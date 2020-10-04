openbase logo
did

didact

by Rodrigo Pombo
2.0.1

A DIY guide to build your own React

Readme

Didact

A DIY guide to build your own React

This repository goes together with a series of posts that explains how to build React from scratch step by step.

Motivation

Didact's goal is to make React internals easier to understand by providing a simpler implementation of the same API and step-by-step instructions on how to build it. Once you understand how React works on the inside, using it will be easier.

Step-by-step guide

Medium PostCode sampleCommits
Introduction
Rendering DOM elementscodependiff
Element creation and JSXcodependiff
Virtual DOM and reconciliationcodependiff diff diff
Components and Statecodependiff
Fiber: Incremental reconciliationcodependiff diff

Usage

🚧 Don't use this for production code!

Install it with npm or yarn: 

$ yarn add didact

And then use it like you use React: 

/** @jsx Didact.createElement */
import Didact from 'didact';

class HelloMessage extends Didact.Component {

  constructor(props) {
    super(props);
    this.state = {
      count: 1
    };
  }

  handleClick() {
    this.setState({
      count: this.state.count + 1
    });
  }

  render() {
    const name = this.props.name;
    const times = this.state.count;
    return (
      <div onClick={e => this.handleClick()}>
        Hello {name + "!".repeat(times)}
      </div>
    );
  }
}

Didact.render(
  <HelloMessage name="John" />,
  document.getElementById('container')
);

Demos

hello-world
hello-world-jsx
todomvc
incremental-rendering-demo

License

MIT

