node.js lib for Fast AGI (Asterisk Gateway Interface) server

Fork of node-agi

Use ding-dong

voicer - AGI voice recognizer for Asterisk (use Yandex and Google speech recognizers)

agi-number-archer - AGI server for find region code of phone number (Russia)

lcr-finder - least cost router for Asterisk

Install

npm install ding-dong

const AGIServer = require ( 'ding-dong' ); const handler = ( context ) => { context.onEvent( 'variables' ) .then( ( vars ) => { return context.streamFile( 'beep' ); }) .then( ( result ) => { return context.setVariable( 'RECOGNITION_RESULT' , 'I\'m your father, Luc' ); }) .then( ( result ) => { return context.close(); }); }; var agi = new AGIServer(handler, { port : 3000 }); agi.init();

Add to Asterisk extensions.conf

[default] exten = > 1000 , 1 ,AGI(agi://localhost: 3000 )

API

see API.md

Asterisk AGI