Create and verify W3C Verifiable Credentials and Presentations in JWT format
npm install did-jwt-vc
Create an
Issuer object to sign JWTs using, for example ethr-did
import { EthrDID } from 'ethr-did'
import { Issuer } from 'did-jwt-vc'
const issuer = new EthrDID({
identifier: '0xf1232f840f3ad7d23fcdaa84d6c66dac24efb198',
privateKey: 'd8b595680851765f38ea5405129244ba3cbad84467d190859f4c8b20c1ff6c75'
}) as Issuer
The
Issuer object must contain a
did attribute, an
alg property that is used in the JWT header and a
signer
function to generate the signature.
Specify a
payload matching the
CredentialPayload or
JwtCredentialPayload interfaces. Create a JWT by signing it
with the previously configured
issuer using the
createVerifiableCredentialJwt function:
import { JwtCredentialPayload, createVerifiableCredentialJwt } from 'did-jwt-vc'
const vcPayload: JwtCredentialPayload = {
sub: 'did:ethr:0x435df3eda57154cf8cf7926079881f2912f54db4',
nbf: 1562950282,
vc: {
'@context': ['https://www.w3.org/2018/credentials/v1'],
type: ['VerifiableCredential'],
credentialSubject: {
degree: {
type: 'BachelorDegree',
name: 'Baccalauréat en musiques numériques'
}
}
}
}
const vcJwt = await createVerifiableCredentialJwt(vcPayload, issuer)
console.log(vcJwt)
// eyJ0eXAiOiJKV1QiLCJhbGciOiJFUzI1NkstUiJ9.eyJpYXQi...0CQmqB14NnN5XxD0d_glLRs1Myc_LBJjnuNwE
Specify a
payload matching the
PresentationPayload or
JwtPresentationPayload interfaces, including the VC JWTs to
be presented in the
vp.verifiableCredential array. Create a JWT by signing it with the previously configured
issuer
using the
createVerifiablePresentationJwt function:
import { JwtPresentationPayload, createVerifiablePresentationJwt } from 'did-jwt-vc'
const vpPayload: JwtPresentationPayload = {
vp: {
'@context': ['https://www.w3.org/2018/credentials/v1'],
type: ['VerifiablePresentation'],
verifiableCredential: [vcJwt]
}
}
const vpJwt = await createVerifiablePresentationJwt(vpPayload, issuer)
console.log(vpJwt)
// eyJ0eXAiOiJKV1QiLCJhbGciOiJFUzI1NkstUiJ9.eyJpYXQiOjE1ODI1NDc...JNMUzZ6naacuWNGdZGuU0ZDwmgpUMUqIzMqFFRmge0R8QA
Create a
Resolver using did-resolver and register the
ethr-did-resolver. When verifying a JWT signed by a DID,
it is necessary to resolve its DID Document to check for keys that can validate the signature.
import { Resolver } from 'did-resolver'
import { getResolver } from 'ethr-did-resolver'
// see also https://github.com/decentralized-identity/ethr-did-resolver#multi-network-configuration
const providerConfig = {
rpcUrl: 'https://mainnet.infura.io/v3/<YOUR infura.io PROJECT ID>',
registry: '0xdca7ef03e98e0dc2b855be647c39abe984fcf21b'
}
const resolver = new Resolver(getResolver(providerConfig))
Pass in a VC JWT along with the resolver to verify using the
verifyCredential function:
import { verifyCredential } from 'did-jwt-vc'
const verifiedVC = await verifyCredential(vcJwt, resolver)
console.log(verifiedVC)
/*
{
"payload": {
// the original payload of the signed credential
},
"doc": {
// the DID document of the credential issuer (as returned by the `resolver`)
},
"issuer": "did:ethr:0xf1232f840f3ad7d23fcdaa84d6c66dac24efb198", //the credential issuer
"signer": {
//the publicKey entry of the `doc` that has signed the credential
},
"jwt": "eyJ0eXAiOiJKV1QiLCJhbGciOiJFUzI1NkstUiJ9.eyJpYXQiOjE1NjY...Sx3Y2IdWaUpatJQA", // the original credential
//parsed payload aligned to the W3C data model
"verifiableCredential": {
"@context": [Array],
"type": [ "VerifiableCredential", "UniversityDegreeCredential" ],
"issuer": {
"id": "did:ethr:0xf1232f840f3ad7d23fcdaa84d6c66dac24efb198"
},
"issuanceDate": "2019-07-12T16:51:22.000Z",
"credentialSubject": {
"id": "did:ethr:0x435df3eda57154cf8cf7926079881f2912f54db4"
"degree": {
"type": "BachelorDegree",
"name": "Baccalauréat en musiques numériques"
},
},
"proof": {
// proof type for internal use, NOT a registered vc-data-model type
"type": "JwtProof2020",
"jwt": "eyJ0eXAiOiJKV1QiLCJhbGciOiJFUzI1NkstUiJ9.eyJpYXQiOjE1NjY...Sx3Y2IdWaUpatJQA"
}
}
}
*/
Pass in a VP JWT along with the resolver to verify using the
verifyPresentation function:
import { verifyPresentation } from 'did-jwt-vc'
const verifiedVP = await verifyPresentation(vpJwt, resolver)
console.log(verifiedVP)
/*
{
//original JWT payload
payload: {
iat: 1568045263,
vp: {
'@context': [Array],
type: ['VerifiablePresentation'],
verifiableCredential: [
'eyJ0eXAiOiJKV1QiLCJhbGciOiJFUzI1NkstUiJ9.eyJpYXQiOjE1NjY5...lpNm51cqSx3Y2IdWaUpatJQA'
]
},
iss: 'did:ethr:0xf1232f840f3ad7d23fcdaa84d6c66dac24efb198'
},
doc: {
// the DID document of the presentation issuer (as returned by the `resolver`)
},
signer: {
//the publicKey entry of the `doc` that has signed the presentation
},
issuer: 'did:ethr:0xf1232f840f3ad7d23fcdaa84d6c66dac24efb198',
jwt: 'eyJ0eXAiOiJKV1QiLCJhbGciOiJFUzI1NkstUiJ9.eyJpYXQiOjE1NjgwNDUyNjMsInZwIjp7...ViNNCvoTQ-swSHwbELW7-EGPAcHLOMiIwE',
// parsed payload aligned to the W3C data model
verifiablePresentation: {
verifiableCredential: [
{
iat: 1566923269,
credentialSubject: {
degree: { type: 'BachelorDegree', name: 'Baccalauréat en musiques numériques' },
id: 'did:ethr:0x435df3eda57154cf8cf7926079881f2912f54db4'
},
issuer: { id: 'did:ethr:0xf1232f840f3ad7d23fcdaa84d6c66dac24efb198' },
type: ['VerifiableCredential', 'UniversityDegreeCredential'],
'@context': [Array],
issuanceDate: '2019-07-12T16:51:22.000Z',
proof: {
type: 'JwtProof2020',
jwt: 'eyJ0eXAiOiJKV1QiLCJhbGciOiJFUzI1NkstUiJ9.eyJpYXQiOjE1NjY5...lpNm51cqSx3Y2IdWaUpatJQA'
}
}
],
holder: 'did:ethr:0xf1232f840f3ad7d23fcdaa84d6c66dac24efb198',
type: ['VerifiablePresentation'],
'@context': [Array],
issuanceDate: '2019-09-09T16:07:43.000Z',
proof: {
// proof type for internal use, NOT a registered W3C vc-data-model proof type
type: 'JwtProof2020',
jwt: 'eyJ0eXAiOiJKV1QiLCJhbGciOiJFUzI1NkstUiJ9.eyJpYXQiOjE1NjgwNDUyNjMsInZwI...ViNNCvoTQ-swSHwbELW7-EGPAcHLOMiIwE'
}
}
}
*/
The result of the verification methods, when successful, also conveniently contain the decoded and parsed payloads, in a
format that closely matches the W3C data model for verifiable credentials and
presentations. This makes it easier to work with both credential encodings in the same system. This parsed payload also
shows a
proof property that lists the full JWT credential or presentation.
The
JwtProof2020 is a synthetic proof type, usable for differentiating credentials by type. It is not a registered W3C
VC Data Model algorithm and should not be treated as such.
Also note that the
@context fields that appear in this parsed payload are the same as the ones in the incoming JWT.
This means that the parsed payload will probably not be suitable for an LD-processor.
Please see #54 for more information.