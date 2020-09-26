openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard

dio-nano

by dyo
6.1.2 (see all)

Dyo is a JavaScript library for building user interfaces.

Home
npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

31

GitHub Stars

928

Maintenance

Last Commit

1yr ago

Contributors

9

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

Dyo

Dyo

A JavaScript library for building user interfaces.

Coverage Size Licence NPM

Installation

  • Use a Direct Download: <script src=dyo.js></script>
  • Use a CDN: <script src=unpkg.com/dyo></script>
  • Use NPM: npm install dyo --save

Documentation

Documentation can be find on the website.

See the Getting Started page for a quick overview.

The documentation is divided into several sections:

You can improve it by sending pull requests to this repository.

Examples

Several examples can be found on the website. Here's one to get started:

import {h, render} from 'dyo'

function Example (props) {
    return h('h1', {}, 'Hello ', props.name)
}

render(h(Example, {name: 'World'}), 'body')

This will render a heading element with the text content "Hello World" into the specified target(the body element).

Comparison

The library is much alike React, so it's only natural that a comparison of the differences is in order; Which if successful might manage to highlight why it exists.

Re-parenting

The Portal component supports string selectors as targets. This presents an array of different possibilities with regards to isomorphic target references.


function Example (props) {
    return h(Portal, {target: 'main'}, 'Hello')
}

render(h(Example), 'body')

In addition to this – re-parenting is baked into portals. That is when a portals container is changed, instead of unmounting its contents and re-mounting them to the newly designated container we can instead move its contents without replaying destruction unmount operations that may discard valuable interface and component state.

In co-ordination with custom renderers, portals afford the opportunity to create atomic branch specific custom renderers. Imagine isolated declarative canvas renderers within a document renderer.

Promises

Promises(or thenables) are first class values. This affords authors the ability to render promises, directly await promises within effects and events, and delay unmounting.

render(props => Promise.resolve('Hello'), 'body')

function Example (props) {
    useEffect(async () => {
        // out of band updates in here
        // are also batched
        return async () => {
            // delays unmount until the animation
            // has completed
            return props.current.animate({}).finished
        }
    })
}

Callbacks

In an async world, public interfaces like render are not guaranteed to complete synchronously if a subtree happens to have async dependencies within it. A consequence of this will see more use cases for the optional callback arguments that this function accepts – in much the same way authors are afforded the ability to await on this central routine.

await render(props => Promise.resolve('Hello'), 'body')
Resources

In addition to other hooks, a resource allocation hook that can be used to fetch and cache resources.

function Example (props) {
    const resource = useResource(props => fetch('https://reqres.in/api/users'))
    return h('pre', {}, JSON.stringify(resource))
}
Async Server Rendering

Server side rendering supports the plethora of async primitives supported.

import {http} from 'http'
import {h, render, useResource} from 'dyo'

function Example (props) {
    const resource = useResource(props => fetch('https://reqres.in/api/users'))
    return h('pre', {}, JSON.stringify(resource))
}

http.createServer((request, response) => {
    return render(h('html', {}, h(Example)), response)
}).listen(8080)

License

Dyo is MIT licensed.

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial