Polish spelling dictionary in UTF-8.
Useful with hunspell,
nodehun,
nspell,
Open Office, LibreOffice, Firefox and Thunderbird, or macOS.
Generated by
dictionaries from
extensions.openoffice.org.
npm:
npm install dictionary-pl
var pl = require('dictionary-pl')
pl(function (err, result) {
console.log(err || result)
})
Yields:
{dic: <Buffer>, aff: <Buffer>}
Where
dic is a
Buffer for the dictionary file at
index.dic (in
UTF-8) and
aff is a
Buffer for the affix file at
index.aff (in
UTF-8).
Or directly load the files, using something like:
var path = require('path')
var base = require.resolve('dictionary-pl')
fs.readFileSync(path.join(base, 'index.dic'), 'utf-8')
fs.readFileSync(path.join(base, 'index.aff'), 'utf-8')
Dictionary and affix file: (GPL-3.0 OR LGPL-3.0 OR MPL-2.0). Rest: MIT © Titus Wormer.