Unified diff parser for Node and the browser

This project is a ES2015 version of https://github.com/sergeyt/parse-diff.

It comes with a full test suite and in addition to line numbers also provides position information as required by the GitHub Comments API.

import parse from 'diffparser' ; const diff = ` diff --git a/file b/file index 123..456 789 --- a/file +++ b/file @@ -1,2 +1,2 @@ - line1 + line2 ` ; parse(diff);

This will return an array (one entry per file) with the following structure:

[ { "from" : "file" , "to" : "file" , "chunks" : [ { "content" : "@@ -1,2 +1,2 @@" , "changes" : [ { "type" : "del" , "del" : true , "oldLine" : 1 , "position" : 1 , "content" : "- line1" }, { "type" : "add" , "add" : true , "newLine" : 1 , "position" : 2 , "content" : "+ line2" } ], "oldStart" : 1 , "oldLines" : 2 , "newStart" : 1 , "newLines" : 2 } ], "deletions" : 1 , "additions" : 1 , "index" : [ "123..456" , "789" ] } ]

Optional Rename Detection

You can pass { findRenames: true } as option in order to detect renamed files:

const diff = ` diff --git a/bar b/bar new file mode 100644 index 0000000..4e4b354 --- /dev/null +++ b/bar @@ -0,0 +1,2 @@ +this is a +sample file diff --git a/foo b/foo deleted file mode 100644 index 4e4b354..0000000 --- a/foo +++ /dev/null @@ -1,2 +0,0 @@ -this is a -sample file ` ; parse(diff, { findRenames : true });

This will return the following array:

[ { "renamed" : true , "from" : "foo" , "to" : "bar" } ]

License

MIT