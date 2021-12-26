digest auth request plugin for fetch/node-fetch also supports http basic authentication

Installation

// dependencies for node npm install node- fetch // for browers, if to use it directly, please indcude file `digest- fetch .js` in a <script/> <script type ="application/javascript" src="path-to-digest-fetch.js'></script>

Get Started

const DigestFetch = require ( 'digest-fetch' ) import * as DigestFetch from "digest-fetch" const DigestFetch = window .DigestFetch;

Http Basic Authentication

Create a client using basic authentication challenge

const client = new DigestFetch( 'user' , 'password' , { basic : true }) client.fetch(url, options).then( res => res.json).then( console .dir)

Digest Access Authentication

Create a digest authentication request client with default options

const client = new DigestFetch( 'user' , 'password' )

Specify options for digest authentication

const client = new DigestFetch( 'user' , 'password' , { algorithm: 'MD5' })

Options fields:

field type default description algorithm string 'MD5' algorithm to be used: 'MD5' or 'MD5-sess' statusCode number 401 custom alternate authentication failure code for avoiding browser prompt, see details below cnonceSize number 32 length of the cnonce logger object none logger for debug, can use console , default no logging basic bool false switch to use basic authentication precomputeHash bool false wether to attach hash of credentials to the client instance instead of raw credential

Details:

When using digest authentication in browsers, may encounter prompt window in foreground. Check: https://stackoverflow.com/questions/9859627/how-to-prevent-browser-to-invoke-basic-auth-popup-and-handle-401-error-using-jqu

Do request same way as fetch or node-fetch

const url = '' const options = {} client.fetch(url, options) .then( resp => resp.json()) .then( data => console .log(data)) .catch( e => console .error(e))

Pass in refresh request options factory function for conditions options needs be refreshed when trying again. For example when posting with file stream:

const factory = () => ({ method : 'post' , body : fs.createReadStream( 'path-to-file' ) }) client.fetch(url, {factory}) .then( resp => resp.json()) .then( data => console .log(data)) .catch( e => console .error(e))

About

Digest authentication: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Digest_access_authentication This plugin is implemented following RFC2069 and RFC2617, supports http basic authentication as well!

Please open issues if you find bugs or meet problems during using this plugin. Feel free to open PRs whenever you have better ideas on this project!