Node JS directory compare
!! Important !! Starting with v3.0.0 the CLI utility has been moved to dir-compare-cli.
npm install dir-compare
const dircompare = require('dir-compare');
const options = { compareSize: true };
// Multiple compare strategy can be used simultaneously - compareSize, compareContent, compareDate, compareSymlink.
// If one comparison fails for a pair of files, they are considered distinct.
const path1 = '...';
const path2 = '...';
// Synchronous
const res = dircompare.compareSync(path1, path2, options)
print(res)
// Asynchronous
dircompare.compare(path1, path2, options)
.then(res => print(res))
.catch(error => console.error(error));
function print(result) {
console.log('Directories are %s', result.same ? 'identical' : 'different')
console.log('Statistics - equal entries: %s, distinct entries: %s, left only entries: %s, right only entries: %s, differences: %s',
result.equal, result.distinct, result.left, result.right, result.differences)
result.diffSet.forEach(dif => console.log('Difference - name1: %s, type1: %s, name2: %s, type2: %s, state: %s',
dif.name1, dif.type1, dif.name2, dif.type2, dif.state))
}
Typescript
import { compare, compareSync, Options, Result } from "dir-compare";
const path1 = '...';
const path2 = '...';
const options: Options = { compareSize: true };
const res: Result = compareSync(path1, path2, options);
console.log(res)
compare(path1, path2, options)
.then(res => console.log(res))
.catch(error => console.error(error));
compare(path1: string, path2: string, options?: Options): Promise<Result>
compareSync(path1: string, path2: string, options?: Options): Result
More details can be found in the reference documentation:
Common options:
Minimatch patterns are used to include/exclude files to be compared.
The pattern is matched against the relative path of the entry being compared.
Following examples assume we are comparing two dir-compare code bases.
const options = {
excludeFilter: ".git,node_modules", // exclude git and node modules directories
excludeFilter: "expected" , // exclude '/tests/expected' directory
excludeFilter: "/tests/expected" , // exclude '/tests/expected' directory
excludeFilter: "**/expected" , // exclude '/tests/expected' directory
excludeFilter: "**/tests/**/*.js" , // exclude all js files in '/tests' directory and subdirectories
includeFilter: "*.js,*.yml" , // include js and yaml files
includeFilter: "/tests/**/*.js" , // include all js files in '/tests' directory and subdirectories
includeFilter: "**/tests/**/*.ts" // include all js files in '/tests' directory and subdirectories
}
By default file content is binary compared. As of version 1.5.0 custom file comparison handlers may be specified.
Custom handlers are specified by
compareFileSync and
compareFileAsync options which correspond to
dircompare.compareSync() or
dircompare.compare() methods.
A couple of handlers are included in the library:
dircompare.fileCompareHandlers.defaultFileCompare.compareSync
dircompare.fileCompareHandlers.defaultFileCompare.compareAsync
dircompare.fileCompareHandlers.lineBasedFileCompare.compareSync
dircompare.fileCompareHandlers.lineBasedFileCompare.compareAsync
Use defaultFileCompare.js as an example to create your own.
Line based comparator can be used to ignore line ending and white space differences.
const dircompare = require('dir-compare');
const options = {
compareContent: true,
compareFileSync: dircompare.fileCompareHandlers.lineBasedFileCompare.compareSync,
compareFileAsync: dircompare.fileCompareHandlers.lineBasedFileCompare.compareAsync,
ignoreLineEnding: true, // Ignore crlf/lf line ending differences
ignoreWhiteSpaces: true, // Ignore white spaces at the beginning and ending of a line (similar to 'diff -b')
ignoreAllWhiteSpaces: true, // Ignore all white space differences (similar to 'diff -w')
ignoreEmptyLines: true // Ignores differences caused by empty lines (similar to 'diff -B')
};
const path1 = '...';
const path2 = '...';
const res = dircompare.compareSync(path1, path2, options);
console.log(res)
dircompare.compare(path1, path2, options)
.then(res => console.log(res))
If default name comparison is not enough, custom behavior can be specified with compareNameHandler option. Following example adds the possibility to ignore file extensions.
import { Options, compare } from 'dir-compare'
import path from 'path'
const options: Options = {
compareSize: false, // compare only name by disabling size and content criteria
compareContent: false,
compareNameHandler: customNameCompare, // new name comparator used to ignore extensions
ignoreExtension: true, // supported by the custom name compare below
};
function customNameCompare(name1: string, name2: string, options: Options) {
if (options.ignoreCase) {
name1 = name1.toLowerCase()
name2 = name2.toLowerCase()
}
if (options.ignoreExtension) {
name1 = path.basename(name1, path.extname(name1))
name2 = path.basename(name2, path.extname(name2))
}
return ((name1 === name2) ? 0 : ((name1 > name2) ? 1 : -1))
}
const path1 = '/tmp/a';
const path2 = '/tmp/b';
const res = compare(path1, path2, options).then(res => {
console.log(`Same: ${res.same}`)
if (!res.diffSet) {
return
}
res.diffSet.forEach(dif => console.log(`${dif.name1} ${dif.name2} ${dif.state}`))
})
// Outputs
// icon.svg icon.png equal
// logo.svg logo.jpg equal
Result builder is called for each pair of entries encountered during comparison. Its purpose is to append entries in
diffSet and eventually update
statistics object with new stats.
If needed it can be replaced with custom implementation.
const dircompare = require("dircompare")
const customResultBuilder = function (entry1, entry2, state, level, relativePath, options, statistics, diffSet, reason) {
...
}
const options = {
compareSize: true,
resultBuilder: customResultBuilder
}
const res = dircompare.compareSync('...', '...', options)
The default builder can be used as an example.
Unless
compareSymlink option is used, symbolic links are resolved and any comparison is applied to the file/directory they point to.
Circular loops are handled by breaking the loop as soon as it is detected.
Version
1.x treats broken links as
ENOENT: no such file or directory.
Since
2.0 they are treated as a special type of entry -
broken-link - and are available as stats (
totalBrokenLinks,
distinctBrokenLinks, ...).
Using
compareSymlink option causes
dircompare to check symlink values for equality.
In this mode two entries with identical name are considered different if
These rules are applied in addition to the other comparison modes; ie. by content, by size...
If entries are different because of symlinks,
reason will be
different-symlink. Also statistics summarizes differences caused by symbolik links.
Unreadable files or directories are normally reported as errors. The comparison will be intrerrupted with an
EACCES exception.
This behavior can be altered with Options.handlePermissionDenied.
v4.0.0
Breaking changes:
v3.3.0 Added
skipEmptyDirs option
v3.1.0 Added
ignoreAllWhiteSpaces and
ignoreEmptyLines options
v3.0.0 Moved CLI component into separate project dir-compare-cli
v2.4.0 New option to customize file/folder name comparison
v2.3.0 Fixes
v2.1.0 Removed bluebird dependency
v2.0.0
Breaking changes:
Result replaced
Statistics.
v1.8.0
v1.7.0 performance improvements
v1.6.0 typescript support
v1.5.0 added option to ignore line endings and white space differences
v1.3.0 added date tolerance option
v1.2.0 added compare by date option
v1.1.0
v1.0.0
v0.0.3 Fix fille ordering issue for newer node versions