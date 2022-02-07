<±/> diffHTML

Latest version: 1.0.0-beta.23

diffHTML is an extremely lightweight and optimized HTML parser and Virtual DOM specifically designed for modern web UIs. These interfaces can be applications, games, data visualizations, or anything that you may want to render in a web browser or Node.

The core package works like a library, where you can import just one function and have a fully reactive VDOM rendering engine. When you opt into more functions and use the companion packages you get a framework for structuring your ideas.

Features

Parses real HTML and supports JSX & Tagged Templates .

and supports . Memory efficient VDOM rendering that utilizes object pooling .

. Transitions for animations and hooking into DOM changes.

for animations and hooking into DOM changes. Powerful middleware extends diffHTML with additional features.

extends diffHTML with additional features. React-like Components which can be rendered as Web Components .

Components which can be rendered as . A lite build which has a smaller size, meant for optimizing production code.

Packages

The following list of modules are nested in the /packages folder. They form the foundation of the diffHTML ecosystem.