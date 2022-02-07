Latest version: 1.0.0-beta.23
diffHTML is an extremely lightweight and optimized HTML parser and Virtual DOM specifically designed for modern web UIs. These interfaces can be applications, games, data visualizations, or anything that you may want to render in a web browser or Node.
The core package works like a library, where you can import just one function and have a fully reactive VDOM rendering engine. When you opt into more functions and use the companion packages you get a framework for structuring your ideas.
The following list of modules are nested in the
/packages folder. They form
the foundation of the diffHTML ecosystem.
npm install diffhtml
The core public API for creating user interfaces. Contains a standard build which includes everything, and a smaller optimized build that excludes the HTML parser and performance metrics, which is useful for those who want to minimize the filesize.
npm install diffhtml-components
Provides constructors and middleware to rendering stateful/stateless components seamlessly with diffHTML. The API will be very familiar to anyone who has used React as the class methods and structure is the same.
babel-plugin-transform-diffhtml
npm install babel-plugin-transform-diffhtml
Transforms your input into function calls. This eliminates the need for runtime parsing. This is similar to how React compiles down JSX.
diffhtml-middleware-inline-transitions
npm install diffhtml-middleware-inline-transitions
By default diffHTML provides transition hooks at a global level. This middleware turns them into scoped, performant, event hooks.
npm install diffhtml-middleware-linter
This module will run various linting rules on your input to ensure you are writing valid/well-formed HTML. This was inspired by and uses rules from the HTMLHint project.
npm install diffhtml-middleware-logger
Logs out diffHTML state from the start and end of every render transaction.
diffhtml-middleware-synthetic-events
npm install diffhtml-middleware-synthetic-events
Changes the event binding from inline event handlers like
onclick = fn to
use
addEventListener. Events are attached to the
body element and
coordinated to children through delegation.
diffhtml-middleware-service-worker
npm install diffhtml-middleware-service-worker
Helps with the creation of a service worker for PWAs, available as a convenience to make development more friendlier.
The source for the www.diffhtml.org website.