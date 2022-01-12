openbase logo
Readme

Build Status

DICOMweb Client

JavaScript client implementation of DICOMweb.

For further details please refer to PS3.18 of the DICOM standard.

Goal

This is work-in-progress and should not be used in clinical practice.

The main motivation for this project is:

  • Support for storing, quering, retrieving DICOM objects over the web using RESTful services STOW-RS, QIDO-RS and WADO-RS, respectively
  • Building a lightweight library to facilitate integration into web applications

Installation

Install the dicomweb-client package using the npm package manager:

npm install dicomweb-client

Building and testing

Build and test code locally:

git clone https://github.com/dcmjs-org/dicomweb-client ~/dicomweb-client
cd ~/dicomweb-client
npm install
npm run build
npm test

Usage

<script type="text/javascript" src="https://unpkg.com/dicomweb-client"></script>

const url = 'http://localhost:8080/dicomweb';
const client = new DICOMwebClient.api.DICOMwebClient({url});
client.searchForStudies().then(studies => {
  console.log(studies)
});

For maintainers

Use semantic commit messages to generate releases and change log entries: Semantic Release: How does it work?

Citation

Please cite the following article when using the client for scientific studies: Herrmann et al. J Path Inform. 2018:

@article{jpathinform-2018-9-37,
    Author={
        Herrmann, M. D. and Clunie, D. A. and Fedorov A. and Doyle, S. W. and Pieper, S. and
        Klepeis, V. and Le, L. P. and Mutter, G. L. and Milstone, D. S. and Schultz, T. J. and
        Kikinis, R. and Kotecha, G. K. and Hwang, D. H. and Andriole, K, P. and Iafrate, A. J. and
        Brink, J. A. and Boland, G. W. and Dreyer, K. J. and Michalski, M. and
        Golden, J. A. and Louis, D. N. and Lennerz, J. K.
    },
    Title={Implementing the {DICOM} standard for digital pathology},
    Journal={Journal of Pathology Informatics},
    Year={2018},
    Number={1},
    Volume={9},
    Number={37}
}

Support

The developers gratefully acknowledge their reseach support:

