = {
getters: {
p1OrDefault(...args) {
const { state, getters, rootState, rootGetters } = mod1GetterContext(args)
// …
}
},
actions: {
loadP1(context, payload: { id: string }) {
const { commit, rootState } = mod1ActionContext(context)
// …
}
}
}
export default mod1
const mod1ActionContext = (context: any) => moduleActionContext(context, mod1)
const mod1GetterContext = (args: [any, any, any, any]) => moduleGetterContext(args, mod1)
It works because
mod1ActionContext (or
mod1GetterContext) is not executed at the same time it is declared. It is executed when an action (or a getter) is executed, ie. after all the store and modules are already initialized.
I suggest to disable the linter rule with a comment at the top of the source file.
With TSLint:
// tslint:disable: no-use-before-declare
With ESLint:
/* eslint-disable no-use-before-define */
Notice: A consequence of these circular dependencies is that the main store file must be imported first from the rest of the application. If a Vuex module is imported first, some part of your implementation could be
undefined at runtime.
With VS Code, our recommended plugin is:
ms-vscode.vscode-typescript-tslint-plugin)