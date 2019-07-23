DimeShift - easiest way to track your expenses. Online. Open-source. Free
- node.js
- npm
- Front-end: jQuery, Bootstrap, Backbone.js with JSmart template engine.
- Back-end: Sequelize, SQLite database by default, easy to switch to MySQL or Postgree for production.
Demo:
DimeShift
Desktop Application:
DimeShift Desktop. Cross platform desktop app built on Electron
Installation:
or install from CLI:
mkdir dimeshift
cd dimeshift
git clone https://github.com/jeka-kiselyov/dimeshift.git .
npm install
Run:
npm start
Open localhost:8080 in your browser.
Documentation:
API
Screenshots:
License
GNU Affero GPL
Free Software, Hell Yeah!
From Slavyansk, Ukraine. With Love