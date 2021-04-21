Dingtalk Robot

钉钉机器人Node.js SDK，基于官方提供的文档稍微抽象封装了一层，方便调用。

官网链接：https://open-doc.dingtalk.com/microapp/serverapi3/iydd5h

1. 用法

1.0 安装模块

npm i dingtalk-robot-sender --save

1.1 创建机器人实例

const ChatBot = require ( 'dingtalk-robot-sender' ); const robot = new ChatBot({ webhook : 'https://oapi.dingtalk.com/robot/send?access_token=xxxxxxxxx' }); const robot = new ChatBot({ baseUrl : 'https://oapi.dingtalk.com/robot/send' , accessToken : 'xxxxxxxxx' , secret : 'xxxxxxxx' , }); const robot = new ChatBot({ baseUrl : 'https://oapi.dingtalk.com/robot/send' , accessToken : 'xxxxxxxxx' , secret : 'xxxxxxxx' , httpclient : require ( 'urllib' ) });

1.2 发送钉钉消息

let textContent = { "msgtype" : "text" , "text" : { "content" : "我就是我, 是不一样的烟火" }, "at" : { "atMobiles" : [ "156xxxx8827" , "189xxxx8325" ], "isAtAll" : false } } robot.send(textContent) .then( ( res ) => { });

1.3.1 发送普通文本

let content = '我就是我, 是不一样的烟火' ; let at = { "atMobiles" : [ "156xxxx8827" , "189xxxx8325" ], "isAtAll" : false }; robot.text(content, at);

1.3.2 发送链接

let link = { "text" : "这个即将发布的新版本，创始人陈航（花名“无招”）称它为“红树林”。而在此之前，每当面临重大升级，产品经理们都会取一个应景的代号，这一次，为什么是“红树林”？" , "title" : "时代的火车向前开" , "picUrl" : "" , "messageUrl" : "https://mp.weixin.qq.com/s?__biz=MzA4NjMwMTA2Ng==&mid=2650316842&idx=1&sn=60da3ea2b29f1dcc43a7c8e4a7c97a16&scene=2&srcid=09189AnRJEdIiWVaKltFzNTw&from=timeline&isappinstalled=0&key=&ascene=2&uin=&devicetype=android-23&version=26031933&nettype=WIFI" }; robot.link(link);

1.3.3 发送Markdown

let title = '杭州天气' ; let text = "#### 杭州天气 @156xxxx8827

" + "> 9度，西北风1级，空气良89，相对温度73%



" + "> ![screenshot](http://image.jpg)

" + "> ###### 10点20分发布 [天气](http://www.thinkpage.cn/)

" ; let at2 = { "atMobiles" : [ "156xxxx8827" , "189xxxx8325" ], "isAtAll" : false }; robot.markdown(title, text, at2);

1.3.4 发送actionCard

let card = { "title" : "乔布斯 20 年前想打造一间苹果咖啡厅，而它正是 Apple Store 的前身" , "text" : `![screenshot](@lADOpwk3K80C0M0FoA) ### 乔布斯 20 年前想打造的苹果咖啡厅 Apple Store 的设计正从原来满满的科技感走向生活化，而其生活化的走向其实可以追溯到 20 年前苹果一个建立咖啡馆的计划` , "hideAvatar" : "0" , "btnOrientation" : "0" , "btns" : [ { "title" : "内容不错" , "actionURL" : "https://www.dingtalk.com/" }, { "title" : "不感兴趣" , "actionURL" : "https://www.dingtalk.com/" } ] }; robot.actionCard(card);

1.3.5 发送feedCard

let links = [ { "title" : "时代的火车向前开" , "messageURL" : "https://mp.weixin.qq.com/s?__biz=MzA4NjMwMTA2Ng==&mid=2650316842&idx=1&sn=60da3ea2b29f1dcc43a7c8e4a7c97a16&scene=2&srcid=09189AnRJEdIiWVaKltFzNTw&from=timeline&isappinstalled=0&key=&ascene=2&uin=&devicetype=android-23&version=26031933&nettype=WIFI" , "picURL" : "https://www.dingtalk.com/" }, { "title" : "时代的火车向前开2" , "messageURL" : "https://mp.weixin.qq.com/s?__biz=MzA4NjMwMTA2Ng==&mid=2650316842&idx=1&sn=60da3ea2b29f1dcc43a7c8e4a7c97a16&scene=2&srcid=09189AnRJEdIiWVaKltFzNTw&from=timeline&isappinstalled=0&key=&ascene=2&uin=&devicetype=android-23&version=26031933&nettype=WIFI" , "picURL" : "https://www.dingtalk.com/" } ] robot.feedCard(links);

Examples

https://github.com/x-cold/dingtalk-robot/tree/master/examples

Environment

Node.js > 6

Test

Units Test

npm test

Coverage