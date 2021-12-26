openbase logo
df

digest-fetch

by Stefan Liu
1.2.1 (see all)

digest auth request plugin for fetch/node-fetch

Readme

digest-fetch

Join the chat at https://gitter.im/devfans/digest-fetch NPM Version NPM Downloads Build Status Test Coverage

digest auth request plugin for fetch/node-fetch also supports http basic authentication

Installation

// dependencies for node
npm install node-fetch

// for browers, if to use it directly, please indcude file `digest-fetch.js` in a <script/> 
<script type="application/javascript" src="path-to-digest-fetch.js'></script>

Get Started

// Use require
const DigestFetch = require('digest-fetch')

// Use import
import * as DigestFetch from "digest-fetch"

// In browser
const DigestFetch = window.DigestFetch;

Http Basic Authentication

Create a client using basic authentication challenge

const client = new DigestFetch('user', 'password', { basic: true })
client.fetch(url, options).then(res => res.json).then(console.dir)

Digest Access Authentication

Create a digest authentication request client with default options

const client = new DigestFetch('user', 'password')

Specify options for digest authentication

const client = new DigestFetch('user', 'password', { algorithm: 'MD5' })

Options fields:

fieldtypedefaultdescription
algorithmstring'MD5'algorithm to be used: 'MD5' or 'MD5-sess'
statusCodenumber401custom alternate authentication failure code for avoiding browser prompt, see details below
cnonceSizenumber32length of the cnonce
loggerobjectnonelogger for debug, can use console, default no logging
basicboolfalseswitch to use basic authentication
precomputeHashboolfalsewether to attach hash of credentials to the client instance instead of raw credential

Details:

Do request same way as fetch or node-fetch

const url = ''
const options = {}
client.fetch(url, options)
  .then(resp=>resp.json())
  .then(data=>console.log(data))
  .catch(e=>console.error(e))

Pass in refresh request options factory function for conditions options needs be refreshed when trying again. For example when posting with file stream:

const factory = () => ({ method: 'post', body: fs.createReadStream('path-to-file') })
client.fetch(url, {factory})
  .then(resp=>resp.json())
  .then(data=>console.log(data))
  .catch(e=>console.error(e))

About

Digest authentication: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Digest_access_authentication This plugin is implemented following RFC2069 and RFC2617, supports http basic authentication as well!

Please open issues if you find bugs or meet problems during using this plugin. Feel free to open PRs whenever you have better ideas on this project!

