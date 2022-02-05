openbase logo
df

dictionary-fr

by Titus
2.6.0 (see all)

Hunspell dictionaries in UTF-8

Documentation
Popularity

Downloads/wk

173

GitHub Stars

774

Maintenance

Last Commit

13d ago

Contributors

4

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MPL-2.0

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

dictionary-fr

French spelling dictionary in UTF-8.

Useful with hunspell, nodehun, nspell, Open Office, LibreOffice, Firefox and Thunderbird, or macOS.

Generated by dictionaries from grammalecte.net.

Install

npm:

npm install dictionary-fr

Use

var fr = require('dictionary-fr')

fr(function (err, result) {
  console.log(err || result)
})

Yields:

{dic: <Buffer>, aff: <Buffer>}

Where dic is a Buffer for the dictionary file at index.dic (in UTF-8) and aff is a Buffer for the affix file at index.aff (in UTF-8).

Or directly load the files, using something like:

var path = require('path')
var base = require.resolve('dictionary-fr')

fs.readFileSync(path.join(base, 'index.dic'), 'utf-8')
fs.readFileSync(path.join(base, 'index.aff'), 'utf-8')

License

Dictionary and affix file: MPL-2.0. Rest: MIT © Titus Wormer.

