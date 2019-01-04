openbase logo
die

diehard

by Troy Goode
1.5.2 (see all)

Gracefully clean up your program at termination with multiple sync and/or async handlers. Wraps the `death` npm module.

Overview

Readme

diehard

Diehard is a node.js module that helps you gracefully clean up your program at termination with multiple sync and/or async handlers. Wraps the death npm module.

NPM

Why?

death is an incredibly useful module that abstracts out the need to handle the various kinds of termination events, but ultimately only supports a single handler. I've found that in more complex projects you often have multiple loose ends to clean up, and I desired a solution that would allow me to properly isolate the responsibility for cleaning up each individual resource into dedicated handlers that would are run in parallel. diehard solves that problem.

Installation (via npm)

$ npm install diehard

Usage

var diehard = require('diehard');

setInterval(function () {
  console.log('Blah blah blah.'); // keeps running until we CTRL+C
}, 250);

diehard.register(function () {
  //TODO: clean up some resource
  // this is a synchronous handler
});

diehard.register(function (done) {
  //TODO: clean up some resource
  done(); // async, ftw!
});

diehard.register(function (signal, done) {
  //TODO: clean up some resource
  // we also have the `signal` that terminated the process here, in case we care
  done();
});

diehard.register(function (signal, uncaughtErr, done) {
  //TODO: clean up some resource
  // if an uncaught error was the reason the process is terminating, we can access that, too
  done();
});

diehard.listen();

In the above example, all five termination handlers will be run (in parallel) before the process exits.

License

MIT License

Author

Troy Goode (troygoode@gmail.com)

