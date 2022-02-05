Czech spelling dictionary in UTF-8.

Useful with hunspell, nodehun , nspell , Open Office, LibreOffice, Firefox and Thunderbird, or macOS.

Generated by dictionaries from extensions.openoffice.org .

Install

npm:

npm install dictionary-cs

Use

var cs = require ( 'dictionary-cs' ) cs( function ( err, result ) { console .log(err || result) })

Yields:

{ dic : <Buffer>, aff: <Buffer>}

Where dic is a Buffer for the dictionary file at index.dic (in UTF-8) and aff is a Buffer for the affix file at index.aff (in UTF-8).

Or directly load the files, using something like:

var path = require ( 'path' ) var base = require .resolve( 'dictionary-cs' ) fs.readFileSync(path.join(base, 'index.dic' ), 'utf-8' ) fs.readFileSync(path.join(base, 'index.aff' ), 'utf-8' )

License

Dictionary and affix file: GPL-2.0. Rest: MIT © Titus Wormer.