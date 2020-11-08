ignoreWhitespace : true to ignore leading and trailing whitespace. This is the same as diffTrimmedLines

newlineIsToken : true to treat newline characters as separate tokens. This allows for changes to the newline structure to occur independently of the line content and to be treated as such. In general this is the more human friendly form of diffLines and diffLines is better suited for patches and other computer friendly output.

Returns a list of change objects (See below).