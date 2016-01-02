Create colorful diffs for javascript objects.
var difflet = require('difflet');
var s = difflet.compare({ a : 2, c : 5 }, { a : 3, b : 4 });
process.stdout.write(s);
output:
var diff = require('difflet')({ indent : 2 });
var prev = {
yy : 6,
zz : 5,
a : [1,2,3],
fn : 'beep',
c : { x : 7, z : 3 }
};
var next = {
a : [ 1, 2, "z", /beep/, new Buffer(3) ],
fn : function qqq () {},
b : [5,6,7],
c : { x : 8, y : 5 }
};
diff(prev, next).pipe(process.stdout);
output:
green for inserts, blue for updates, red for deletes
var difflet = require('difflet')
Create a difflet from optional options
opts.
With
opts.start(type, stream) and
opts.stop(type, stream),
you can write custom handlers for all the types of differences:
'inserted',
'updated', and
'deleted'.
By default green is used for insertions, blue for updates, and red for
deletions.
If
opts.indent is set, output will span multiple lines and
opts.indent
spaces will be used for leading whitespace.
If
opts.comma === 'first' then commas will be placed at the start of lines.
Setting
opts.comment to
true will turn on comments with the previous
contents like this:
Setting
opts.deepEqual allows a different equality function to be used. By default
deep-is is used.
Return a stream with the colorful changes between objects
prev and
next.
Return a string with the colorful changes between
prev and
next.
Return a string with the colorful changes between
prev and
next with the
default options.
With npm do:
npm install difflet
With npm do:
npm test
Copyright (C) 2012, 2013 James Halliday mail@substack.net
Licensed under the MIT license, see LICENSE for details.