Touch-optimized Montage components for tablets and phones.
Note: Digit is currently still work in progress.
The Digit components depend on the MontageJS framework which isn't included in the repository. If you have npm installed already,
cd into the Digit's directory and simply type:
npm install
It will add MontageJS and all the other dependencies. Then you can preview the components on your local server by going to
[path-to-digit]/overview.
Tests are in the
test directory. Use
npm test to run the tests in
NodeJS or open
test/run.html in a browser.
To run the tests in your browser, simply use
npm run test:jasmine.
To run the tests using Karma use
npm run test:karma and for continious tests run with file changes detection
npm run test:karma-dev.