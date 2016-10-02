Unsupported

I am no longer maintaining digest-brunch. I switched to Webpack for my front end applications. Contact me (@mutewinter) if you'd like to take over support for digest-brunch.

A Brunch plugin that appends a unique SHA digest to asset filenames. Allows for far-future caching of assets.

Note: digest-brunch is not compatible with gzip-brunch.

Usage

npm install --save digest-brunch

Identify assets that you want to be digested with DIGEST(filename.ext) , or a custom pattern of your choosing.

< html lang = "en" > < head > < script src = "DIGEST(test.js)" > </ script > < link rel = "stylesheet" href = "DIGEST(test.css)" > </ head > < body > < script src = "DIGEST(js/nested.js)" > </ script > </ body > </ html >

Run brunch build --production and you'll see something like the following:

Note: digest-brunch can not be run in watch mode. It's only intended for production builds, run once.

< html lang = "en" > < head > < script src = "test-75570c26.js" > </ script > < link rel = "stylesheet" href = "test-e3eda643.css" > </ head > < body > < script src = "js/nested-4df52a0a.js" > </ script > </ body > </ html >

The asset files are also renamed, inside the public folder, to match the names above.

Options

Optional You can override digest-brunch's default options by updating your config.coffee with overrides.

These are the default settings:

exports.config = plugins: digest: pattern: /DIGEST\(\/?([^\)]*)\)/g discardNonFilenamePatternParts: yes referenceFiles: /\.html$/ precision: 8 alwaysRun: false environments: [ 'production' ] prependHost: null manifest: '' infixes: []

Contributing

