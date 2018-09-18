openbase logo
dif

diffparser

by Felix Gnass
2.0.1 (see all)

Unified diff parser for Node and the browser

Popularity

Downloads/wk

7.5K

GitHub Stars

11

Maintenance

Last Commit

3yrs ago

Contributors

2

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

Build Status

Unified diff parser for Node and the browser

This project is a ES2015 version of https://github.com/sergeyt/parse-diff.

It comes with a full test suite and in addition to line numbers also provides position information as required by the GitHub Comments API.

import parse from 'diffparser';

const diff = `
diff --git a/file b/file
index 123..456 789
--- a/file
+++ b/file
@@ -1,2 +1,2 @@
- line1
+ line2
`;

parse(diff);

This will return an array (one entry per file) with the following structure:

[
  {
    "from": "file",
    "to": "file",
    "chunks": [
      {
        "content": "@@ -1,2 +1,2 @@",
        "changes": [
          {
            "type": "del",
            "del": true,
            "oldLine": 1,
            "position": 1,
            "content": "- line1"
          },
          {
            "type": "add",
            "add": true,
            "newLine": 1,
            "position": 2,
            "content": "+ line2"
          }
        ],
        "oldStart": 1,
        "oldLines": 2,
        "newStart": 1,
        "newLines": 2
      }
    ],
    "deletions": 1,
    "additions": 1,
    "index": [
      "123..456",
      "789"
    ]
  }
]

Optional Rename Detection

You can pass { findRenames: true } as option in order to detect renamed files:

const diff = `
diff --git a/bar b/bar
new file mode 100644
index 0000000..4e4b354
--- /dev/null
+++ b/bar
@@ -0,0 +1,2 @@
+this is a
+sample file
diff --git a/foo b/foo
deleted file mode 100644
index 4e4b354..0000000
--- a/foo
+++ /dev/null
@@ -1,2 +0,0 @@
-this is a
-sample file
`;

parse(diff, { findRenames: true });

This will return the following array:

[
  {
    "renamed": true,
    "from": "foo",
    "to": "bar"
  }
]

License

MIT

