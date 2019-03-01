The package provides the following:
start_element,
a sequence of raw events with the encoded value
and an
end_element event. The JSON Encoder
emits these as bulkdata URLs, but currently
there is no way to use these urls (except parsing
the url and extracting the bulkdata using
offset and length from the url).
Other DICOM VRs (
OB,
OW,
OF,
OD,
UN)
do not provide a way to interpret the data,
i.e. it's just passed on as a byte array, unchanged.
There is documentation for the various pieces in the doc directory. Most notably:
Read a DICOM file, produce JSON Model, and print some data:
dicom = require "dicom"
decoder = dicom.decoder {guess_header: true}
encoder = new dicom.json.JsonEncoder()
sink = new dicom.json.JsonSink (err, json) ->
if err
console.log "Error:", err
process.exit 10
print_element json, dicom.tags.PatientID
print_element json, dicom.tags.IssuerOfPatientID
print_element json, dicom.tags.StudyInstanceUID
print_element json, dicom.tags.AccessionNumber
print_element = (json, path...) ->
console.log dicom.json.get_value(json, path...)
require("fs").createReadStream(process.argv[2]).pipe decoder
.pipe encoder
.pipe sink
And the same thing in Javascript:
"use strict";
var dicom = require("dicom");
var decoder = dicom.decoder({
guess_header: true
});
var encoder = new dicom.json.JsonEncoder();
var print_element = function(json, elem) {
console.log(dicom.json.get_value(json, elem));
};
var sink = new dicom.json.JsonSink(function(err, json) {
if (err) {
console.log("Error:", err);
process.exit(10);
}
print_element(json, dicom.tags.PatientID);
print_element(json, dicom.tags.IssuerOfPatientID);
print_element(json, dicom.tags.StudyInstanceUID);
print_element(json, dicom.tags.AccessionNumber);
});
require("fs").createReadStream(process.argv[2]).pipe(decoder).pipe(encoder).pipe(sink);