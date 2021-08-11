digit

Touch-optimized Montage components for tablets and phones.

Note: Digit is currently still work in progress.

Install

The Digit components depend on the MontageJS framework which isn't included in the repository. If you have npm installed already, cd into the Digit's directory and simply type:

npm install

It will add MontageJS and all the other dependencies. Then you can preview the components on your local server by going to [path-to-digit]/overview .

Components

These are just a few examples, see them all.

Maintenance

Tests are in the test directory. Use npm test to run the tests in NodeJS or open test/run.html in a browser.

To run the tests in your browser, simply use npm run test:jasmine .