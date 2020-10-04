A DIY guide to build your own React
This repository goes together with a series of posts that explains how to build React from scratch step by step.
Didact's goal is to make React internals easier to understand by providing a simpler implementation of the same API and step-by-step instructions on how to build it. Once you understand how React works on the inside, using it will be easier.
|Medium Post
|Code sample
|Commits
|Introduction
|Rendering DOM elements
|codepen
|diff
|Element creation and JSX
|codepen
|diff
|Virtual DOM and reconciliation
|codepen
|diff diff diff
|Components and State
|codepen
|diff
|Fiber: Incremental reconciliation
|codepen
|diff diff
🚧 Don't use this for production code!
Install it with npm or yarn:
$ yarn add didact
And then use it like you use React:
/** @jsx Didact.createElement */
import Didact from 'didact';
class HelloMessage extends Didact.Component {
constructor(props) {
super(props);
this.state = {
count: 1
};
}
handleClick() {
this.setState({
count: this.state.count + 1
});
}
render() {
const name = this.props.name;
const times = this.state.count;
return (
<div onClick={e => this.handleClick()}>
Hello {name + "!".repeat(times)}
</div>
);
}
}
Didact.render(
<HelloMessage name="John" />,
document.getElementById('container')
);
hello-world
hello-world-jsx
todomvc
incremental-rendering-demo
MIT © Hexacta