JavaScript client implementation of DICOMweb.
For further details please refer to PS3.18 of the DICOM standard.
This is work-in-progress and should not be used in clinical practice.
The main motivation for this project is:
Install the dicomweb-client package using the
npm package manager:
npm install dicomweb-client
Build and test code locally:
git clone https://github.com/dcmjs-org/dicomweb-client ~/dicomweb-client
cd ~/dicomweb-client
npm install
npm run build
npm test
<script type="text/javascript" src="https://unpkg.com/dicomweb-client"></script>
const url = 'http://localhost:8080/dicomweb';
const client = new DICOMwebClient.api.DICOMwebClient({url});
client.searchForStudies().then(studies => {
console.log(studies)
});
Use
semantic commit messages to generate releases and change log entries: Semantic Release: How does it work?
Please cite the following article when using the client for scientific studies: Herrmann et al. J Path Inform. 2018:
@article{jpathinform-2018-9-37,
Author={
Herrmann, M. D. and Clunie, D. A. and Fedorov A. and Doyle, S. W. and Pieper, S. and
Klepeis, V. and Le, L. P. and Mutter, G. L. and Milstone, D. S. and Schultz, T. J. and
Kikinis, R. and Kotecha, G. K. and Hwang, D. H. and Andriole, K, P. and Iafrate, A. J. and
Brink, J. A. and Boland, G. W. and Dreyer, K. J. and Michalski, M. and
Golden, J. A. and Louis, D. N. and Lennerz, J. K.
},
Title={Implementing the {DICOM} standard for digital pathology},
Journal={Journal of Pathology Informatics},
Year={2018},
Number={1},
Volume={9},
Number={37}
}
