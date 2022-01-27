The did-JWT library allows you to sign and verify JSON Web Tokens (JWT)
using
ES256K and
EdDSA algorithms. The non-standard
ES256K-R is also supported for backward compatibility
reasons, as well as the
Ed25519 legacy name for
EdDSA.
Public keys are resolved using the Decentralized ID (DID) of the signing
identity of the token, which is passed as the
iss attribute of the JWT payload.
All DID methods that can be resolved using the `did-resolver' interface are supported for verification.
If your DID method requires a different signing algorithm than what is already supported, please create an issue.
npm install did-jwt
or if you use
yarn
yarn add did-jwt
In practice, you must secure the key passed to ES256KSigner. The key provided in code below is for informational purposes only.
const didJWT = require('did-jwt')
const signer = didJWT.ES256KSigner('278a5de700e29faae8e40e366ec5012b5ec63d36ec77e8a2417154cc1d25383f')
let jwt = await didJWT.createJWT(
{ aud: 'did:ethr:0xf3beac30c498d9e26865f34fcaa57dbb935b0d74', exp: 1957463421, name: 'uPort Developer' },
{ issuer: 'did:ethr:0xf3beac30c498d9e26865f34fcaa57dbb935b0d74', signer },
{ alg: 'ES256K' }
)
console.log(jwt)
Try decoding the JWT. You can also do this using jwt.io
//pass the jwt from step 1
let decoded = didJWT.decodeJWT(jwt)
console.log(decoded)
Once decoded a did-JWT will resemble:
{
header: { typ: 'JWT', alg: 'ES256K' },
payload: {
iat: 1571692233,
exp: 1957463421,
aud: 'did:ethr:0xf3beac30c498d9e26865f34fcaa57dbb935b0d74',
name: 'uPort Developer',
iss: 'did:ethr:0xf3beac30c498d9e26865f34fcaa57dbb935b0d74'
},
signature: 'kkSmdNE9Xbiql_KCg3IptuJotm08pSEeCOICBCN_4YcgyzFc4wIfBdDQcz76eE-z7xUR3IBb6-r-lRfSJcHMiAA',
data: 'eyJ0eXAiOiJKV1QiLCJhbGciOiJFUzI1NkstUiJ9.eyJpYXQiOjE1NzE2OTIyMzMsImV4cCI6MTk1NzQ2MzQyMSwiYXVkIjoiZGlkOmV0aHI6MHhmM2JlYWMzMGM0OThkOWUyNjg2NWYzNGZjYWE1N2RiYjkzNWIwZDc0IiwibmFtZSI6InVQb3J0IERldmVsb3BlciIsImlzcyI6ImRpZDpldGhyOjB4ZjNiZWFjMzBjNDk4ZDllMjY4NjVmMzRmY2FhNTdkYmI5MzViMGQ3NCJ9'
}
You need to provide a did-resolver for the verify function. For this example we will use
did:ethr, but there are other
methods available. For more information on configuring the Resolver object please
see did-resolver
npm install ethr-did-resolver
const Resolver = require('did-resolver')
const ethrDid = require('ethr-did-resolver').getResolver({ rpcUrl: 'https://mainnet.infura.io/v3/...' })
let resolver = new Resolver.Resolver(ethrDid)
// pass the JWT from step 1
let verificationResponse = await didJWT.verifyJWT(jwt, {
resolver: resolver,
audience: 'did:ethr:0xf3beac30c498d9e26865f34fcaa57dbb935b0d74'
})
console.log(verificationResponse)
A verification response is an object resembling:
{
payload: {
iat: 1571692448,
exp: 1957463421,
aud: 'did:ethr:0xf3beac30c498d9e26865f34fcaa57dbb935b0d74',
name: 'uPort Developer',
iss: 'did:ethr:0xf3beac30c498d9e26865f34fcaa57dbb935b0d74'
},
didResolutionResult: {
didDocumentMetadata: {},
didResolutionMetadata: {},
didDocument: {
'@context': 'https://w3id.org/did/v1',
id: 'did:ethr:0xf3beac30c498d9e26865f34fcaa57dbb935b0d74',
publicKey: [ [Object] ],
authentication: [ [Object] ]
}
},
issuer: 'did:ethr:0xf3beac30c498d9e26865f34fcaa57dbb935b0d74',
signer: {
id: 'did:ethr:0xf3beac30c498d9e26865f34fcaa57dbb935b0d74#owner',
type: 'Secp256k1VerificationKey2018',
owner: 'did:ethr:0xf3beac30c498d9e26865f34fcaa57dbb935b0d74',
ethereumAddress: '0xf3beac30c498d9e26865f34fcaa57dbb935b0d74'
},
jwt: 'eyJ0eXAiOiJKV1QiLCJhbGciOiJFUzI1NkstUiJ9.eyJpYXQiOjE1NzE2OTI0NDgsImV4cCI6MTk1NzQ2MzQyMSwiYXVkIjoiZGlkOmV0aHI6MHhmM2JlYWMzMGM0OThkOWUyNjg2NWYzNGZjYWE1N2RiYjkzNWIwZDc0IiwibmFtZSI6InVQb3J0IERldmVsb3BlciIsImlzcyI6ImRpZDpldGhyOjB4ZjNiZWFjMzBjNDk4ZDllMjY4NjVmMzRmY2FhNTdkYmI5MzViMGQ3NCJ9.xd_CSWukS6rK8y7GVvyH_c5yRsDXojM6BuKaf1ZMg0fsgpSBioS7jBfyk4ZZvS0iuFu4u4_771_PNWvmsvaZQQE'
}