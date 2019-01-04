diehard

Diehard is a node.js module that helps you gracefully clean up your program at termination with multiple sync and/or async handlers. Wraps the death npm module.

death is an incredibly useful module that abstracts out the need to handle the various kinds of termination events, but ultimately only supports a single handler. I've found that in more complex projects you often have multiple loose ends to clean up, and I desired a solution that would allow me to properly isolate the responsibility for cleaning up each individual resource into dedicated handlers that would are run in parallel. diehard solves that problem.

$ npm install diehard

Usage

var diehard = require ( 'diehard' ); setInterval( function ( ) { console .log( 'Blah blah blah.' ); }, 250 ); diehard.register( function ( ) { }); diehard.register( function ( done ) { done(); }); diehard.register( function ( signal, done ) { done(); }); diehard.register( function ( signal, uncaughtErr, done ) { done(); }); diehard.listen();

In the above example, all five termination handlers will be run (in parallel) before the process exits.

License

MIT License

Author

Troy Goode (troygoode@gmail.com)