Get the structural diff of two JSON objects, using diff's internally which is a module used by several test frameworks.

It is considered a structural difference whenever:

items are added or removed to objects and arrays

the type of the item changes

Installation

$ npm install diff-json-structure

Usage

diff(oldObj, newObj, [options])

Calculates the structural diff between oldObj and newObj , returning an array of parts.

Available options:

typeMapper - A function that lets you override types for specific paths

.. and any option that diff's .diffJson() method supports

Examples

Simple usage:

var diff = require ( 'diff-json-structure' ); var chalk = require ( 'chalk' ); function printDiff ( parts ) { parts.forEach( function ( part ) { part.value .split( '

' ) .filter( function ( line ) { return !!line; }) .forEach( function ( line ) { if (part.added) { process.stdout.write(chalk.green( '+ ' + line) + '

' ); } else if (part.removed) { process.stdout.write(chalk.red( '- ' + line) + '

' ); } else { process.stdout.write(chalk.dim( ' ' + line) + '

' ); } }); }); process.stdout.write( '

' ); } var oldObject = { environment : 'dev' , googleAppId : 'UA-3234432-22' , socialProviders : [ 'facebook' ], libraries : { jquery : './node_modules/jquery' , }, }; var newObj = { environment : 'prod' , dbHost : '127.0.0.1:9000' , socialProviders : [ 'facebook' , 'twitter' ], libraries : { jquery : './node_modules/jquery/jquery' , moment : './node_modules/moment/moment' , }, }; printDiff(diff(oldObj, newObj));

Usage with options.typeMapper to ignore differences of socialProvider items of the previous example:

printDiff(diff(oldObj, newObj, { typeMapper : function ( path, value, prop, subject ) { if (path === 'socialProviders' ) { return 'array' ; } }, }));

Tests

$ npm test

License

Released under the MIT License.