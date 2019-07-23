openbase logo
Downloads/wk

1

GitHub Stars

182

Maintenance

Last Commit

3yrs ago

Contributors

1

Package

Dependencies

22

License

AGPL-3.0

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Readme

DimeShift - easiest way to track your expenses. Online. Open-source. Free

  • node.js
  • npm
  • Front-end: jQuery, Bootstrap, Backbone.js with JSmart template engine.
  • Back-end: Sequelize, SQLite database by default, easy to switch to MySQL or Postgree for production.

Demo:

DimeShift

Desktop Application:

DimeShift Desktop. Cross platform desktop app built on Electron

Installation:

Deploy to Heroku

or install from CLI:

mkdir dimeshift
cd dimeshift
git clone https://github.com/jeka-kiselyov/dimeshift.git .
npm install

Run:

npm start

Open localhost:8080 in your browser.

Documentation:

API

Screenshots:

Dimeshift transactions

Dimeshift wallets

Dimeshift goals

Dimeshift i18n

License

GNU Affero GPL

Free Software, Hell Yeah!

From Slavyansk, Ukraine. With Love

