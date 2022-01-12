DICOMweb Client

JavaScript client implementation of DICOMweb.

For further details please refer to PS3.18 of the DICOM standard.

Goal

This is work-in-progress and should not be used in clinical practice.

The main motivation for this project is:

Support for storing, quering, retrieving DICOM objects over the web using RESTful services STOW-RS, QIDO-RS and WADO-RS, respectively

Building a lightweight library to facilitate integration into web applications

Installation

Install the dicomweb-client package using the npm package manager:

npm install dicomweb-client

Building and testing

Build and test code locally:

git clone https://github.com/dcmjs-org/dicomweb-client ~/dicomweb-client cd ~/dicomweb-client npm install npm run build npm test

Usage

< script type = "text/javascript" src = "https://unpkg.com/dicomweb-client" > </ script >

const url = 'http://localhost:8080/dicomweb' ; const client = new DICOMwebClient.api.DICOMwebClient({url}); client.searchForStudies().then( studies => { console .log(studies) });

For maintainers

Use semantic commit messages to generate releases and change log entries: Semantic Release: How does it work?

Citation

Please cite the following article when using the client for scientific studies: Herrmann et al. J Path Inform. 2018:

@article{jpathinform-2018-9-37, Author={ Herrmann, M. D. and Clunie, D. A. and Fedorov A. and Doyle, S. W. and Pieper, S. and Klepeis, V. and Le, L. P. and Mutter, G. L. and Milstone, D. S. and Schultz, T. J. and Kikinis, R. and Kotecha, G. K. and Hwang, D. H. and Andriole, K, P. and Iafrate, A. J. and Brink, J. A. and Boland, G. W. and Dreyer, K. J. and Michalski, M. and Golden, J. A. and Louis, D. N. and Lennerz, J. K. }, Title={Implementing the {DICOM} standard for digital pathology}, Journal={Journal of Pathology Informatics}, Year={2018}, Number={1}, Volume={9}, Number={37} }

Support

The developers gratefully acknowledge their reseach support: