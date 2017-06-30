Get the structural diff of two JSON objects, using diff's internally which is a module used by several test frameworks.
It is considered a structural difference whenever:
$ npm install diff-json-structure
diff(oldObj, newObj, [options])
Calculates the structural diff between
oldObj and
newObj, returning an array of parts.
Available options:
.diffJson() method supports
Simple usage:
var diff = require('diff-json-structure');
var chalk = require('chalk');
// Utility function to visually print the diff
// Tweak it at your own taste
function printDiff(parts) {
parts.forEach(function (part) {
part.value
.split('\n')
.filter(function (line) { return !!line; })
.forEach(function (line) {
if (part.added) {
process.stdout.write(chalk.green('+ ' + line) + '\n');
} else if (part.removed) {
process.stdout.write(chalk.red('- ' + line) + '\n');
} else {
process.stdout.write(chalk.dim(' ' + line) + '\n');
}
});
});
process.stdout.write('\n');
}
var oldObject = {
environment: 'dev',
googleAppId: 'UA-3234432-22',
socialProviders: ['facebook'],
libraries: {
jquery: './node_modules/jquery',
},
};
var newObj = {
environment: 'prod',
dbHost: '127.0.0.1:9000',
socialProviders: ['facebook', 'twitter'],
libraries: {
jquery: './node_modules/jquery/jquery',
moment: './node_modules/moment/moment',
},
};
printDiff(diff(oldObj, newObj));
Usage with
options.typeMapper to ignore differences of socialProvider items of the previous example:
printDiff(diff(oldObj, newObj, {
typeMapper: function (path, value, prop, subject) {
// path is a string that contains the full path to this value
// e.g.: 'libraries.jquery' and 'socialProviders[0]'
// You may return custom types here.. if nothing is returned, the normal
// flow of identifying the structure recursively will continue
if (path === 'socialProviders') {
return 'array';
}
},
}));
$ npm test
Released under the MIT License.