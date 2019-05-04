openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
dd

ding-dong

by Dmitriev Sergey
0.1.7 (see all)

Create AGI server on #Node.js for #Asterisk quickly!

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

131

GitHub Stars

44

Maintenance

Last Commit

3yrs ago

Contributors

7

Package

Dependencies

1

License

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

ding-dong

Build Status

node.js lib for Fast AGI (Asterisk Gateway Interface) server

Fork of node-agi

Use ding-dong

voicer - AGI voice recognizer for Asterisk (use Yandex and Google speech recognizers)

agi-number-archer - AGI server for find region code of phone number (Russia)

lcr-finder - least cost router for Asterisk

Install

npm install ding-dong



const AGIServer = require('ding-dong');

const handler = (context) => {
    context.onEvent('variables')
        .then((vars) => {
            return context.streamFile('beep');
        })
        .then((result) => {
            return context.setVariable('RECOGNITION_RESULT', 'I\'m your father, Luc');
        })
        .then((result) => {
            return context.close();
        });
};

var agi = new AGIServer(handler, {port: 3000});
agi.init();

Add to Asterisk extensions.conf

[default]
exten = > 1000,1,AGI(agi://localhost:3000)

API

see API.md

Asterisk AGI

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial