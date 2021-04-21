钉钉机器人Node.js SDK，基于官方提供的文档稍微抽象封装了一层，方便调用。
官网链接：https://open-doc.dingtalk.com/microapp/serverapi3/iydd5h
npm i dingtalk-robot-sender --save
const ChatBot = require('dingtalk-robot-sender');
// 直接使用 webhook
const robot = new ChatBot({
webhook: 'https://oapi.dingtalk.com/robot/send?access_token=xxxxxxxxx'
});
// 组合 baseUrl 和 accessToken 如果采用加签方式的安全设置，同时填写secret
const robot = new ChatBot({
baseUrl: 'https://oapi.dingtalk.com/robot/send',
accessToken: 'xxxxxxxxx',
secret: 'xxxxxxxx',
});
// 自定义 httpclient
const robot = new ChatBot({
baseUrl: 'https://oapi.dingtalk.com/robot/send',
accessToken: 'xxxxxxxxx',
secret: 'xxxxxxxx',
httpclient: require('urllib')
});
// 发送钉钉消息
let textContent = {
"msgtype": "text",
"text": {
"content": "我就是我, 是不一样的烟火"
},
"at": {
"atMobiles": [
"156xxxx8827",
"189xxxx8325"
],
"isAtAll": false
}
}
robot.send(textContent)
.then((res) => {
// TODO
});
1.3.1 发送普通文本
let content = '我就是我, 是不一样的烟火';
let at = {
"atMobiles": [
"156xxxx8827",
"189xxxx8325"
],
"isAtAll": false
};
// 快速发送文本消息
robot.text(content, at);
1.3.2 发送链接
let link = {
"text": "这个即将发布的新版本，创始人陈航（花名“无招”）称它为“红树林”。而在此之前，每当面临重大升级，产品经理们都会取一个应景的代号，这一次，为什么是“红树林”？",
"title": "时代的火车向前开",
"picUrl": "",
"messageUrl": "https://mp.weixin.qq.com/s?__biz=MzA4NjMwMTA2Ng==&mid=2650316842&idx=1&sn=60da3ea2b29f1dcc43a7c8e4a7c97a16&scene=2&srcid=09189AnRJEdIiWVaKltFzNTw&from=timeline&isappinstalled=0&key=&ascene=2&uin=&devicetype=android-23&version=26031933&nettype=WIFI"
};
robot.link(link);
1.3.3 发送Markdown
let title = '杭州天气';
let text = "#### 杭州天气 @156xxxx8827\n" +
"> 9度，西北风1级，空气良89，相对温度73%\n\n" +
"> ![screenshot](http://image.jpg)\n" +
"> ###### 10点20分发布 [天气](http://www.thinkpage.cn/) \n";
let at2 = {
"atMobiles": [
"156xxxx8827",
"189xxxx8325"
],
"isAtAll": false
};
robot.markdown(title, text, at2);
1.3.4 发送actionCard
let card = {
"title": "乔布斯 20 年前想打造一间苹果咖啡厅，而它正是 Apple Store 的前身",
"text": `![screenshot](@lADOpwk3K80C0M0FoA)
### 乔布斯 20 年前想打造的苹果咖啡厅
Apple Store 的设计正从原来满满的科技感走向生活化，而其生活化的走向其实可以追溯到 20 年前苹果一个建立咖啡馆的计划`,
"hideAvatar": "0",
"btnOrientation": "0",
"btns": [
{
"title": "内容不错",
"actionURL": "https://www.dingtalk.com/"
},
{
"title": "不感兴趣",
"actionURL": "https://www.dingtalk.com/"
}
]
};
robot.actionCard(card);
1.3.5 发送feedCard
let links = [
{
"title": "时代的火车向前开",
"messageURL": "https://mp.weixin.qq.com/s?__biz=MzA4NjMwMTA2Ng==&mid=2650316842&idx=1&sn=60da3ea2b29f1dcc43a7c8e4a7c97a16&scene=2&srcid=09189AnRJEdIiWVaKltFzNTw&from=timeline&isappinstalled=0&key=&ascene=2&uin=&devicetype=android-23&version=26031933&nettype=WIFI",
"picURL": "https://www.dingtalk.com/"
},
{
"title": "时代的火车向前开2",
"messageURL": "https://mp.weixin.qq.com/s?__biz=MzA4NjMwMTA2Ng==&mid=2650316842&idx=1&sn=60da3ea2b29f1dcc43a7c8e4a7c97a16&scene=2&srcid=09189AnRJEdIiWVaKltFzNTw&from=timeline&isappinstalled=0&key=&ascene=2&uin=&devicetype=android-23&version=26031933&nettype=WIFI",
"picURL": "https://www.dingtalk.com/"
}
]
robot.feedCard(links);
https://github.com/x-cold/dingtalk-robot/tree/master/examples
npm test
npm run ci