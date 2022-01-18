Dig Dug is a library for downloading and managing WebDriver service tunnels, along with Selenium and individual WebDrivers.
Dig Dug can connect to an existing local WebDriver or Selenium server, manage a local Selenium server, or connect to various remote cloud testing systems.
Use NullTunnel to connect to an already-running server such as Selenium or a
standalone ChromeDriver instance. NullTunnel, as its name suggests, essentially
nulls out most of the default functionality in Tunnel, such as the
download
method (used to download a service tunnel binary). For example, calling
start
on any of the other tunnel classes would download the necessary tunnel binaries
and spawn a child process, but calling
start on a NullTunnel does nothing
(with the assumption that the tunnel has already been started).
Dig Dug can manage a local Selenium server with its SeleniumTunnel. By default
the tunnel will download a recent version of Selenium and ChromeDriver. The most
commonly used options for the Selenium tunnel are
version and
drivers. The
version option simply sets the version of Selenium to use, such as
'3.4.0'.
The
drivers option tells SeleniumTunnel which drivers to download, and
optionally which versions to use. For example, to configure SeleniumTunnel to
use geckodriver 0.18.0 and the default version of ChromeDriver with Selenium
3.5.2:
const tunnel = new SeleniumTunnel({
version: '3.5.2',
drivers: [
'chrome',
{
name: 'firefox',
version: '0.18.0'
}
]
});
To determine what are the most recent versions of Selenium and the various
webdrivers, Dig Dug will first attempt to download a version manifest from
https://theintern.github.io. If this fails, Dig Dug will fall back to the
manifest contained in the package. The actual location used to download the
manifest can be controlled via the
webDriverConfigUrl property on
SeleniumTunnel. Set the property to
false to prevent SeleniumTunnel from
trying to download the manifest.
Dig Dug supports the following cloud testing services:
In many cases, the only configuration you’ll need to do to create a tunnel is provide authentication data. This can be provided via options to a Tunnel constructor or via environment variables. The service tunnels use the following environment variables:
|Tunnel class
|Environment variables
BrowserStackTunnel
BROWSERSTACK_USERNAME,
BROWSERSTACK_ACCESS_KEY
CrossBrowserTestingTunnel
CBT_USERNAME,
CBT_APIKEY
SauceLabsTunnel
SAUCE_USERNAME,
SAUCE_ACCESS_KEY
TestingBotTunnel
TESTINGBOT_KEY,
TESTINGBOT_SECRET
Other properties, such as the local port the tunnel should serve on or the URL of a proxy server the tunnel should go through, can be passed to a tunnel constructor or set on a tunnel instance. See the API docs for Tunnel and its subclasses for available properties:
To create a new tunnel, import the desired tunnel class, create a new instance,
and call its
start method.
start returns a Promise that resolves when the
tunnel has successfully started. For example, to create a new Sauce Labs tunnel:
import SauceLabsTunnel from '@theintern/digdug/SauceLabsTunnel';
const tunnel = new SauceLabsTunnel();
tunnel.start().then(() => {
// interact with the WebDriver server at tunnel.clientUrl
});
Once a tunnel has been started, a test runner can interact with it as described
in the service’s documentation. For example, the Sauce Labs and TestingBot
executables start a WebDriver server on localhost that the test client
communicates with, while a test client will connect to
hub.browserstack.com
after the tunnel has started to use BrowserStack.
The tunnel classes also provide a
sendJobState convenience method to let the
remote service know whether a test session passed or failed. This method accepts
a session ID and an object containing service-specific data, and it returns a
Promise that resolves if the job state was successfully updated.
tunnel.sendJobState(sessionId, { success: true });
When testing is finished, call the tunnel’s
stop method to cleanly shut it
down. This method returns a Promise that is resolved when the service tunnel
executable has exited.
tunnel.stop().then(() => {
// the tunnel has been shut down
});
Dig Dug includes a utility script,
digdugEnvironmnents, that will display all
the environments provided by a remote testing service.
$ ./node_modules/.bin/digdugEnvironments SauceLabsTunnel
{"platform":"OS X 10.9","browserName":"firefox","version":"4"}
{"platform":"OS X 10.9","browserName":"firefox","version":"5"}
{"platform":"OS X 10.9","browserName":"firefox","version":"6"}
{"platform":"OS X 10.9","browserName":"firefox","version":"7"}
{"platform":"OS X 10.9","browserName":"firefox","version":"8"}
{"platform":"OS X 10.9","browserName":"firefox","version":"9"}
{"platform":"OS X 10.9","browserName":"firefox","version":"10"}
...
Note that BrowserStackTunnel requires that the
BROWSERSTACK_ACCESS_KEY and
BROWSERSTACK_USERNAME environment variables exist and are set to a user’s
account access key and username. The other tunnels do not (currently) require
authentication to request an environment list.
Dig Dug is a JS Foundation project offered under the New BSD license.
© SitePen, Inc. and its contributors