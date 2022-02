NOTE: This is a fork of https://github.com/corbanbrook/dsp.js.git meant to allow use of DSP.js with Node.js/Require.js.

DSP .js

DSP.js is a comprehensive digital signal processing library for javascript. It includes many functions for signal analysis and generation, including Oscillators(sine, saw, square, triangle), Window functions (Hann, Hamming, etc), Envelopes(ADSR), IIR Filters(lowpass, highpass, bandpass, notch), FFT and DFT transforms, Delays, Reverb.

Modules:

DFT(bufferSize, sampleRate): Discrete Fourier Transform

Usage : var dft = new DFT( 1024 , 44100 ); dft.forward( signal ) ; var spectrum = dft.spectrum;

FFT(bufferSize, sampleRate): Fast Fourier Transform

Usage: var fft = new FFT( 2048 , 44100 ); fft.forward(signal); var spectrum = fft.spectrum;

Oscillator(waveform, frequency, amplitude, bufferSize, sampleRate): Signal Generator

* Sine wave * Square wave * Saw wave * Triangle wave Usage: var osc = new Oscillator(SINEWAVE, 440 , 1 , 2048 , 22050 ); osc.generate(); var signal = osc.signal;

ADSR(attack, decay, sustainLevel, sustain, release, sampleRate): Attack-Decay-Sustain-Release Envelope

Usage: var envelope = new ADSR(0.01, 0.1 , 0.5 , 0.1 , 0.2 , 44100 ); envelope.process(signal);

IIRFilter(filter, cutoff, sampleRate): Infinite Impulse Response Filters

* Low Pass Filter * High Pass Filter Usage: var filter = IIRFilter(LOWPASS, 200 , 44100 ); filter .process (signal);

MultiDelay(maxDelayInSamplesSize, delayInSamples, masterVolume, delayVolume): Delay which feeds back its own delayed signal

Usage: var delay = MultiDelay(44100*5, 44100 *1, 1.0 , 0.6 ); delay.process(signal);

Reverb(maxDelayInSamplesSize, delayInSamples, masterVolume, mixVolume, delayVolume, dampFrequency): Reverb

Usage: var reverb = Reverb(20000, 6500 , 0.8 , 0.5 , 0.9 , 4500 ); reverb.process(signal);

@corban weare.buildingsky.net