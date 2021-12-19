A very fast streaming multipart parser for node.js.
Benchmarks can be found here.
npm install dicer
const { inspect } = require('util');
const http = require('http');
const Dicer = require('dicer');
// Quick and dirty way to parse multipart boundary
const RE_BOUNDARY =
/^multipart\/.+?(?:; boundary=(?:(?:"(.+)")|(?:([^\s]+))))$/i;
const HTML = Buffer.from(`
<html><head></head><body>
<form method="POST" enctype="multipart/form-data">
<input type="text" name="textfield"><br />
<input type="file" name="filefield"><br />
<input type="submit">
</form>
</body></html>
`);
const PORT = 8080;
http.createServer((req, res) => {
let m;
if (req.method === 'POST'
&& req.headers['content-type']
&& (m = RE_BOUNDARY.exec(req.headers['content-type']))) {
const d = new Dicer({ boundary: m[1] || m[2] });
d.on('part', (p) => {
console.log('New part!');
p.on('header', (header) => {
for (const h in header) {
console.log(
`Part header: k: ${inspect(h)}, v: ${inspect(header[h])}`
);
}
});
p.on('data', (data) => {
console.log(`Part data: ${inspect(data.toString())}`);
});
p.on('end', () => {
console.log('End of part\n');
});
});
d.on('finish', () => {
console.log('End of parts');
res.writeHead(200);
res.end('Form submission successful!');
});
req.pipe(d);
} else if (req.method === 'GET' && req.url === '/') {
res.writeHead(200);
res.end(HTML);
} else {
res.writeHead(404);
res.end();
}
}).listen(PORT, () => {
console.log(`Listening for requests on port ${PORT}`);
});
Dicer is a Writable stream
finish() - Emitted when all parts have been parsed and the Dicer instance has been ended.
part(< PartStream >stream) - Emitted when a new part has been found.
preamble(< PartStream >stream) - Emitted for preamble if you should happen to need it (can usually be ignored).
trailer(< Buffer >data) - Emitted when trailing data was found after the terminating boundary (as with the preamble, this can usually be ignored too).
(constructor)(< object >config) - Creates and returns a new Dicer instance with the following valid
config settings:
boundary - string - This is the boundary used to detect the beginning of a new part.
headerFirst - boolean - If true, preamble header parsing will be performed first.
maxHeaderPairs - integer - The maximum number of header key=>value pairs to parse Default: 2000 (same as node's http).
setBoundary(< string >boundary) - (void) - Sets the boundary to use for parsing and performs some initialization needed for parsing. You should only need to use this if you set
headerFirst to true in the constructor and are parsing the boundary from the preamble header.
PartStream is a Readable stream