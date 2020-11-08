A javascript text differencing implementation.
Based on the algorithm proposed in "An O(ND) Difference Algorithm and its Variations" (Myers, 1986).
npm install diff --save
Diff.diffChars(oldStr, newStr[, options]) - diffs two blocks of text, comparing character by character.
Returns a list of change objects (See below).
Options
ignoreCase:
true to ignore casing difference. Defaults to
false.
Diff.diffWords(oldStr, newStr[, options]) - diffs two blocks of text, comparing word by word, ignoring whitespace.
Returns a list of change objects (See below).
Options
ignoreCase: Same as in
diffChars.
Diff.diffWordsWithSpace(oldStr, newStr[, options]) - diffs two blocks of text, comparing word by word, treating whitespace as significant.
Returns a list of change objects (See below).
Diff.diffLines(oldStr, newStr[, options]) - diffs two blocks of text, comparing line by line.
Options
ignoreWhitespace:
true to ignore leading and trailing whitespace. This is the same as
diffTrimmedLines
newlineIsToken:
true to treat newline characters as separate tokens. This allows for changes to the newline structure to occur independently of the line content and to be treated as such. In general this is the more human friendly form of
diffLines and
diffLines is better suited for patches and other computer friendly output.
Returns a list of change objects (See below).
Diff.diffTrimmedLines(oldStr, newStr[, options]) - diffs two blocks of text, comparing line by line, ignoring leading and trailing whitespace.
Returns a list of change objects (See below).
Diff.diffSentences(oldStr, newStr[, options]) - diffs two blocks of text, comparing sentence by sentence.
Returns a list of change objects (See below).
Diff.diffCss(oldStr, newStr[, options]) - diffs two blocks of text, comparing CSS tokens.
Returns a list of change objects (See below).
Diff.diffJson(oldObj, newObj[, options]) - diffs two JSON objects, comparing the fields defined on each. The order of fields, etc does not matter in this comparison.
Returns a list of change objects (See below).
Diff.diffArrays(oldArr, newArr[, options]) - diffs two arrays, comparing each item for strict equality (===).
Options
comparator:
function(left, right) for custom equality checks
Returns a list of change objects (See below).
Diff.createTwoFilesPatch(oldFileName, newFileName, oldStr, newStr, oldHeader, newHeader) - creates a unified diff patch.
Parameters:
oldFileName : String to be output in the filename section of the patch for the removals
newFileName : String to be output in the filename section of the patch for the additions
oldStr : Original string value
newStr : New string value
oldHeader : Additional information to include in the old file header
newHeader : Additional information to include in the new file header
options : An object with options. Currently, only
context is supported and describes how many lines of context should be included.
Diff.createPatch(fileName, oldStr, newStr, oldHeader, newHeader) - creates a unified diff patch.
Just like Diff.createTwoFilesPatch, but with oldFileName being equal to newFileName.
Diff.structuredPatch(oldFileName, newFileName, oldStr, newStr, oldHeader, newHeader, options) - returns an object with an array of hunk objects.
This method is similar to createTwoFilesPatch, but returns a data structure suitable for further processing. Parameters are the same as createTwoFilesPatch. The data structure returned may look like this:
{
oldFileName: 'oldfile', newFileName: 'newfile',
oldHeader: 'header1', newHeader: 'header2',
hunks: [{
oldStart: 1, oldLines: 3, newStart: 1, newLines: 3,
lines: [' line2', ' line3', '-line4', '+line5', '\\ No newline at end of file'],
}]
}
Diff.applyPatch(source, patch[, options]) - applies a unified diff patch.
Return a string containing new version of provided data.
patch may be a string diff or the output from the
parsePatch or
structuredPatch methods.
The optional
options object may have the following keys:
fuzzFactor: Number of lines that are allowed to differ before rejecting a patch. Defaults to 0.
compareLine(lineNumber, line, operation, patchContent): Callback used to compare to given lines to determine if they should be considered equal when patching. Defaults to strict equality but may be overridden to provide fuzzier comparison. Should return false if the lines should be rejected.
Diff.applyPatches(patch, options) - applies one or more patches.
This method will iterate over the contents of the patch and apply to data provided through callbacks. The general flow for each patch index is:
options.loadFile(index, callback) is called. The caller should then load the contents of the file and then pass that to the
callback(err, data) callback. Passing an
err will terminate further patch execution.
options.patched(index, content, callback) is called once the patch has been applied.
content will be the return value from
applyPatch. When it's ready, the caller should call
callback(err) callback. Passing an
err will terminate further patch execution.
Once all patches have been applied or an error occurs, the
options.complete(err) callback is made.
Diff.parsePatch(diffStr) - Parses a patch into structured data
Return a JSON object representation of the a patch, suitable for use with the
applyPatch method. This parses to the same structure returned by
Diff.structuredPatch.
convertChangesToXML(changes) - converts a list of changes to a serialized XML format
All methods above which accept the optional
callback method will run in sync mode when that parameter is omitted and in async mode when supplied. This allows for larger diffs without blocking the event loop. This may be passed either directly as the final parameter or as the
callback field in the
options object.
Many of the methods above return change objects. These objects consist of the following fields:
value: Text content
added: True if the value was inserted into the new string
removed: True if the value was removed from the old string
Note that some cases may omit a particular flag field. Comparison on the flag fields should always be done in a truthy or falsy manner.
Basic example in Node
require('colors');
const Diff = require('diff');
const one = 'beep boop';
const other = 'beep boob blah';
const diff = Diff.diffChars(one, other);
diff.forEach((part) => {
// green for additions, red for deletions
// grey for common parts
const color = part.added ? 'green' :
part.removed ? 'red' : 'grey';
process.stderr.write(part.value[color]);
});
console.log();
Running the above program should yield
Basic example in a web page
<pre id="display"></pre>
<script src="diff.js"></script>
<script>
const one = 'beep boop',
other = 'beep boob blah',
color = '';
let span = null;
const diff = Diff.diffChars(one, other),
display = document.getElementById('display'),
fragment = document.createDocumentFragment();
diff.forEach((part) => {
// green for additions, red for deletions
// grey for common parts
const color = part.added ? 'green' :
part.removed ? 'red' : 'grey';
span = document.createElement('span');
span.style.color = color;
span.appendChild(document
.createTextNode(part.value));
fragment.appendChild(span);
});
display.appendChild(fragment);
</script>
Open the above .html file in a browser and you should see
jsdiff supports all ES3 environments with some known issues on IE8 and below. Under these browsers some diff algorithms such as word diff and others may fail due to lack of support for capturing groups in the
split operation.
See LICENSE.