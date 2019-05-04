node.js lib for Fast AGI (Asterisk Gateway Interface) server
voicer - AGI voice recognizer for Asterisk (use Yandex and Google speech recognizers)
agi-number-archer - AGI server for find region code of phone number (Russia)
lcr-finder - least cost router for Asterisk
npm install ding-dong
const AGIServer = require('ding-dong');
const handler = (context) => {
context.onEvent('variables')
.then((vars) => {
return context.streamFile('beep');
})
.then((result) => {
return context.setVariable('RECOGNITION_RESULT', 'I\'m your father, Luc');
})
.then((result) => {
return context.close();
});
};
var agi = new AGIServer(handler, {port: 3000});
agi.init();
[default]
exten = > 1000,1,AGI(agi://localhost:3000)
see API.md