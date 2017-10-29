Don't stuff things into objects. Use a Dict instead.
You're probably used to stuffing things into objects:
var hash = {};
hash["foo"] = "bar";
console.log("foo" in hash ? hash["foo"] : "not there"); // "bar"
However this doesn't always work, because your naïve hashes inherit from
Object.prototype:
var hash = {};
console.log("hasOwnProperty" in hash); // true!
Even worse, the magic
__proto__ property can really ruin your day:
var hash = {};
var anotherObject = { foo: "bar" };
hash["__proto__"] = anotherObject;
console.log("foo" in hash); // true!!
console.log("__proto__" in hash); // false!!!
Usually you're smart enough to avoid silly key names like
"hasOwnProperty",
"__proto__", and all the rest. But
sometimes you want to store user input in your hashes. Uh-oh…
Just do an
npm install dict --save and you're ready to use this nice-looking API:
var dict = require("dict");
var d = dict({
IV: "A New Hope",
V: "The Empire Strikes Back",
VI: "Return of the Jedi"
});
d.has("IV"); // true
d.get("V"); // "The Empire Strikes Back"
d.size; // 3
d.has("I"); // false
d.set("I", "The Phantom Menace"); // "The Phantom Menace"
d.get("I"); // "The Phantom Menace"
d.delete("I"); // true
d.get("I"); // undefined
d.get("I", "Jar-Jar's Fun Time"); // "Jar-Jar's Fun Time"
d.forEach(function (value, key) {
console.log("Star Wars Episode " + key + ": " + value);
});
d.clear();
d.size; // 0
And of course, Dict prides itself in being bulletproof against all that nastiness we talked about earlier:
var d = dict();
d.set("foo", "bar");
console.log(d.get("foo", "not there")); // "bar"
console.log(d.has("hasOwnProperty")); // false
var anotherObject = { baz: "qux" };
d.set("__proto__", anotherObject);
console.log(d.has("baz")); // false
console.log(d.has("__proto__")); // true
get,
set,
has and
delete basic operations.
size property and
forEach method for introspection.
clear method for clearing out all keys and values.
get accepts a second argument as a fallback for if the key isn't present (like Mozilla's
WeakMap).
set returns the value set, just like assignment to an object would.
TypeError.
Map if you want more than just strings for your keys.
Object.create(null) if you don't have to deal with V8 or JavaScriptCore, for which
"__proto__" in Object.create(null) is still true.