Node JS directory compare

!! Important !! Starting with v3.0.0 the CLI utility has been moved to dir-compare-cli.

Installation

npm install dir-compare

Library

Use

const dircompare = require ( 'dir-compare' ); const options = { compareSize : true }; const path1 = '...' ; const path2 = '...' ; const res = dircompare.compareSync(path1, path2, options) print(res) dircompare.compare(path1, path2, options) .then( res => print(res)) .catch( error => console .error(error)); function print ( result ) { console .log( 'Directories are %s' , result.same ? 'identical' : 'different' ) console .log( 'Statistics - equal entries: %s, distinct entries: %s, left only entries: %s, right only entries: %s, differences: %s' , result.equal, result.distinct, result.left, result.right, result.differences) result.diffSet.forEach( dif => console .log( 'Difference - name1: %s, type1: %s, name2: %s, type2: %s, state: %s' , dif.name1, dif.type1, dif.name2, dif.type2, dif.state)) }

Typescript

import { compare, compareSync, Options, Result } from "dir-compare" ; const path1 = '...' ; const path2 = '...' ; const options: Options = { compareSize: true }; const res: Result = compareSync(path1, path2, options); console .log(res) compare(path1, path2, options) .then( res => console .log(res)) .catch( error => console .error(error));

Api

compare(path1: string , path2: string , options?: Options): Promise <Result> compareSync(path1: string , path2: string , options?: Options): Result

More details can be found in the reference documentation:

Common options:

Glob patterns

Minimatch patterns are used to include/exclude files to be compared.

The pattern is matched against the relative path of the entry being compared.

Following examples assume we are comparing two dir-compare code bases.

const options = { excludeFilter : ".git,node_modules" , excludeFilter : "expected" , excludeFilter : "/tests/expected" , excludeFilter : "**/expected" , excludeFilter : "**/tests/**/*.js" , includeFilter : "*.js,*.yml" , includeFilter : "/tests/**/*.js" , includeFilter : "**/tests/**/*.ts" }

Custom file content comparators

By default file content is binary compared. As of version 1.5.0 custom file comparison handlers may be specified.

Custom handlers are specified by compareFileSync and compareFileAsync options which correspond to dircompare.compareSync() or dircompare.compare() methods.

A couple of handlers are included in the library:

binary sync compare - dircompare.fileCompareHandlers.defaultFileCompare.compareSync

binary async compare - dircompare.fileCompareHandlers.defaultFileCompare.compareAsync

text sync compare - dircompare.fileCompareHandlers.lineBasedFileCompare.compareSync

text async compare - dircompare.fileCompareHandlers.lineBasedFileCompare.compareAsync

Use defaultFileCompare.js as an example to create your own.

Ignore line endings and white spaces

Line based comparator can be used to ignore line ending and white space differences.

const dircompare = require ( 'dir-compare' ); const options = { compareContent : true , compareFileSync : dircompare.fileCompareHandlers.lineBasedFileCompare.compareSync, compareFileAsync : dircompare.fileCompareHandlers.lineBasedFileCompare.compareAsync, ignoreLineEnding : true , ignoreWhiteSpaces : true , ignoreAllWhiteSpaces : true , ignoreEmptyLines : true }; const path1 = '...' ; const path2 = '...' ; const res = dircompare.compareSync(path1, path2, options); console .log(res) dircompare.compare(path1, path2, options) .then( res => console .log(res))

Custom name comparators

If default name comparison is not enough, custom behavior can be specified with compareNameHandler option. Following example adds the possibility to ignore file extensions.

import { Options, compare } from 'dir-compare' import path from 'path' const options: Options = { compareSize: false , compareContent: false , compareNameHandler: customNameCompare, ignoreExtension: true , }; function customNameCompare ( name1: string , name2: string , options: Options ) { if (options.ignoreCase) { name1 = name1.toLowerCase() name2 = name2.toLowerCase() } if (options.ignoreExtension) { name1 = path.basename(name1, path.extname(name1)) name2 = path.basename(name2, path.extname(name2)) } return ((name1 === name2) ? 0 : ((name1 > name2) ? 1 : -1 )) } const path1 = '/tmp/a' ; const path2 = '/tmp/b' ; const res = compare(path1, path2, options).then( res => { console .log( `Same: ${res.same} ` ) if (!res.diffSet) { return } res.diffSet.forEach( dif => console .log( ` ${dif.name1} ${dif.name2} ${dif.state} ` )) })

Custom result builder

Result builder is called for each pair of entries encountered during comparison. Its purpose is to append entries in diffSet and eventually update statistics object with new stats.

If needed it can be replaced with custom implementation.

const dircompare = require ( "dircompare" ) const customResultBuilder = function ( entry1, entry2, state, level, relativePath, options, statistics, diffSet, reason ) { ... } const options = { compareSize : true , resultBuilder : customResultBuilder } const res = dircompare.compareSync( '...' , '...' , options)

The default builder can be used as an example.

Unless compareSymlink option is used, symbolic links are resolved and any comparison is applied to the file/directory they point to.

Circular loops are handled by breaking the loop as soon as it is detected.

Version 1.x treats broken links as ENOENT: no such file or directory .

Since 2.0 they are treated as a special type of entry - broken-link - and are available as stats ( totalBrokenLinks , distinctBrokenLinks , ...).

Using compareSymlink option causes dircompare to check symlink values for equality. In this mode two entries with identical name are considered different if

one is symlink, the other is not

both are symlinks but point to different locations

These rules are applied in addition to the other comparison modes; ie. by content, by size...

If entries are different because of symlinks, reason will be different-symlink . Also statistics summarizes differences caused by symbolik links.

Handling permission denied errors

Unreadable files or directories are normally reported as errors. The comparison will be intrerrupted with an EACCES exception. This behavior can be altered with Options.handlePermissionDenied.

Changelog