DID

A simple library to interact with DIDs that conform to the DID-provider interface.

Installation

npm install dids

API

API documentation

Examples

Authentication with the provider

import { DID } from 'dids' import Ed25519Provider from 'key-did-provider-ed25519' import KeyResolver from 'key-did-resolver' const seed = const provider = new Ed25519Provider(seed) const did = new DID({ provider, resolver : KeyResolver.getResolver() }) await did.authenticate() const aliceDID = did.id const jws = await did.createJWS({ hello : 'world' })

Use DagJWS with IPFS

The DagJWS functionality of the DID library can be used in conjunction with IPFS.

const payload = { some : 'data' } const { jws, linkedBlock } = await did.createDagJWS(payload) const jwsCid = await ipfs.dag.put(jws, { storeCodec : 'dag-jose' , hashAlg : 'sha2-256' }) const block = await ipfs.block.put(linkedBlock, { cid : jws.link }) console .log(( await ipfs.dag.get(jws.link)).value) console .log(( await ipfs.dag.get(jwsCid, { path : '/link' })).value) console .log(( await ipfs.dag.get(jwsCid)).value)

As can be observed above the createDagJWS method takes the payload, encodes it using dag-cbor and computes it's CID. It then uses this CID as the payload of the JWS that is then signed. The JWS that was just created can be put into ipfs using the dag-jose codec. Returned is also the encoded block of the payload. This can be put into ipfs using ipfs.block.put . Alternatively ipfs.dag.put(payload) would have the same effect.

Use DagJWE with IPFS

The DagJWE functionality allows us to encrypt IPLD data to one or multiple DIDs. The resulting JWE object can then be put into ipfs using the dag-jose codec. A user that is authenticated can at a later point decrypt this object.

const cleartext = { some : 'data' , coolLink : new CID( 'bafyqacnbmrqxgzdgdeaui' ) } const jwe = await did.createDagJWE(cleartext, [ 'did:3:bafy89h4f9...' , 'did:key:za234...' ]) const jweCid = await ipfs.dag.put(jwe, { storeCodec : 'dag-jose' , hashAlg : 'sha2-256' }) const dagJWE = await ipfs.dag.get(jweCid) console .log( await did.decryptDagJWE(dagJWE))

Resolving DIDs

import { DID } from 'dids' import KeyResolver from 'key-did-resolver' const did = new DID({ resolver : KeyResolver.getResolver() }) await did.resolve( 'did:key:...' )

Creating a DID with attached CACAO

Using CACAO OCAPs to create a Key DID that can sign on behalf of a PKH DID.

import { DID } from 'dids' import Ed25519Provider from 'key-did-provider-ed25519' import KeyResolver from 'key-did-resolver' import { Cacao, SiweMessage } from 'ceramic-cacao' const seed = const provider = new Ed25519Provider(seed) const siwe = new SiweMessage( "..." ); const cacao = Cacao.fromSiweMessage(siwe); const did = new DID({ provider, resolver : KeyResolver.getResolver() }) const didWithCap = did.withCapability(cacao) const didWithCap2 = new DID({provider, resolver : KeyResolver.getResolver(), capability : cacao})

License

MIT