Faroese spelling dictionary in UTF-8.

Useful with hunspell, nodehun , nspell , Open Office, LibreOffice, FireFox and Thunderbird, or macOS.

Generated by dictionaries , from stava.fo .

Installation

npm:

npm install dictionary-fo

Usage

var fo = require ( 'dictionary-fo' ) fo( function ( err, result ) { console .log(err || result) });

Yields:

{ dic : <Buffer>, aff: <Buffer> }

Where dic is a buffer for the dictionary file at index.dic (in UTF-8), and aff is a buffer for the affix file at index.aff (in UTF-8).

Or directly load the files, using something like:

var path = require ( 'path' ) var base = require .resolve( 'dictionary-fo' ) fs.readFileSync(path.join(base, 'index.dic' ), 'utf-8' ) fs.readFileSync(path.join(base, 'index.aff' ), 'utf-8' )

License

Dictionary and affix file: (GPL-2.0 OR LGPL-2.1 OR MPL-1.1). Rest: MIT © Titus Wormer.