Compare two arrays of objects, finding added, removed, updated and identical objects. Details the differences between updated objects.

Install

$ npm install diff-arrays-of-objects --save

Usage

const diff = require ( 'diff-arrays-of-objects' ); var result = diff( [ { id : 1 , name : 'a' }, { id : 2 , name : 'b' }, { id : 3 , name : 'c' }, { id : 4 , name : 'd' }, { id : 5 , name : 'e' } ], [ { id : 1 , name : 'a' }, { id : 2 , name : 'z' }, { id : 7 , name : 'e' } ], 'id' ); console .log(result)

API

first

Required

Type: array

First array to be compared.

second

Required

Type: array

Second array to be compared.

idField

Required

Type: string

The id field that is used to compare the arrays. Defaults to 'id'.

options

Type: object

{ compareFunction : <Func> // defaults to lodash's isEqual; must accept two parameters (o1, o2) updatedValues: <Number> // controls what gets returned in the "updated" results array: // diff.updatedValues.first (1): the value from the first array // diff.updatedValues.second (2): the value from the second array (default) // diff.updatedValues.both (3): both values, as an array [first, second] // diff.updatedValues.bothWithDeepDiff (4): both values, plus the results of the deep-diff module; [first, second, deep-diff] }

Examples:

const diff = require ( 'diff-arrays-of-objects' ); const first = [{ id : 1 , letter : 'a' }]; const second = [{ id : 1 , letter : 'b' }]; const result = diff (first, second, idField, { updatedValues : diff.updatedValues.first }); const result = diff (first, second, idField, { updatedValues : diff.updatedValues.second }); const result = diff (first, second, idField, { updatedValues : diff.updatedValues.both }); const result = diff (first, second, idField, { updatedValues : diff.updatedValues.bothWithDeepDiff });

See deep-diff for more info on deep-diff results

License

MIT