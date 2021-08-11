openbase logo
digit

by montagejs
3.0.3 (see all)

Montage template package: Contains touch-optimized Montage components for tablets and phones (work in progress).

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

Popularity

Downloads/wk

83

GitHub Stars

104

Maintenance

Last Commit

6mos ago

Contributors

17

Package

Dependencies

1

License

BSD-3-Clause

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Readme

Build Status

Touch-optimized Montage components for tablets and phones.

Note: Digit is currently still work in progress.

Install

The Digit components depend on the MontageJS framework which isn't included in the repository. If you have npm installed already, cd into the Digit's directory and simply type:

npm install

It will add MontageJS and all the other dependencies. Then you can preview the components on your local server by going to [path-to-digit]/overview.

Components

These are just a few examples, see them all.

Maintenance

Tests are in the test directory. Use npm test to run the tests in NodeJS or open test/run.html in a browser.

To run the tests in your browser, simply use npm run test:jasmine.

To run the tests using Karma use npm run test:karma and for continious tests run with file changes detection npm run test:karma-dev.

