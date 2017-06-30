openbase logo
diff-json-structure

by IndigoUnited
1.0.8 (see all)

Get the structural diff of two JSON objects

Categories

Readme

diff-json-structure

Get the structural diff of two JSON objects, using diff's internally which is a module used by several test frameworks.

It is considered a structural difference whenever:

  • items are added or removed to objects and arrays
  • the type of the item changes

Installation

$ npm install diff-json-structure

Usage

diff(oldObj, newObj, [options])

Calculates the structural diff between oldObj and newObj, returning an array of parts.

Available options:

  • typeMapper - A function that lets you override types for specific paths
  • .. and any option that diff's .diffJson() method supports

Examples

Simple usage:

var diff = require('diff-json-structure');
var chalk = require('chalk');

// Utility function to visually print the diff
// Tweak it at your own taste
function printDiff(parts) {
    parts.forEach(function (part) {
        part.value
        .split('\n')
        .filter(function (line) { return !!line; })
        .forEach(function (line) {
            if (part.added) {
                process.stdout.write(chalk.green('+  ' + line) + '\n');
            } else if (part.removed) {
                process.stdout.write(chalk.red('-  ' + line) + '\n');
            } else {
                process.stdout.write(chalk.dim('   ' + line) + '\n');
            }
        });
    });

    process.stdout.write('\n');
}

var oldObject = {
    environment: 'dev',
    googleAppId: 'UA-3234432-22',
    socialProviders: ['facebook'],
    libraries: {
        jquery: './node_modules/jquery',
    },
};

var newObj = {
    environment: 'prod',
    dbHost: '127.0.0.1:9000',
    socialProviders: ['facebook', 'twitter'],
    libraries: {
        jquery: './node_modules/jquery/jquery',
        moment: './node_modules/moment/moment',
    },
};

printDiff(diff(oldObj, newObj));

Usage with options.typeMapper to ignore differences of socialProvider items of the previous example:

printDiff(diff(oldObj, newObj, {
    typeMapper: function (path, value, prop, subject) {
        // path is a string that contains the full path to this value
        // e.g.: 'libraries.jquery' and 'socialProviders[0]'

        // You may return custom types here.. if nothing is returned, the normal
        // flow of identifying the structure recursively will continue
        if (path === 'socialProviders') {
            return 'array';
        }
    },
}));

Tests

$ npm test

License

Released under the MIT License.

