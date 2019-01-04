diehard
Diehard is a node.js module that helps you gracefully clean up your program at termination with multiple sync and/or async handlers. Wraps the
death npm module.
death is an incredibly useful module that abstracts out the need to handle the various kinds of termination events, but ultimately only supports a single handler. I've found that in more complex projects you often have multiple loose ends to clean up, and I desired a solution that would allow me to properly isolate the responsibility for cleaning up each individual resource into dedicated handlers that would are run in parallel.
diehard solves that problem.
$ npm install diehard
var diehard = require('diehard');
setInterval(function () {
console.log('Blah blah blah.'); // keeps running until we CTRL+C
}, 250);
diehard.register(function () {
//TODO: clean up some resource
// this is a synchronous handler
});
diehard.register(function (done) {
//TODO: clean up some resource
done(); // async, ftw!
});
diehard.register(function (signal, done) {
//TODO: clean up some resource
// we also have the `signal` that terminated the process here, in case we care
done();
});
diehard.register(function (signal, uncaughtErr, done) {
//TODO: clean up some resource
// if an uncaught error was the reason the process is terminating, we can access that, too
done();
});
diehard.listen();
In the above example, all five termination handlers will be run (in parallel) before the process exits.