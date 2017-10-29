An Easy But Safe String-Keyed Store

Don't stuff things into objects. Use a Dict instead.

The Problem

You're probably used to stuffing things into objects:

var hash = {}; hash[ "foo" ] = "bar" ; console .log( "foo" in hash ? hash[ "foo" ] : "not there" );

However this doesn't always work, because your naïve hashes inherit from Object.prototype :

var hash = {}; console .log( "hasOwnProperty" in hash);

Even worse, the magic __proto__ property can really ruin your day:

var hash = {}; var anotherObject = { foo : "bar" }; hash[ "__proto__" ] = anotherObject; console .log( "foo" in hash); console .log( "__proto__" in hash);

Usually you're smart enough to avoid silly key names like "hasOwnProperty" , "__proto__" , and all the rest. But sometimes you want to store user input in your hashes. Uh-oh…

Dict Is the Solution

Just do an npm install dict --save and you're ready to use this nice-looking API:

var dict = require ( "dict" ); var d = dict({ IV : "A New Hope" , V : "The Empire Strikes Back" , VI : "Return of the Jedi" }); d.has( "IV" ); d.get( "V" ); d.size; d.has( "I" ); d.set( "I" , "The Phantom Menace" ); d.get( "I" ); d.delete( "I" ); d.get( "I" ); d.get( "I" , "Jar-Jar's Fun Time" ); d.forEach( function ( value, key ) { console .log( "Star Wars Episode " + key + ": " + value); }); d.clear(); d.size;

And of course, Dict prides itself in being bulletproof against all that nastiness we talked about earlier:

var d = dict(); d.set( "foo" , "bar" ); console .log(d.get( "foo" , "not there" )); console .log(d.has( "hasOwnProperty" )); var anotherObject = { baz : "qux" }; d.set( "__proto__" , anotherObject); console .log(d.has( "baz" )); console .log(d.has( "__proto__" ));

Featuring

A lightweight ES6-inspired API: get , set , has and delete basic operations. A size property and forEach method for introspection. A clear method for clearing out all keys and values.

get accepts a second argument as a fallback for if the key isn't present (like Mozilla's WeakMap ).

accepts a second argument as a fallback for if the key isn't present (like Mozilla's ). set returns the value set, just like assignment to an object would.

returns the value set, just like assignment to an object would. Doesn't let you get away with being dumb: if you pass a non-string as a key, you're going to get a TypeError .

