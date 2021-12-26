digest auth request plugin for fetch/node-fetch also supports http basic authentication
// dependencies for node
npm install node-fetch
// for browers, if to use it directly, please indcude file `digest-fetch.js` in a <script/>
<script type="application/javascript" src="path-to-digest-fetch.js'></script>
// Use require
const DigestFetch = require('digest-fetch')
// Use import
import * as DigestFetch from "digest-fetch"
// In browser
const DigestFetch = window.DigestFetch;
Create a client using basic authentication challenge
const client = new DigestFetch('user', 'password', { basic: true })
client.fetch(url, options).then(res => res.json).then(console.dir)
Create a digest authentication request client with default options
const client = new DigestFetch('user', 'password')
Specify options for digest authentication
const client = new DigestFetch('user', 'password', { algorithm: 'MD5' })
Options fields:
|field
|type
|default
|description
|algorithm
|string
|'MD5'
|algorithm to be used: 'MD5' or 'MD5-sess'
|statusCode
|number
|401
|custom alternate authentication failure code for avoiding browser prompt, see details below
|cnonceSize
|number
|32
|length of the cnonce
|logger
|object
|none
|logger for debug, can use
console, default no logging
|basic
|bool
|false
|switch to use basic authentication
|precomputeHash
|bool
|false
|wether to attach hash of credentials to the client instance instead of raw credential
Details:
Do request same way as fetch or node-fetch
const url = ''
const options = {}
client.fetch(url, options)
.then(resp=>resp.json())
.then(data=>console.log(data))
.catch(e=>console.error(e))
Pass in refresh request options factory function for conditions options needs be refreshed when trying again. For example when posting with file stream:
const factory = () => ({ method: 'post', body: fs.createReadStream('path-to-file') })
client.fetch(url, {factory})
.then(resp=>resp.json())
.then(data=>console.log(data))
.catch(e=>console.error(e))
Digest authentication: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Digest_access_authentication This plugin is implemented following RFC2069 and RFC2617, supports http basic authentication as well!
Please open issues if you find bugs or meet problems during using this plugin. Feel free to open PRs whenever you have better ideas on this project!