Vanilla JS library for web-based visualization of DICOM VL Whole Slide Microscopy Image datasets.
The viewer allows visualization of slide microscopy images stored in a DICOMweb compatible archive. It leverages the dicomweb-client JavaScript library to retrieve data from the archive.
VOLUME,
OVERVIEW,
LABEL
POINT,
MULTIPOINT,
POLYLINE,
POLYGON,
ELLIPSE,
ELLIPSOID
Check out the online examples at microscopy.dcmjs.org.
The online Application Programming Interface (API) documentation is available at mghcomputationalpathology.github.io/dicom-microscopy-viewer.
Take a look at the examples in the
/examples directory.
<script type="text/javascript" src="https://unpkg.com/dicom-microscopy-viewer"></script>
The viewer can be embedded in any website, one only needs to
Create an instance of the
viewer.VolumeViewer. The constructor requires an instance of
DICOMwebClient for retrieving frames from the archive as well as the metadata for each DICOM image instance formatted according to the
DICOM JSON Model.
Call the
render() method, passing it the HTML element (or the name of the element), which shall contain the viewport.
const url = 'http://localhost:8080/dicomweb';
const client = new DICOMwebClient.api.DICOMwebClient({url});
const studyInstanceUID = '1.2.3.4';
const seriesInstanceUID = '1.2.3.5';
const searchInstanceOptions = {
studyInstanceUID,
seriesInstanceUID
};
client.searchForInstances(searchInstanceOptions).then((instances) => {
const promises = []
for (let i = 0; i < instances.length; i++) {
const sopInstanceUID = instances[i]["00080018"]["Value"][0];
const retrieveInstanceOptions = {
studyInstanceUID,
seriesInstanceUID,
sopInstanceUID,
};
const promise = client.retrieveInstanceMetadata(retrieveInstanceOptions).then(metadata => {
const imageType = metadata[0]["00080008"]["Value"];
if (imageType[2] === "VOLUME") {
return(metadata[0]);
}
});
promises.push(promise);
}
return(Promise.all(promises));
}).then(metadata => {
metadata = metadata.filter(m => m);
const viewer = new DICOMMicroscopyViewer.viewer.VolumeViewer({
client,
metadata
});
viewer.render({container: 'viewport'});
});
Please cite the following article when using the viewer for scientific studies: Herrmann et al. J Path Inform. 2018:
Install the dicom-microscopy-viewer package using the
npm package manager:
npm install dicom-microscopy-viewer
Build code locally:
git clone https://github.com/mghcomputationalpathology/dicom-microscopy-viewer ~/dicom-microscopy-viewer
cd ~/dicom-microscopy-viewer
npm install
npm run build
test code locally:
git clone https://github.com/mghcomputationalpathology/dicom-microscopy-viewer ~/dicom-microscopy-viewer
cd ~/dicom-microscopy-viewer
npm install
npm test
We use rollup for bundling and Jest for testing.
Build the documentation:
npm run generateDocs
The developers gratefully acknowledge their reseach support: