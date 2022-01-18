Dig Dug





Dig Dug is a library for downloading and managing WebDriver service tunnels, along with Selenium and individual WebDrivers.

Configuration

Dig Dug can connect to an existing local WebDriver or Selenium server, manage a local Selenium server, or connect to various remote cloud testing systems.

Local server

Use NullTunnel to connect to an already-running server such as Selenium or a standalone ChromeDriver instance. NullTunnel, as its name suggests, essentially nulls out most of the default functionality in Tunnel, such as the download method (used to download a service tunnel binary). For example, calling start on any of the other tunnel classes would download the necessary tunnel binaries and spawn a child process, but calling start on a NullTunnel does nothing (with the assumption that the tunnel has already been started).

Managed Selenium server

Dig Dug can manage a local Selenium server with its SeleniumTunnel. By default the tunnel will download a recent version of Selenium and ChromeDriver. The most commonly used options for the Selenium tunnel are version and drivers . The version option simply sets the version of Selenium to use, such as '3.4.0' . The drivers option tells SeleniumTunnel which drivers to download, and optionally which versions to use. For example, to configure SeleniumTunnel to use geckodriver 0.18.0 and the default version of ChromeDriver with Selenium 3.5.2:

const tunnel = new SeleniumTunnel({ version : '3.5.2' , drivers : [ 'chrome' , { name : 'firefox' , version : '0.18.0' } ] });

To determine what are the most recent versions of Selenium and the various webdrivers, Dig Dug will first attempt to download a version manifest from https://theintern.github.io . If this fails, Dig Dug will fall back to the manifest contained in the package. The actual location used to download the manifest can be controlled via the webDriverConfigUrl property on SeleniumTunnel. Set the property to false to prevent SeleniumTunnel from trying to download the manifest.

Cloud testing services

Dig Dug supports the following cloud testing services:

In many cases, the only configuration you’ll need to do to create a tunnel is provide authentication data. This can be provided via options to a Tunnel constructor or via environment variables. The service tunnels use the following environment variables:

Tunnel class Environment variables BrowserStackTunnel BROWSERSTACK_USERNAME , BROWSERSTACK_ACCESS_KEY CrossBrowserTestingTunnel CBT_USERNAME , CBT_APIKEY SauceLabsTunnel SAUCE_USERNAME , SAUCE_ACCESS_KEY TestingBotTunnel TESTINGBOT_KEY , TESTINGBOT_SECRET

Other properties, such as the local port the tunnel should serve on or the URL of a proxy server the tunnel should go through, can be passed to a tunnel constructor or set on a tunnel instance. See the API docs for Tunnel and its subclasses for available properties:

Usage

To create a new tunnel, import the desired tunnel class, create a new instance, and call its start method. start returns a Promise that resolves when the tunnel has successfully started. For example, to create a new Sauce Labs tunnel:

import SauceLabsTunnel from '@theintern/digdug/SauceLabsTunnel' ; const tunnel = new SauceLabsTunnel(); tunnel.start().then( () => { });

Once a tunnel has been started, a test runner can interact with it as described in the service’s documentation. For example, the Sauce Labs and TestingBot executables start a WebDriver server on localhost that the test client communicates with, while a test client will connect to hub.browserstack.com after the tunnel has started to use BrowserStack.

The tunnel classes also provide a sendJobState convenience method to let the remote service know whether a test session passed or failed. This method accepts a session ID and an object containing service-specific data, and it returns a Promise that resolves if the job state was successfully updated.

tunnel.sendJobState(sessionId, { success : true });

When testing is finished, call the tunnel’s stop method to cleanly shut it down. This method returns a Promise that is resolved when the service tunnel executable has exited.

tunnel.stop().then( () => { });

Utilities

Dig Dug includes a utility script, digdugEnvironmnents , that will display all the environments provided by a remote testing service.

$ ./node_modules/.bin/digdugEnvironments SauceLabsTunnel { "platform" : "OS X 10.9" , "browserName" : "firefox" , "version" : "4" } { "platform" : "OS X 10.9" , "browserName" : "firefox" , "version" : "5" } { "platform" : "OS X 10.9" , "browserName" : "firefox" , "version" : "6" } { "platform" : "OS X 10.9" , "browserName" : "firefox" , "version" : "7" } { "platform" : "OS X 10.9" , "browserName" : "firefox" , "version" : "8" } { "platform" : "OS X 10.9" , "browserName" : "firefox" , "version" : "9" } { "platform" : "OS X 10.9" , "browserName" : "firefox" , "version" : "10" } ...

Note that BrowserStackTunnel requires that the BROWSERSTACK_ACCESS_KEY and BROWSERSTACK_USERNAME environment variables exist and are set to a user’s account access key and username. The other tunnels do not (currently) require authentication to request an environment list.

License

Dig Dug is a JS Foundation project offered under the New BSD license.

