This is an open sourced generic Artificial Intelligence competition framework, intended to provide you the fully scalable infrastructure needed to run your own AI competition with no hassle.
All you need to do?
Code a competition design and code a bot
Dimensions handles the rest, including match and tournament running, security, scalability and a local API and website through which you can monitor and control the entire system.
The framework was built with the goals of being generalizable and accessible. That's why Dimensions utilizes an I/O based model to run competitions and pit AI agents against each other (or themselves!), allowing it to be generic and language agnostic so anyone from any background can compete in your competition design.
It generalizes to many scenarios, and is able to recreate a range of systems from the Halite 3 AI competition, Battlecode 2020, to a generalized Open AI Gym that is open to machine learning in all languages in addition to Python through simple stdio.
This was inspired by Battlecode and Halite
Keep reading to learn how to get started and make a tournament like this:
Of which the AI bots are all coded in about 10 lines or less (ignoring the starter kit)
const kit = require('./kit');
const agent = new kit.Agent();
agent.initialize().then(async () => {
while (true) {
console.log('R'); // tell the match you want to play Rock in the game
agent.endTurn(); // end turn
await agent.update(); // wait for updates
}
});
As another proof of concept of how seamless and generalizable this framework is, see the recreation of Halite 3 using this framework.
Follow these links to jump straight to Documentation, Contributing, Development or Plans curated by the owner and the community.
Also checkout the blog post introducing the motivation for Dimensions and thoughts about it here: https://stonet2000.github.io/blog/posts/Dimensions/index.html
secureMode. See this wiki page for details.
At the moment, MacOS and Linux are 100% supported. Windows platforms might not work and it is highly suggested to install WSL. It's also suggested to use Node 12.x or above. Lower versions are untested.
This guide will take you through how to start and run a competition built with Javascript/Typescript. To see how to use this framework to run an AI competition built without the dimensions framework, see this wiki page.
First, install the
dimensions-ai package
npm install dimensions-ai
Create a new file called
run.js and inside it we need to first
require the package
const Dimension = require('dimensions-ai');
In order to start writing AI to compete against each other in a competition, you need to do two things.
You need to design a competition to allow people to compete and facilitate the matches. More info on that soon. it is highly suggested to design an AI starter kit so people can get straight into competing.
If you already have a design, feel free to skip to the section on running a match and a tournament
It is suggested to design the competition in Javascript / Typescript using the Dimensions framework. See https://github.com/StoneT2000/Dimensions/wiki/Creating-a-Design for a tutorial on creating a design.
You can also create a custom design outside of the framework, see https://github.com/StoneT2000/Dimensions/wiki/Custom-Competition-Design for a tutorial on that.
Example starter kits can be found in the /templates/starter-kits folder and you can just copy these and tweak them accordingly to your own design.
See https://github.com/StoneT2000/Dimensions/wiki/Creating-a-Starter-kit for a tutorial on creating a starter kit.
Now with a design done and a starter kit created, all you have to do is write a quick AI that does something and then run a match as follows:
First initialize your design and pass it a name. Then create a new
dimension with
Dimension.create.
let RPSDesign = new RockPaperScissorsDesign('RPS!');
let myDimension = Dimension.create(RPSDesign);
We can now run our first match by passing in an array of paths to the bot codes, each of which will generate into a new agent that participates in the match. You can then also pass in any configurations you want accessible through
match.configs in the life cycle functions of your
design.
let results = await myDimension.runMatch(
[
'./examples/rock-paper-scissors/bots/paper.js',
'./examples/rock-paper-scissors/bots/rock.js',
],
{
bestOf: 5, // a configuration accessible in match through match.configs.bestOf
}
);
You can now log the results, of which are the same results returned by your
design's
getResult function.
console.log(results);
Notice that your console will also print something about a station. It'll give you a link to the
Station, a local server that gives you access to an API to access and control your Dimension, Matches, Tournaments and more. Check out https://github.com/StoneT2000/Dimensions/wiki/Dimensions-Station-API for details on the API.
If you want to view the API from a website, see this repo: https://github.com/StoneT2000/Dimensions-web
This framework also provides tournament running features, which currently include Elimination, and a flexible Ladder type tournaments. Additionally, there are various ranking systems used, such as Win/Tie/Loss and Trueskill. This section takes your through a really brief rundown of how to run a tournament. See this wiki page for more in depth details on setting up the various kinds of tournaments
Here is how you run a tournament. First, you will need a
resultHandler function. This function must be given to the tournament to indicate how the results of a
match should be interpreted. Recall that these results are returned by the
getResult function in your design class. It is suggested to provide these result handlers in your
Design.
Next, you need to pass in some required configurations, namely
type, rankSystem, agentsPerMatch, resultHandler. The following code snippet shows an example.
let RPSDesign = new RockPaperScissorsDesign('RPS!');
let myDimension = Dimension.create(RPSDesign);
let Tournament = Dimension.Tournament;
let simpleBot = './bots/rock.js';
let botSources = [simpleBot, simpleBot, simpleBot, simpleBot, simpleBot];
let RPSTournament = myDimension.createTournament(botSources, {
name: 'A Best of 329 Rock Paper Scissors Tournament', // give it a name
type: Tournament.Type.LADDER, // Create a Ladder Tournament
rankSystem: Tournament.RankSystem.TRUESKILL, // Use Trueskill to rank bots
agentsPerMatch: [2], // specify how many bots can play at a time
defaultMatchConfigs: {
bestOf: 329,
loggingLevel: Dimension.Logger.Level.NONE, // turn off match logging
},
resultHandler: (results) => {
let ranks = [];
if (results.winner === 'Tie') {
ranks = [
{ rank: 1, agentID: 0 },
{ rank: 1, agentID: 1 },
];
} else {
let loserID = (results.winnerID + 1) % 2;
ranks = [
{ rank: 1, agentID: results.winnerID },
{ rank: 2, agentID: loserID },
];
}
return {
ranks: ranks,
};
},
});
RPSTournament.run();
Once running, the console will display a live leaderboard of the tournament running, showing the current ranks and scores of all the bots, similar to the gif shown at the beginning of this document.
Documentation / guides on the tournaments and how to use them can be found https://github.com/StoneT2000/Dimensions/wiki/Running-Tournaments. Full documentation on Tournaments can be found here.
Note that different tournament types have different tournament configurations and different rank systems have different ranking configurations, all of which can be found on the documentation.
The wiki is populated with more basic and advanced example usages of this framework. This ranges from how to configure the match engine, configuring various tournaments and rank systems, to tips on designing a successful competition.
In a production setting, it is strongly recommended to create a Dimension in
secureMode to decrease the likelihood of user uploaded bot code of causing any significant harm to a server. By default,
secureMode is set to false, but you will always get a warning about it. Setting it to true only requires you to install Docker.
Plugins intend to be a simple "drag and drop." Dimensions can
use a plugin and the plugin will automatically configure the dimension as needed. See here for more info on the available plugins. See here for how to develop a plugin
For example, here's two lines of code that integrate MongoDB as a database:
let mongo = new Dimension.MongoDB('mongodb://localhost:27017/dimensions');
await myDimension.use(mongo);
Everyone is more than welcome to contribute to this project! You can open an issue or submit a PR
Check out the issues for this repository to get an idea on something you can help out with!
This is all written in TypeScript
First install all necessary packages and pull necessary docker images for testing with
npm install
./pull_all_test_docker_images.sh
Start development by running
npm run watch
to watch for code changes in the
src folder and reload the build folder.
Tests are built with Mocha and Chai. You will need mongodb setup serving through port
27017 to run database plugin tests.
If that is setup, run tests with
npm run test
Run
npm run build
to build the entire library.
Run
npm run docs
to generate documentation
Design (design a competition)
MatchEngine,
Matches,
Dimensions to give them greater flexibility over the backend infrastructure
Designs susceptible to cheating and match breaking behavior from bots participating in a
Match
timeStep (for a game of rock paper scissors, this would be 1, it wouldn't make sense to flood the
MatchEngine with several commands, which could break the
Match)
Designs and starter kits for other popular ai games