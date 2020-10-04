Didact

A DIY guide to build your own React

This repository goes together with a series of posts that explains how to build React from scratch step by step.

Motivation

Didact's goal is to make React internals easier to understand by providing a simpler implementation of the same API and step-by-step instructions on how to build it. Once you understand how React works on the inside, using it will be easier.

Usage

🚧 Don't use this for production code!

Install it with npm or yarn:

$ yarn add didact

And then use it like you use React:

import Didact from 'didact' ; class HelloMessage extends Didact . Component { constructor (props) { super (props); this .state = { count : 1 }; } handleClick() { this .setState({ count : this .state.count + 1 }); } render() { const name = this .props.name; const times = this .state.count; return ( < div onClick = {e => this.handleClick()}> Hello {name + "!".repeat(times)} </ div > ); } } Didact.render( < HelloMessage name = "John" /> , document.getElementById('container') );

