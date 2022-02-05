Faroese spelling dictionary in UTF-8.
Useful with hunspell,
nodehun,
nspell,
Open Office, LibreOffice, FireFox and Thunderbird, or macOS.
Generated by
dictionaries, from
stava.fo.
npm:
npm install dictionary-fo
var fo = require('dictionary-fo')
fo(function (err, result) {
console.log(err || result)
});
Yields:
{ dic: <Buffer>,
aff: <Buffer> }
Where
dic is a buffer for the dictionary file at
index.dic (in UTF-8), and
aff is a buffer for the affix file at
index.aff (in UTF-8).
Or directly load the files, using something like:
var path = require('path')
var base = require.resolve('dictionary-fo')
fs.readFileSync(path.join(base, 'index.dic'), 'utf-8')
fs.readFileSync(path.join(base, 'index.aff'), 'utf-8')
Dictionary and affix file: (GPL-2.0 OR LGPL-2.1 OR MPL-1.1). Rest: MIT © Titus Wormer.