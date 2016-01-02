openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
dif

difflet

by James Halliday
1.0.1 (see all)

colorful diffs for javascript objects

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

27.1K

GitHub Stars

213

Maintenance

Last Commit

6yrs ago

Contributors

7

Package

Dependencies

3

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

difflet

Create colorful diffs for javascript objects.

example

string.js

var difflet = require('difflet');

var s = difflet.compare({ a : 2, c : 5 }, { a : 3, b : 4 });
process.stdout.write(s);

output:

colorful output

colors.js

var diff = require('difflet')({ indent : 2 });

var prev = {
    yy : 6,
    zz : 5,
    a : [1,2,3],
    fn : 'beep',
    c : { x : 7, z : 3 }
};

var next = {
    a : [ 1, 2, "z", /beep/, new Buffer(3) ],
    fn : function qqq () {},
    b : [5,6,7],
    c : { x : 8, y : 5 }
};

diff(prev, next).pipe(process.stdout);

output:

colorful output

green for inserts, blue for updates, red for deletes

methods

var difflet = require('difflet')

var diff = difflet(opts={})

Create a difflet from optional options opts.

With opts.start(type, stream) and opts.stop(type, stream), you can write custom handlers for all the types of differences: 'inserted', 'updated', and 'deleted'. By default green is used for insertions, blue for updates, and red for deletions.

If opts.indent is set, output will span multiple lines and opts.indent spaces will be used for leading whitespace.

If opts.comma === 'first' then commas will be placed at the start of lines.

Setting opts.comment to true will turn on comments with the previous contents like this:

Setting opts.deepEqual allows a different equality function to be used. By default deep-is is used.

object comments

diff(prev, next)

Return a stream with the colorful changes between objects prev and next.

diff.compare(prev, next)

Return a string with the colorful changes between prev and next.

difflet.compare(prev, next)

Return a string with the colorful changes between prev and next with the default options.

install

With npm do:

npm install difflet

test

With npm do:

npm test

license

Copyright (C) 2012, 2013 James Halliday mail@substack.net

Licensed under the MIT license, see LICENSE for details.

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial